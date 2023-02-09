Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2023) - Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (CSE: RAIL) ("Railtown" or the "Company") announced earlier today the granting of 1,250,000 options; the company in fact granted 1,650,000 incentive stock options to employees and consultants. The incentive stock options have an exercise price of $0.25 per share, and are valid for a 5 year period from the date of grant.

The Company's Stock Option Plan allows for the issuance of up to 10% of issued and outstanding share capital in the form of incentive stock options. As the result of the above grants, the company has 3,675,000 options issued, representing 4.8% of the issued and outstanding share capital.

ABOUT RAILTOWN AI TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Railtown has developed a SAAS-delivered solution for software development teams that utilizes AI to drive optimizations and deliver insights at every stage of software development. Railtown converts CI/CD systems to full CI/CD/CM (continuous monitoring) systems - monitor, diagnose, and prioritize errors from the whole CI/CD environment on a single platform. Railtown's Continuous Machine Learning Application will empower developers to accelerate innovation while ensuring their applications reliability and increasing velocity.

