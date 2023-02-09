First United Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings

OAKLAND, Md., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First United Corporation (NASDAQ: FUNC), a bank holding company and the parent company of First United Bank & Trust (the "Bank"), today announced earnings results for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022 . Consolidated net income was $7.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, or $1.04 per diluted share, compared to $7.5 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $6.9 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022. Consolidated net income was $25.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, or $3.76 per diluted share, compared to $19.8 million, or $2.95 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2021 .

According to Carissa Rodeheaver, President and CEO, "2022 was a banner year for First United Corporation, resulting in our highest annual net income to date. I attribute this to our dedicated and talented group of associates. Our lending team contributed tremendous loan growth, led by the commercial group, as we saw strong production throughout our market areas. Deposit growth continued to be steady during 2022 as we added to our local municipal and non-profit account balances. The rising interest rate environment and our ability to control deposit pricing early in the year contributed to 2022's increased net interest margin and the resulting growth in net interest income. Our stable asset quality resulted in the final reduction of the allowance for loan losses, bringing it in line with pre-pandemic levels. While we expect 2023 will bring pricing challenges and require continued expense discipline, our team of associates is working proactively to protect the margin and to work closely with our customers as they navigate the current turbulent economic environment."

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights:

Total assets at December 31, 2022 increased by $44.5 million, or 2.5%, when compared to September 30, 2022 and increased by $118.3 million, or 6.8%, when compared to December 31, 2021 . Significant changes during the fourth quarter included:

Cash balances increased by $43.6 million when compared to September 30, 2022 and decreased by $41.4 million when compared to December 31, 2021. Growth in the fourth quarter was attributed to gaining deposit balances for new municipalities.



Investment securities decreased by $4.9 million when compared to September 30, 2022 and increased by $18.5 million when compared to December 31, 2021 as we deployed cash to investments early in the year.



Gross loans increased by $1.6 million when compared to September 30, 2022 and by $125.8 million when compared to December 31, 2021 as



commercial balances decreased by $15.3 million during the fourth quarter and increased by $91.5 million when compared to December 31, 2021,





mortgage balances increased by $17.3 million during the fourth quarter and by $39.7 million when compared to December 31, 2021, and





consumer loans decreased by $0.5 million during the fourth quarter and by $5.4 million when compared to December 31, 2021 .



Deposits increased by $59.6 million when compared to September 30, 2022 and by $101.4 million when compared to December 31, 2021

The ratio of the allowance for loan losses ("ALL") to loans outstanding was 1.14% at December 31, 2022 as compared to 1.22% at September 30, 2022 and 1.38% at December 31, 2021 .

Total provision expense was a credit of $0.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to a credit of $0.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and a credit of $0.1 million for the third quarter of 2022.



Stable asset quality, stabilization of loans modified during the pandemic that maintained principal and interest payments, and low delinquency, offset slightly by increased qualitative factors related to the uncertain economic environment all contributed to the reduction in the ALL.

Consolidated net income was $7.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net interest margin, on a non-GAAP, fully tax equivalent ("FTE") basis, was 3.63% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 3.66% for the third quarter of 2022 and 3.49% for the fourth quarter of 2021.



Core, non-interest income, on a non-GAAP basis, remained stable in the fourth quarter of 2022 when compared to the third quarter of 2022, driven by $0.1 million in gains on investments recognized in the third quarter and a $0.1 million decrease in other miscellaneous income from a fourth quarter incentive payment received on a negotiated check contract. When comparing the fourth quarter of 2022 to the fourth quarter of 2021, non-interest income decreased by $1.9 million primarily due to a $1.4 million insurance reimbursement recognized as income in the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease in commissions earned on trust and brokerage accounts of $0.2 million, and a decrease of $0.4 million in other miscellaneous income.



