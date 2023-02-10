Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Cybeats Technologies! 5-Sterne-Analyst startet Coverage!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.02.2023 | 08:06
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Royal Commission For Alula, Saudi Arabia: Arabian Leopard Day Lights Up The Uk & Us To Build Support For Saving A Critically Endangered Species

  • Arabian Leopard Day 2023 is highlighted by international campaign in the UK and US to raise awareness of a species at risk of extinction
  • Billboard projection appeared overnight in London and New York to raise awareness of Arabian Leopard Day 2023
  • IUCN rates the Arabian Leopard as Critically Endangered in the wild, with fewer than 200 roaming free
  • A reason for hope: birth of four leopard cubs at a breeding centre in past 22 months

ALULA, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The second annual Arabian Leopard Day on February 10 will feature a strong international component, highlighted by an international campaign to spread international awareness of the species' plight in the UK, US and Saudi Arabia.