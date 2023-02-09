Data Bridge Market Research: Ultraviolet (UV) Curing System Market is Poised to Grow at a CAGR of 14.5% by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Challenges and Competitive Analysis

HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a Report, titled, "Ultraviolet (UV) Curing System Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. The transparent, trustworthy and extensive market information, and data included in the Ultraviolet (UV) Curing System business report will definitely help develop business and improve return on investment (ROI). The market report estimates the region that is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Ultraviolet (UV) Curing System Market. It figures out whether there will be any changes in the market competition during the forecast period. These insights are often critical to key business processes such as product planning, new product development, distribution route planning, and sales force development. This market research report really serves to be a proven solution for businesses to gain a competitive advantage.





Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global ultraviolet (UV) curing system market is expected to reach a value of USD 7,191,757.34 thousand by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period. The ultraviolet (UV) curing system market report also covers pricing analysis, patent analysis, and technological advancements in depth.

UV curing is a process that uses ultraviolet light to initiate the polymerization of liquid material into a cross-linked material and thereby named "UV Curing." Typically, the coating is applied to the substrate and versed in an exceedingly curing unit. Exposure under the light source depends on the line speed and also the number of lamps present. Some exposure times are but one second. The scale of the curing unit is set by the type of parts coated but typically takes less floor space than a conventional finishing system. Various light sources are often accustomed initiate polymerization ranging from medium-pressure mercury vapor lamps and electrodeless lamps to xenon lamps and argon-ion lasers. Most frequently used are the medium pressure mercury lamps and also electrodeless lamps.

The global ultraviolet (UV) curing system market is growing substantially due to the advantages of UV curing systems over traditional systems and the stringent regulations associated with curing systems and green products. As compared to standard drying methods, less energy is required to cure UV products. The amount of heat generated while curing is additionally less. Therefore, heat-sensitive substrates are often coated.

Some of the major players operating in the global ultraviolet (UV) curing system market are:

Dymax, American Ultraviolet,

Phoseon Technology,

Baldwin Technology Co.,

IST METZ GmbH & Co. KG,

Heraeus Holding,

HANOVIA Specialty Lighting LLC,

Excelitas Technologies Corp.,

Uvitron International, Inc.,

Miltec UV,

Panasonic Holdings Corporation,

Dr. Hönle AG,

OMRON Corporation,

KYOCERA Corporation,

APL Machinery Pvt. Ltd.,

Systematic Automation,

CureUV,

Roeslein & Associates, Inc.,

Specialty Coating Systems Inc.,

UVexs Inc.,

Thorlabs, Inc., and

GEW (EC) Limited

Recent Development

In November 2022 , Heraeus Holding announced that the company is relocating its production and research facilities from Cambridge Science Park to Northstowe, North Cambridge. With this step, the company is aiming to cater to the rising market demand for its flashlamps and flash systems. This is expected to help the company in the Global ultraviolet (UV) curing system market

Opportunity

Increase in adoption of UV curing technology in 3D printing

3D printing is the process of building a model or prototype by adding successive layers of the desired starting material. The data source for the information is usually a computer file. The different layers can be reacted in place, or the physical form is changed to create the desired object or model. In recent times in order to present the prototype or to know the applicability of the desired model, the demand for UV curing technology in 3D printing has increased. This increase in demand is expected to act as an opportunity for the growth of the Global ultraviolet (UV) curing system market in the future.

Drivers

Rise in demand for UV curing systems in bonding and assembling

The demand for UV curing systems in bonding applications and in the assembling process is increasing from various industries such as automotive, battery, coatings & finishing, converting, electronics & printed electronics, energy production, and medical. UV curing adhesives use ultraviolet (UV) light or other radiation sources to initiate curing and form a permanent bond without heating. The ability of UV adhesives to rapidly cure without heat provides energy savings and productivity gains. Energy savings occur because the capital expense and production floor space required for the costly ovens required for thermally curing adhesives is eliminated. Additionally, UV bonding adhesives are available in a range of viscosities and chemical systems, including acrylics, epoxies, polyurethanes, polyesters, and silicones. They are an ideal choice for a variety of substrates and joining dissimilar materials such as plastics, metals, and glass.

Advantages of UV curing system over the traditional system

Ultraviolet curing is a photochemical process in which high-intensity ultraviolet light is used to instantly cure or "dry" inks, coatings, or adhesives. UV formulations are liquid monomers and oligomers mixed with a small percentage of photoinitiators and then exposed to UV energy. In a few seconds, the formulation - inks, coatings, or adhesives instantly "hardens" or cures, ready for the next processing step. UV-curable inks and coatings were first used as a better alternative to solvent-based products. Conventional heat- and air-drying works by solvent evaporation, shrinks the initial coating application by more than 50%, and creates environmental pollutants.

Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curing System Market Scope and Size

By Type

Spot Curing System

Flood Curing System and Focused Beam

Conveyor

Others (System Accessories)

By Pressure Type

High

Medium

Low

By Technology

UV LEDs

Mercury Lamps

By Wavelength

365 NM

385 NM

395 NM

405 NM

By Application

Coating And Finishing

Printing

Bonding And Assemblies

Disinfection And Decontamination

By End User

Medical And Lifesciences

Consumer Electronics

Industrial And Machinery

Semiconductor

Automotive

Food And Beverages

Telecommunication

Aerospace And Defense

Marine

Energy And Power

Construction And Architectural

Chemical And Petrochemical

Oil And Gas

By Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Ultraviolet (UV) Curing System Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The countries covered in the Ultraviolet (UV) Curing System market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America region is expected to dominate the global ultraviolet (UV) curing system market due to the growing use of these systems in variant end-use industries such as transportation, consumer electronics, machinery, automotive, and medical and the rising demand for UV LEDs.

The country section of the report also provides individual market-impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like downstream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends, porter's five forces analysis and case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, the impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insights

5.Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curing System Market: Regulations

6. Market Overview

7. Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curing System Market, By Type

8. Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curing System Market, By Pressure Type

9. Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curing System Market, By Technology

10. Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curing System Market, By Wavelength

11. Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curing System Market, By Application

12. Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curing System Market, By End User

13. Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curing System Market, By Sales Channel

14. Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curing System Market, By Region

15. Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curing System Market: Company Landscape

16. SWOT Analyses

17. Company Profile

18. Questionnaires

19. Related Reports