Non-interest expense, on a non-GAAP basis, increased by $1.3 million when comparing the fourth quarter of 2022 to the third quarter of 2022. This increase was primarily driven by the reimbursement of $0.7 million of litigation expenses in the third quarter, a $0.2 million increase in audit, legal and consulting related expenses, $0.1 million increases in salaries and employee benefits, a $0.1 million increase in automated services, a $0.1 million increase in OREO related expenses and a $0.1 million adjustment for the valuation of Fintech partnerships. When comparing the fourth quarter of 2022 to the fourth quarter of 2021, operating expenses increased by $0.4 million due primarily to a $0.4 million increase in salaries and employee benefits attributable to incentive payouts and $0.7 million increase in net OREO related expenses due to a gain on the sale of other real estate owned ("OREO") recognized in the fourth quarter of 2021. These increases were partially offset by a $0.9 million decrease in contribution expense in 2022 compared to 2021 related to the funding of the First United Community Dreams Foundation.

Income Statement Overview

Consolidated net income was $7.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $7.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $6.9 million for the third quarter of 2022. Basic net income was $1.05 per share and diluted net income was $1.04 per share for the fourth quarter, compared to basic and diluted net income per share of $1.14 for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $1.04 for the third quarter of 2022.

The decrease in quarterly net income year-over-year was primarily driven by a $1.4 million insurance reimbursement received in the fourth quarter of 2021 that was offset by a $1.0 million contribution to our newly created First United Community Dreams Foundation. Gains on sale of residential mortgages decreased by $0.1 million . Salaries and employee benefits increased by $0.4 million due to the competitive employment landscape and increased performance pay, and net OREO expenses increased by $0.7 million primarily due to gains booked in the fourth of quarter of 2021. These increases were partially offset by an increase in net interest income of $1.3 million .

Compared to the linked quarter of 2022, net income was relatively flat. Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was stable. Provision for credit losses was a credit of $0.7 million in the fourth quarter compared to a $0.1 million credit in the third quarter. The decrease in provision expense was due primarily to continued improvement in qualitative factors related to the continued payment performance of modified loans, offset slightly by increasing qualitative factors related to the uncertain economic environment. The credit to provision was offset quarter-over-quarter by the reimbursement of $0.7 million in litigation expenses during the third quarter. Other expenses were slightly elevated when comparing the linked quarters.

Consolidated net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $25.0 million compared to $19.8 million in 2021. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to a $5.1 million increase in net interest income resulting from a $4.2 million increase in interest income and a decrease in interest expense of $0.9 million . Net gains were down $1.1 million in 2022 when compared to 2021 as management made the strategic decision to book the higher rate mortgage loans in 2022 as opposed to selling them to the secondary market. Other income declined in 2022 due to a decrease of $0.4 million in trust and brokerage income and a decrease of $1.4 million due to an insurance reimbursement received in 2021. These declines were slightly offset by an increase of $0.2 million in service charges and debit card income. Provision expense was up $0.2 million as compared to 2021. Salaries and benefits increased by $2.1 million when compared to 2021 due to a lower reduction of loan origination costs of $1.0 million and a $1.1 million increase due to performance related pay and the competitive employment environment. Other changes year-over-year included increased OREO expenses of $1.5 million in 2022 due to gains on sale of OREO booked during 2021, other net increases in expenses of $0.8 million and increased income taxes of $1.6 million . Non-interest expense decreased significantly due to our payment of $3.3 million in litigation settlement expenses during the first quarter of 2021 and a $2.4 million FHLB prepayment penalty for the early repayment of $70.0 million of Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances recognized in the third quarter of 2021, a reduction of $2.4 million in professional and investor relations expenses primarily related to reimbursement of $0.7 in litigation expenses, a reduction of $0.4 million in investor relations costs and a $1.3 million reduction in legal fees. Charitable contributions also declined by $0.9 million primarily due to the decision to make a $1.0 million contribution in 2021 to fund the newly created First United Community Dreams Foundation (the "Foundation").

