Shareholders of the agrochemicals and pharmaceuticals group Bayer made an unprecedented decision at the 2019 Annual Stockholders' Meeting: Werner Baumann, the incumbent Dax boss, was the first not to be discharged. Now - after four out of five years of his current contract - the way is clear for an external manager. Bill Anderson takes the helm as of April 1. Find out how the surprising change came about a year earlier than expected and what the consequences are for investors in this stock update.

