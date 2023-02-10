Lightsource bp and "gen-tailer" Contract Energy plan to build up to 380 GWh of annual grid-scale PV generation in New Zealand by 2026. The companies have now been chosen to develop what will be one of the nation's largest solar farms.From pv magazine Australia Christchurch Airport has selected Lightsource bp - an equal joint venture between UK-based solar specialist Lightsource and oil giant BP - and New Zealand's Contract Energy as its partners to help develop the first 150 MW phase of the planned Kowhai Park renewable energy precinct. The first stage of the park will initially consist of a ...