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, increased by $1.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. This increase was driven by an increase of $2.5 million in interest income from an overall increase in yield of 43 basis points on interest earning assets and an increase in average balances of $74.0 million . Interest income on loans increased by $1.6 million due primarily to continued growth in our commercial loan portfolio, increased rates on new loans booked and adjustable-rate loans repricing related to the current rising rate environment. Investment income increased by $0.7 million primarily due to an increase in average balances of $52.3 million and an increase of 46 basis points in yield related to the deployment of excess cash balances to purchase investment securities late in the fourth quarter of 2021 and early in the first quarter of 2022. The increase of $1.2 million in interest expense was driven primarily by the increase of 41 basis points on interest paid on deposit accounts as well as an increase of $88.7 million of interest-bearing deposit accounts compared to 2021.

Comparing the fourth quarter of 2022 to the third quarter of 2022, net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, remained stable. This was driven by a $1.2 million increase in interest income due to an increase in average earning assets of $17.8 million and an increase in the yield on earning assets of 24 basis points. Interest income on loans increased by $1.0 million related to an increase in average balances of $41.3 million, driven primarily by strong commercial and consumer mortgage loan growth. Interest expense increased by $1.1 million while average interest-bearing deposit balances increased by $63.3 million when comparing the fourth quarter of 2022 to the third quarter of 2022. The net interest margin decreased slightly to 3.63% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 3.66% for the third quarter of 2022.

Comparing the year ended December 31, 2022, to the year ended December 31, 2021, net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, increased by $5.1 million . Interest income increased by $4.2 million and interest expense decreased by $0.9 million . The yield on earning assets increased 22 basis points to 3.85% in 2022 compared to 3.63% in 2021 in correlation with the rising interest rate environment and new loans booked at higher rates. Interest expense on deposits decreased by $0.2 million while the average balance of deposits increased by $26.1 million and interest on long-term borrowings decreased by $0.7 million related to the prepayment of $70.0 million of FHLB advances in the third quarter of 2021. The decreased interest expense resulted in an overall decrease of 7 basis points on the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. We anticipate increased margin pressure in 2023 due to increasing deposit pricing demands in our market areas. The net interest margin for the year ended December 31, 2022 was 3.56% compared to 3.28% for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Non-Interest Income

Other operating income, including gains, for the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased by approximately $1.9 million when compared to the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the one-time receipt of $1.4 million insurance reimbursement in 2021 and a decrease of gains on sales of residential mortgages of $0.1 million due to management's decision to book loans to the portfolio in light of the rising interest rate environment. Other miscellaneous income increased by $0.4 million . Trust department income decreased by $0.2 million as a result of market volatility and the impact of the rising rate environment on the value of assets under management. Assets under management in the trust department were $1.4 billion at December 31, 2022 and 2021.

On a linked quarter basis, other operating income, including gains, decreased by $0.2 million . This decrease was primarily due to one-time recognition of $0.1 million from a gain in investments and a $0.1 million increase in miscellaneous income due to an incentive received during the third quarter related to a negotiated check contract in the third quarter of 2021.

Non-interest income, including gains, for the year ended December 31, 2022, decreased by approximately $2.7 million when compared to 2021. This decrease was partially due to a $1.4 million insurance reimbursement that was received in 2021 and a decrease in net gains from the sale of residential mortgage loans of $1.1 million as refinance activity has slowed considerably and due to management's strategic decision to book new mortgage loans at higher rates to our in-house portfolio. These decreases were partially offset by a net increase in service charge, debit card and other income of $0.2 million .

Non-Interest Expense

Operating expenses increased by $0.4 million when comparing the fourth quarter of 2022 to the fourth quarter of 2021. This increase was driven largely by an increase of $0.7 million in net OREO expenses due to a gain on sale of an OREO property recognized in 2021 as well as a $0.4 million increase in salaries and employee benefits. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $0.9 million in charitable contribution expense when compared to 2021 due to the funding of the Foundation at the end of 2021.

