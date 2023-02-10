Anzeige
Freitag, 10.02.2023
Cybeats Technologies! 5-Sterne-Analyst startet Coverage!
PR Newswire
10.02.2023 | 08:06
Royal Commission For Alula, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia Marks February 10 As Arabian Leopard Day With A Series Of Activations Across The Country

  • The second annual Arabian Leopard Day 2023 is marked by a week of activities across Saudi Arabia including an international outdoor advertising campaign, an augmented reality Snapchat lens, and in AlUla, an outdoor digital exhibition and a new walking trail
  • Goal is to increase awareness as conservation campaign led by Royal Commission for AlUla regenerates native habitat of Critically Endangered species in north-west Saudi Arabia
  • Arabian Leopard Day 2023 celebrates the birth of four leopard cubs at breeding centre and major rewilding advances in past 22 months

ALULA, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) announces a range of activities to mark the second annual Arabian Leopard Day, and inaugurates the first Arabian Leopard Week, from the grassroots to the mountaintops and KSA classrooms to US billboards.