CNH Industrial Makes a Contribution to UK Community Supermarket

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2023 / CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) employees at the company's New Holland tractor plant in Basildon, Essex, UK, have made a significant donation to the Basildon Community Supermarket .

Working alongside the local union rep and the plant's catering partner, Angel Hill Food Co., they managed to collect and deliver over £800 worth of food and household essentials.

Established in December, Basildon Community Supermarket is the first of its kind in the county of Essex. After paying a small membership fee, anyone from the Basildon area is welcome to shop there and take advantage of very low prices. It differs from a Food Bank as members can choose what they want to purchase.

It's a valuable way for Basildon residents to ease cost-of-living pressures.

The new project is being led by Billericay Street Pastors and Hopethree16 , a volunteering organization with investment from Essex County Council.

Phil Norton, Chair of Billericay Street Pastors, said: "With ever increasing costs for every-day essentials, such as food and fuel, there is a real need to help families who may be struggling to make ends meet."

Elisa Bertani, an HR Specialist for CNH Industrial based at the Basildon plant, added:

"We're all very excited and proud to work with the Community Supermarket on such a valuable initiative. We hope it's going to benefit more and more people in our local community."

CNH Industrial's contribution will help local people save some money on weekly bills and ensure that any extra funds are spent on family essentials, such as school uniform.

The company intends to continue collaborating with the charities leading the project. The volunteers have been invited to the Basildon plant to explain to employees how the Community Supermarket works. And CNH Industrial plans on making a donation every quarter.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CNH Industrial

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/738871/CNH-Industrial-Makes-a-Contribution-to-UK-Community-Supermarket