Comparing the fourth quarter of 2022 to the third quarter of 2022, operating expenses increased by $1.3 million . Legal and professional fees increased by $0.9 million, which was in large part attributable to cash receipt of an insurance reimbursement related to litigation expenses that was recognized in the third quarter, while salaries and employee benefits increased by approximately $0.1 million primarily related to bonus employee compensation recognized in the fourth quarter of 2022.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, non-interest expenses decreased by $4.6 million compared to the year ended December 31, 2021. Salaries and benefits increased by $2.1 million compared to 2021 due to a lower reduction of loan origination costs of $1.0 million and a $1.1 million increase due to performance related pay and the competitive employment environment. Other changes year-over-year included increased OREO expenses of $1.5 million in 2022 due to gains on sale of OREO booked during 2021 and other net increases in expenses of $.8 million . Non-interest expense decreased significantly due to our payment of $3.3 million in litigation settlement expenses during the first quarter of 2021 and a $2.4 million FHLB prepayment penalty for the early repayment of $70.0 million of FHLB advances recognized in the third quarter of 2021, a reduction of $2.4 million in professional and investor relations expenses primarily related to reimbursement of $0.7 in litigation expenses, a reduction of $0.4 million in investor relations costs and a $1.3 million reduction in legal fees. Charitable contributions also declined by $0.9 million primarily due to the funding of the Foundation at the end of 2021.

The effective income tax rates as a percentage of income for the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 were 24.5% and 24.9%, respectively. The slight decrease in the tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2022 when compared to the year ended December 31, 2021 was primarily related to a new low-income housing tax credit investment in 2022 that began generating tax credits during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Balance Sheet Overview

Total assets at December 31, 2022 were $1.8 billion, representing a $44.5 million increase since September 30, 2022 and a $118.3 million increase since December 31, 2021. During the fourth quarter of 2022, cash and interest-bearing deposits in other banks increased by $43.6 million, the investment portfolio decreased by $4.9 million and gross loans increased by $1.6 million . Other assets, including deferred taxes, premises and equipment and accrued interest receivable, also increased by $3.4 million .

Total liabilities at December 31, 2022 were $1.7 billion, representing a $24.8 million increase since September 30, 2022 and a $108.4 million increase since December 31, 2021. Total deposits increased by $59.6 million since September 30, 2022 and by $101.4 million since December 31, 2021. The increase in deposits during the fourth quarter was primarily attributable to a new deposit product marketed to municipalities that brought in approximately $34.0 million of new interest-bearing deposits during the quarter as well as new deposit funding from local government entities of approximately $30.0 million . Short term borrowings decreased by $25.2 million from September 30, 2022, primarily driven by $20.0 million of overnight borrowings at the end of the third quarter, and increased by $6.9 million from December 31, 2021. These increases were related to an increase in our overnight investment Treasury product of $12.0 million during the fourth quarter, which was offset slightly by run-off of term deposits.

Outstanding gross loans of $1.3 billion at December 31, 2022 reflected growth of $125.8 million for the year and growth of $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Since December 31, 2021, commercial real estate loans increased by $84.5 million and acquisition and development loans decreased by $57.5 million due primarily to the payoff of one large credit early in the third quarter. Commercial and industrial loans increased by $64.4 million for the year, primarily in new floor plan business, new commercial clients and continued expansion of existing client relationships. Residential mortgage loans increased $39.7 million related to management's strategic decision to book new mortgage loans at higher rates to our in-house portfolio. The consumer loan portfolio decreased by $5.4 million due to amortization and payoffs of the existing portfolio slightly offset by new production.

New commercial loan production for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was approximately $53.3 million. At December 31, 2022, unfunded, committed commercial construction loans totaled approximately $27.8 million . Commercial amortization and payoffs were approximately $282.7 million through December 31, 2022 .

New consumer mortgage loan production for the fourth quarter of 2022 was approximately $26.2 million with most of this production comprised of in-house mortgages. The pipeline of in-house, portfolio loans as of December 31, 2022, consisted of $7.5 million . The residential mortgage production level slowed in the fourth quarter of 2022 due to the increasing interest rates that occurred in 2022.

