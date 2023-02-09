CleanSpark, Inc.: CleanSpark Reports First Quarter FY2023 Financial Results

First quarter revenue of $27.8 million, net GAAP loss of $(29.0) million and Adjusted EBITDA of ($1.4) million ; Mined 1,531 Bitcoin, a 132% increase over same prior year period

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK) (the "Company"), America's Bitcoin Miner, today reported financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2022 .

Three Months Ended December 31,









2023



2022



Revenues, net













Bitcoin mining, net

$ 27,746



$ 36,975



Other services revenue



73





150



Total revenues, net

$ 27,819



$ 37,125



















Net (loss) income

$ (29,031)



$ 14,486



Adjustments:

















(Gain) loss on discontinued operations

$ (1,457)



$ 1,158



Other impairment expense (related to bitcoin)



83





6,222



Depreciation and amortization



19,329





7,427



Share-based compensation expense



5,878





5,749



Change in fair value of contingent consideration



(485)





(55)



Realized loss (gain) on sale of bitcoin



517





(9,995)



Realized gain on sale of equity security



-





(1)



Unrealized loss on equity security



-





2



Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative security



1,271





(299)



Interest income



(70)





(33)



Interest expense



889





53



Loss on disposal of assets



-





278



Legal fees related to litigation

1,163



136



Legal fees related to financing & business development transactions

542



-



Total Adjusted EBITDA

$ (1,371)



$ 25,128























Three months ended September 30, 2022







Revenues, net











Bitcoin mining, net

$ 26,118







Other services revenue



55







Total revenues, net

$ 26,173





















Net loss

$ (42,301)







Adjustments:













Loss on discontinued operations

$ 1,147







Other impairment expense (related to bitcoin)



758







Impairment expense - other



250







Impairment expense - goodwill



12,048







Depreciation and amortization



16,385







Share-based compensation expense



13,949







Change in fair value of contingent consideration



40







Realized gain on sale of bitcoin



(541)







Unrealized gain on derivative security



(194)







Interest income



(53)







Interest expense



703







Legal fees related to litigation



126







Legal fees related to financing & business development transactions

597







Severance expenses

15







Total Adjusted EBITDA

$ 2,929































































Investor Relations Contact

Matt Schultz, Executive Chairman

[email protected]

Media Contacts

Isaac Holyoak

[email protected]

BlocksBridge Consulting

Nishant Sharma

[email protected]

SOURCE CleanSpark, Inc.