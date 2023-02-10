Compagnie Financière Richemont SA / Key word(s): Personnel

Richemont is pleased to announce the nomination of Bram Schot for election to the Board of Directors. His appointment is subject to the approval of shareholders at the 2023 AGM due on 6 September 2023.

Mr Schot will serve as a Non-executive Director. Mr Schot, a Dutch national, brings more than 3 decades of experience in the premium automotive industry with various management positions including at DaimlerChrysler, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen Group and Audi across different countries. From 2006 to 2011, Bram was President & CEO of Daimler/Mercedes-Benz Italia & Holding S.p.A, having held several Director and senior leadership roles within Mercedes-Benz in the Netherlands since joining the company in 1987. In 2011, Mr Schot joined Global Marketing, Sales & Services of the Volkswagen Group in Germany. Following that, he was appointed as a member of the Management Board of Volkswagen CV as CCO. In 2017 he joined the Board of Audi AG, was appointed interim CEO in 2018 and in 2019 CEO of the Board of Management of Audi AG. This includes Ducati, Lamborghini and Italdesign Giugiaro as well as the Audi brand. He also became a member of the Management Board of Volkswagen Group and Vice Chair of Porsche Holding Salzburg. At Audi, Bram initiated the transition to electrification, thereby gaining a deep understanding of sustainability issues and the challenges associated with an energy transition. Mr Schot is currently a Non-executive Director of Shell PLC, where he is also a member of the Safety, Environmental and Sustainability Committee and the Remuneration Committee. He is also a member of the Supervisory Board of Signify N.V. and a member of its Audit and Digital Transformation Committees. In addition, Bram is a senior advisor to different companies, including the Carlyle Group, Global Cleantec Capital and ADS-Tec Holding. Besides that, he is a Professor in Leadership & Entrepreneurship at Bocconi University, Italy, and Chairman of the Future Mobility Lab MobiUS. Regarding Bram Schot's nomination, Johann Rupert, Chairman of Richemont, commented: "I would like to warmly welcome Bram to the Board. He brings unparalleled managerial experience and expertise in client-centricity, technology, sustainability, innovation, and risk management to help reach our objective of achieving long term profitable, responsible and sustainable growth. Bram has gained a deep understanding not only of sustainability as a means to innovate to transform business models, but also of the complex automobile supply chain which bears many similarities with the watch industry, and of the importance of creating iconic and timeless products for customers." About Richemont At Richemont, we craft the future. Our unique portfolio includes prestigious Maisons distinguished by their craftsmanship and creativity, alongside online distributors that cultivate expert curation and technological innovation to deliver the highest standards of service. Richemont's ambition is to nurture its Maisons and businesses and enable them to grow and prosper in a responsible, sustainable manner over the long term. Richemont operates in three business areas: Jewellery Maisons with Buccellati, Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels; Specialist Watchmakers with A. Lange & Söhne, Baume & Mercier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget, Roger Dubuis and Vacheron Constantin; and Other, primarily Fashion & Accessories Maisons with Alaïa, AZ Factory, Chloé, Delvaux, dunhill, Montblanc, Peter Millar including G/FORE, Purdey, Serapian as well as Watchfinder & Co. In addition, Richemont operates NET-A-PORTER, MR PORTER, THE OUTNET, YOOX and the OFS division. Find out more at www.richemont.com. Richemont 'A' shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Richemont's primary listing, and are included in the Swiss Market Index ('SMI') of leading stocks. Richemont South African Depository Receipts are listed in Johannesburg, Richemont's secondary listing.