Total deposits at December 31, 2022 increased by $101.4 million when compared to deposits at December 31, 2021. Non-interest-bearing deposits increased by $5.0 million . Interest bearing demand deposits increased by $99.5 million and traditional savings accounts increased by $14.1 million . The increase in interest bearing demand deposits was attributable to an increase in municipality funding into a higher yielding indexed product. Money market balances increased by $25.4 million . Time deposits decreased by $42.7 million related to maturing balances moving to more liquid accounts, or brokerage investment accounts, due to the rising deposit rates as well as municipal funds moving to higher yielding State funding alternatives.

The book value of the Company's common stock was $22.77 per share at December 31, 2022 compared to $19.83 per share at September 30, 2022. At December 31, 2022, there were 6,666,428 of basic outstanding shares and 6,692,039 of diluted outstanding shares of common stock. The increase in the book value at December 31, 2022 was due to the increase in common equity driven by the decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCL") from September to December. The decrease in AOCL was primarily attributable to the increase in the discount rate of the underlying assets in the pension plan.

Asset Quality

The ALL decreased to $14.6 million at December 31, 2022 from the $16.0 million recorded at December 31, 2021 . The provision for loan losses was a credit of $0.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to a credit of $0.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The credit to provision expense recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily attributable to the continuation of payments of loans modified during the COVID-19 pandemic. Net charge-offs of $0.2 million were recorded for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to net charge-offs of $0.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 . The ratio of the ALL to loans outstanding was 1.14% at December 31, 2022 compared to 1.22% at September 30, 2022 and 1.38% at December 31, 2021.

The ratio of year-to-date net charge offs to average loans for the year ending December 31, 2022 was 0.06%, compared to net recoveries to average loans of 0.2% for 2021. The increase in charge offs in the consumer portfolio is related to unsecured consumer loans. Details of the ratio, by loan type are shown below. Our special assets team continues to actively collect on charged-off loans, resulting in overall low net charge-off ratios.

Ratio of Net (Charge Offs)/Recoveries to Average Loans

12/31/2022 12/31/2021 Loan Type (Charge Off) / Recovery (Charge Off) / Recovery Commercial Real Estate 0.00 % 0.00 % Acquisition & Development 0.00 % 0.07 % Commercial & Industrial (0.02 %) 0.23 % Residential Mortgage 0.03 % (0.02 %) Consumer (1.23 %) (0.45 %) Total Net (Charge Offs)/Recoveries (0.06 %) 0.02 %

Non-accrual loans totaled $3.5 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $2.5 million at December 31, 2021. The increase in non-accrual balances at December 31, 2022 was primarily related to a $1.5 million residential mortgage loan that was placed into non-accrual status during the fourth quarter of 2022. This addition to non-accrual loans was partially offset by $0.3 million of principal pay-downs of other non-accrual loans and the movement of a $0.2 million in acquisition and development loan to OREO. OREO balances remained stable when compared to December 31, 2021 .

Non-accrual loans that have been subject to partial charge-offs totaled $0.2 million at December 31, 2022 and $0.5 million at December 31, 2021. There were no loans secured by 1-4 family residential real estate properties in the process of foreclosure at December 31, 2022, compared to $0.2 million in such loans at December 31, 2021. As a percentage of the loan portfolio, accruing loans past due 30 days or more decreased to 0.16% compared to 0.27% at September 30, 2022 and 0.31% as of December 31, 2022.

FIRST UNITED CORPORATION Oakland, MD Stock Symbol: FUNC Financial Highlights - Unaudited

















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December

December

December

December



2022

2021

2022

2021 Results of Operations:

















Interest income

$ 17,359

$ 14,848

$ 62,422

$ 58,256

Interest expense

2,179

930

4,789

5,714

Net interest income

15,180

13,918

57,633

52,542

(Credit)/provision for loan losses

(740)

(885)

(643)

(817)

