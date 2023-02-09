Qurate Retail Group Celebrates Black-Owned Brands and Founders with Black History Month Initiatives

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2023 / From L to R: QVC Hosts Vanessa Herring, Jayne Brown, Monifa Days and Stacey Rausch on-set of the two-episode limited series "Keeping it Candid."

February 9, 2023: In honor of Black History Month, Qurate Retail GroupSM is using its production resources, television broadcasts and digital platforms to celebrate and support Black-owned and -founded businesses, and hosting events for team members to celebrate the history, contributions and achievements of the Black community throughout the month of February. Here's a closer look:

Special Digital Streaming and On-Air Programming: Viewers can tune-in via digital streaming and broadcast platforms across QVC®, HSN® and the QVC+ and HSN+ Streaming Experience for live and on-demand celebrations of Black entrepreneurship and heritage:

Streaming: Every Sunday in February: " Tastes Like Tradition ," where notable guests share delicious recipes, simple how-tos and inspiring stories for viewers to share with their own families, will feature tasty new traditions. This month's recipes include quick cucumber pickles with Carla Hall on February 5, crab cakes with QVC Host Monifa Days on February 12, creamy chicken pasta with Lorna Maseko on February 19 and collard greens and flapjacks with HSN Host Marlo Smith on February 26. February 20: A new episode of " People Behind the Products " on the QVC+ and HSN+ Streaming Experience will feature an interview with BLK + GRN founder, Kristian Edwards . February 20 and February 27 : " Keeping it Candid ," is a two-episode limited series premiering on the QVC+ and HSN+ Streaming Experience. The intimate, table talk style show, moderated by QVC Host Jayne Brown , will feature new and seasoned QVC Hosts as they get vulnerable through honest discussions around representation, creating safe spaces and finding joy in their communities. talking about what their lives are like as Black women in this industry.

Broadcast: Every Monday in February : " HSN Today " will spotlight a Black-owned brand available on HSN including Professor Amos on February 6, Grace Eleaye on February 13, Headlightz on February 20 and Buttah on February 27. February 9 : HSN's 24-hour event in celebration of Black History Month will feature both the people and products from Black-owned and -founded brands in the HSN family. Highlights include Antthony Design Originals , Lorna Maseko kitchen essentials, IMAN Global Chic Fashions , " The List with Debbie D ," " Obsessed with Style with Nicole ," Pardon my Fro home décor, " Shades of Beautiful: Inclusive Beauty ," featuring products for every hair and skin type, and more. February 14: QVC2 will feature a Black-hosted gourmet holiday show featuring Black-owned kitchen & food brands available on QVC. February 25: QVC2 will feature a Black-hosted beauty show featuring Black-owned beauty brands available on QVC.



Launching New Black-Owned Brands on QVC and HSN: QVC and HSN will be launching several new Black-owned brands this month which customers will be able to shop for year-round. Highlights include social media sensation Bouffants and Broken Hearts by Kendra Dandy's fan-favorite illustrations featured on exclusive new products launching on QVC; and celebrity chef Lorna Maseko's new kitchen collection and ChicNiCity's ethnic inspired, contemporary women's ready-to-wear clothing, both launching on HSN.

Team Member Events: Qurate Retail Group's Black team member resource group - BELIEVE (Black Employees Leading in Inclusion, Education, Vision and Engagement) - is offering several team member events in February. Highlights include:

A panel discussion moderated by HSN Host Nicole Hickl , featuring HSN Black vendors Lorna Maseko (Celebrity Chef), Antthony Hankins (Fashion Designer) and Dorian Morris (Founder/CEO of Undefined Inc.) speaking about business and marketplace diversity, Black entrepreneurship, Black pioneers and their own reflections on Black History Month; and

"Our Black History Month initiatives underscore Qurate Retail Group's steadfast, year-round commitment to recognizing the achievements of Black business leaders, entrepreneurs, founders and creators," said Virginia Nguyen, Vice President, Chief Diversity Officer at Qurate Retail Group. "Black History Month is a time for us to reflect on the accomplishments of Black Americans while celebrating diversity, inclusivity, and the Black experience. As a retailer that reaches hundreds of millions of homes worldwide, it's a privilege to use our platforms to honor the contributions and achievements of our team members, customers, business partners and neighbors who are members of the Black community."

To learn more about Qurate Retail Group's commitment to Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, visit https://www.qurateretailgroup.com/lp/diversity-equity-inclusion/.

