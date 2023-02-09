Data Bridge Market Research: Food Anti Caking Agents Market to Receive Exceptional CAGR of 5.4% by 2030, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Revenue Growth Insights

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The comprehensive industry research on "Food Anti Caking Agents Market" published by Data Bridge Market Research which includes growth analysis, regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report. The transformation in the market landscape is analyzed in the superior Food Anti Caking Agents market report which is mainly observed due to the moves of key players or brands which include developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions that in turn change the view of the global face of the industry. Proficient and radiant forecasting techniques used in the report are identical in accuracy and correctness. The report provides classification by companies, region, type, and end-use industry. While preparing the Food Anti Caking Agents market research report, customer satisfaction has been kept on the utmost priority which makes clients rely on us confidently. Businesses can assertively use the data, statistics, research, and insights about the market covered in the superior market report to make decisions about business strategies and to achieve maximum return on investment (ROI).





Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global food anti caking agents market will grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2030.

Anti-caking agents are anhydrous compounds added to dry foods in small amounts to prevent particles from caking together and keep the product dry and free-flowing. Rising demand for convenience food and ready-to-eat items leading to increasing demand for anti-caking agents is expected to drive the global food anti caking agents market. In addition, a rise in demand for better-quality food products and increased shelf life is also expected to drive market growth. However, stringent rules and regulations on anti-caking agents may hamper market growth. Increasing Nano-technological innovations in food anti-caking agents may serve as an opportunity for the global market. The increasing health hazards due to excessive use of anti-caking agents may pose a serious challenge to the growth of the global food anti caking agents market.

The region section of the report also provides individual market-impacting factors and changes in regulations that impact the market's current and future trends. Data points, such as new and replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology, and import-export tariffs, are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. In addition, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to high competition from local and domestic brands and the impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Top Leading Key Players of Food Anti Caking Agents Market:

Recent Development

In July 2022 , W. R. Grace & Co. announced its contract development and manufacturing facility expansion in South Michigan . The expansion includes a 4000-gallon multi-use reactor train and a HASTELLOY centrifuge, which will enhance the commercial capability of the c-GMP-compliant site

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Food Anti-Caking Agents Industry [Global - Broken-down into regions]

[Global - Broken-down into regions] Regional level split [ North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , South America , Middle East & Africa ]

, , , , & ] Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends - Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, etc.

Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Opportunity

Increase in the nano-technological innovations in food anti-caking agents

Food nanotechnology is regarded as a technological frontier for the food industry in the twenty-first century. Nanotechnology is used extensively in food processing, packaging traceability, and preservation. Furthermore, advances in nano-sensing and nanostructured ingredients hold great promise in the food industry. Recent technological advances have transformed the use of nanoparticles (NPs) in the food industry. These NPs are recognized to have distinct properties such as anti-caking agents, antibacterial, bio-therapeutic, and shelf-life extension, which are expected to drive market growth.

Nanotechnology in food processing can contribute to new or improved tastes, textures, and mouth sensations through the nanoscale processing of foodstuffs or improved nutrient uptake, absorption, and bioavailability through nanoscale formulations. Several food additives are made up of nanoparticles or contain a nanosized fraction. Synthetic amorphous silica (SAS) is used in many powdered foods as a free flow and anti-caking agent and for the surface coating of packaging materials. It is made up of aggregates of nanosized primary particles.

Food Anti Caking Agents Market Segmentations:

Type

Silicon Compounds

Microcrystalline Cellulose

Calcium Compounds

Sodium Compounds

Magnesium Compounds

Others

Source

Synthetic/Artificial Agents

Natural Agents

Product Category

Non-GMO

GMO

Form

Powder

Liquid

Application

Confectionery

Bakery Products

Dairy Products

Convenience Food

Soups & Sauces

Seasoning & Condiments

Infant Formula

Others

Industry Drivers:

Rise in demand for convenience food and ready-to-eat food items

Increased demand for convenience foods, such as packaged foods and ready-to-eat foods, is caused by a rise in the working population, economic improvements, and overly busy and stressful schedules. These foods, which include shelf-stable items, chilled or frozen items, no-prep dry mixes, and others, are designed with ease of consumption. The food and beverage industry is experiencing increased demand due to rising urbanization, rising standard of living, and changes in dietary preferences & lifestyle.

Rise in demand for food products with better quality and increased shelf life

Food anti-caking agents are preservatives found in powdered or granulated foods that prevent them from flowing perfectly out of the packaging, preventing the powder or granules from clustering or sticking together. Confectioneries may contain anti-caking agents to prevent the formation of lumps (caking) and to make packaging easier.

The increased consumption of food ingredients such as baking powder, milk & cream powder, cake mixes, and instant soup powder is expected to positively impact the development of food anti-caking agents due to their critical function of maintaining free-flowing capability, texture, and additional organoleptic characteristics, as well as a long shelf-life.

Food Anti Caking Agents Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the food anti caking agents market report are China, India, Japan, Thailand, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, Philippines, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.S., Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, U.K., Belgium, Poland, Finland, Netherlands, Russia, Turkey, Denmark, Switzerland, Norway, Sweden, Rest of Europe, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America, U.A.E, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global food anti caking agents market in terms of market share and revenue. It is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period due to the growing surge for food anti-caking agents in various food and beverage industries.

Food Anti Caking Agents Market Report Answers the Following Questions:

How much revenue will the Food Anti Caking Agents market generate by the end of the forecast period?

Which market segment is expected to have the maximum market share?

What are the influencing factors and their impact on the Food Anti Caking Agents market?

Which regions are currently contributing the maximum share of the overall Food Anti Caking Agents market?

What indicators are likely to stimulate the Food Anti Caking Agents market?

What are the main strategies of the major players in the Food Anti Caking Agents market to expand their geographic presence?

What are the main advances in the Food Anti Caking Agents market?

How do regulatory standards affect the Food Anti Caking Agents market?