Other operating income

4,479

6,337

17,878

19,519

Net gains

11

83

172

1,230

Other operating expense

11,594

11,182

43,145

47,799

Income before taxes

$ 8,816

$ 10,041

$ 33,181

$ 26,309

Income tax expense

1,847

2,492

8,133

6,539

Net income

$ 6,969

$ 7,549

$ 25,048

$ 19,770



















Per share data:

















Basic net income per share

$ 1.05

$ 1.14

$ 3.77

$ 2.95

Diluted net income per share

$ 1.04

$ 1.14

$ 3.76

$ 2.95

Adjusted basic net income (1)

$ 1.05

$ 1.10

$ 3.77

$ 3.54

Adjusted diluted net income (1)

$ 1.04

$ 1.10

$ 3.76

$ 3.54

Dividends declared per share

$ 0.18

$ 0.15

$ 0.63

$ 0.60

Book value

$ 22.77

$ 21.43









Diluted book value

$ 22.68

$ 21.41









Tangible book value per share

$ 20.91

$ 19.61









Diluted Tangible book value per share

$ 20.87

$ 19.59





























Closing market value

$ 19.65

$ 18.76









Market Range:

















High

$ 20.56

$ 20.50









Low

$ 16.74

$ 17.86



























Shares outstanding at period end: Basic

6,666,428

6,620,955







Shares outstanding at period end: Diluted

6,692,039

6,628,028

























Performance ratios: (Year to Date Period End, annualized)















Return on average assets

1.39 %

1.12 %







Adjusted return on average assets (1)

1.39 %

1.36 %







Return on average shareholders' equity

18.19 %

14.92 %







Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (1)

18.19 %

17.82 %







Net interest margin (Non-GAAP), includes tax exempt income of $942 and $937

3.56 %

3.28 %







Net interest margin GAAP

3.50 %

3.22 %







Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP (2)

56.27 %

56.44 %







(1) See reconcilation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein.















(2) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing total operating

expenses by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income and other operating

income less (gains)/losses on investments and fixed assets.

December 31,

December 31











2022

2021







Financial Condition at period end:













Assets

$ 1,848,169

$ 1,729,838







Earning assets

$ 1,643,964

$ 1,504,300







Gross loans

$ 1,279,494

$ 1,153,687









Commercial Real Estate

$ 458,831

$ 374,291









Acquisition and Development

$ 70,596

$ 128,077









Commercial and Industrial

$ 245,396

$ 180,977









Residential Mortgage

$ 444,411

$ 404,685









Consumer

$ 60,260

$ 65,657







Investment securities

$ 361,548

$ 343,030







Total deposits

$ 1,570,733

$ 1,469,374









Noninterest bearing

$ 506,613

$ 501,627









Interest bearing

$ 1,064,120

$ 967,747







Shareholders' equity

$ 151,793

$ 141,900











































Capital ratios:



































Tier 1 to risk weighted assets

15.06 %

14.64 %









Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets

12.95 %

12.50 %









Tier 1 Leverage

11.46 %

10.80 %









Total risk based capital

16.12 %

15.89 %



























Asset quality:

































Net charge-offs for the quarter

$ (164)

$ (67)







Nonperforming assets: (Period End)

















Nonaccrual loans

$ 3,495

$ 2,462









Loans 90 days past due and accruing

307

300































Total nonperforming loans and 90 day past due

$ 3,802

$ 2,762































Restructured loans

$ 3,028

$ 3,297









Other real estate owned

$ 4,733

$ 4,477





























Allowance for loan losses to gross loans

1.14 %

1.38 %







Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, excluding PPP loans

1.14 %

1.39 %







Allowance for loan losses to non-accrual loans

418.77 %

648.05 %







Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets

171.48 %

220.40 %







Non-performing and 90 day past due loans to total loans

0.30 %

0.24 %







Non-performing loans and 90 day past due loans to total assets

0.21 %

0.16 %







Non-accrual loans to total loans

0.27 %

0.21 %







Non-performing assets to total assets

0.46 %

0.42 %









FIRST UNITED CORPORATION Oakland, MD Stock Symbol: FUNC Financial Highlights - Unaudited













































