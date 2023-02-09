Anzeige
CleanSpark, Inc.: CleanSpark Reports First Quarter FY2023 Financial Results

First quarter revenue of $27.8 million, net GAAP loss of $(29.0) million and Adjusted EBITDA of ($1.4) million ; Mined 1,531 Bitcoin, a 132% increase over same prior year period

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK) (the "Company"), America's Bitcoin Miner, today reported financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2022 .

Three Months Ended December 31,




2023



2022


Revenues, net







Bitcoin mining, net


$

27,746



$

36,975


Other services revenue



73




150


Total revenues, net


$

27,819



$

37,125









Net (loss) income


$

(29,031)



$

14,486


Adjustments:









(Gain) loss on discontinued operations


$

(1,457)



$

1,158


Other impairment expense (related to bitcoin)



83




6,222


Depreciation and amortization



19,329




7,427


Share-based compensation expense



5,878




5,749


Change in fair value of contingent consideration



(485)




(55)


Realized loss (gain) on sale of bitcoin



517




(9,995)


Realized gain on sale of equity security



-




(1)


Unrealized loss on equity security



-




2


Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative security



1,271




(299)


Interest income



(70)




(33)


Interest expense



889




53


Loss on disposal of assets



-




278


Legal fees related to litigation


1,163



136


Legal fees related to financing & business development transactions


542



-


Total Adjusted EBITDA


$

(1,371)



$

25,128











Three months ended

September 30, 2022




Revenues, net






Bitcoin mining, net


$

26,118




Other services revenue



55




Total revenues, net


$

26,173










Net loss


$

(42,301)




Adjustments:







Loss on discontinued operations


$

1,147




Other impairment expense (related to bitcoin)



758




Impairment expense - other



250




Impairment expense - goodwill



12,048




Depreciation and amortization



16,385




Share-based compensation expense



13,949




Change in fair value of contingent consideration



40




Realized gain on sale of bitcoin



(541)




Unrealized gain on derivative security



(194)




Interest income



(53)




Interest expense



703




Legal fees related to litigation



126




Legal fees related to financing & business development transactions


597




Severance expenses


15




Total Adjusted EBITDA


$

2,929






























Investor Relations Contact
Matt Schultz, Executive Chairman
[email protected]

Media Contacts
Isaac Holyoak
[email protected]

BlocksBridge Consulting
Nishant Sharma
[email protected]

SOURCE CleanSpark, Inc.