Three Months Ended



December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2022 2022 2022

2021 2021 2021 2021

Results of Operations:





















Interest income $ 17,359 $ 16,185 $ 14,731 $ 14,147

14,848 14,910 14,436 14,062



Interest expense 2,179 1,044 760 806

930 1,285 1,673 1,826



Net interest income 15,180 15,141 13,971 13,341

13,918 13,625 12,763 12,236



(Credit)/provision for loan losses (740) (108) 624 (419)

(885) (597) 555 110



Other operating income 4,479 4,604 4,413 4,382

6,337 4,523 4,321 4,338



Net gains 11 96 13 52

118 82 442 588



Other operating expense 11,594 10,336 10,637 10,578

11,217 13,027 11,032 12,523



Income before taxes $ 8,816 $ 9,613 $ 7,136 $ 7,616

$ 10,041 $ 5,800 $ 5,939 $ 4,529



Income tax expense 1,847 2,677 1,708 1,901

2,492 1,412 1,536 1,099



Net income $ 6,969 $ 6,936 $ 5,428 $ 5,715

$ 7,549 $ 4,388 $ 4,403 $ 3,430

























Per share data:





















Basic net income per share $ 1.05 $ 1.04 $ 0.82 $ 0.86

$ 1.14 $ 0.66 $ 0.66 $ 0.49



Diluted net income per share $ 1.04 $ 1.04 $ 0.82 $ 0.86

$ 1.14 $ 0.66 $ 0.66 $ 0.49



Adjusted basic net income (1) $ 1.05 $ 1.04 $ 0.82 $ 0.86

$ 1.10 $ 0.93 $ 0.66 $ 0.86



Adjusted diluted net income (1) $ 1.04 $ 1.04 $ 0.82 $ 0.86

$ 1.10 $ 0.93 $ 0.66 $ 0.86



Dividends declared per share $ 0.18 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15

$ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15



Book value $ 22.77 $ 19.83 $ 19.97 $ 20.65

$ 21.43 $ 20.22 $ 19.74 $ 18.46



Diluted book value $ 22.68 $ 19.80 $ 19.93 $ 20.63

$ 21.41 $ 20.19 $ 19.72 $ 18.45



Tangible book value per share $ 20.91 $ 18.03 $ 18.17 $ 18.83

$ 19.61 $ 18.55 $ 18.07 $ 16.89



Diluted Tangible book value per share $ 20.87 $ 18.00 $ 18.14 $ 18.82

$ 19.59 $ 18.53 $ 18.05 $ 16.88



























Closing market value $ 19.65 $ 16.55 $ 18.76 $ 22.53

$ 18.76 $ 18.60 $ 17.43 $ 17.62



Market Range:





















High $ 20.56 $ 19.27 $ 23.80 $ 24.50

$ 20.50 $ 19.45 $ 19.42 $ 20.05



Low $ 16.74 $ 16.18 $ 17.50 $ 18.81

$ 17.86 $ 16.26 $ 16.35 $ 15.30























Shares outstanding at period end: Basic 6,666,428 6,659,390 6,656,395 6,637,979

6,620,955 6,617,941 6,614,604 6,998,617

Shares outstanding at period end: Diluted 6,692,039 6,669,785 6,666,790 6,649,604

6,628,028 6,625,014 6,621,677 7,001,997























Performance ratios: (Year to Date Period End, annualized)



















Return on average assets 1.39 % 1.35 % 1.26 % 1.31 %

1.12 % 0.92 % 0.88 % 0.79 %

Adjusted return on average assets (1) 1.39 % 1.35 % 1.26 % 1.31 %

1.36 % 1.25 % 1.18 % 1.38 %

Return on average shareholders' equity 18.19 % 17.66 % 16.25 % 16.49 %

14.92 % 12.45 % 12.21 % 10.58 %

Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (1) 18.19 % 17.66 % 16.25 % 16.49 %

17.82 % 16.72 % 15.98 % 18.36 %

Net interest margin (Non-GAAP), includes tax exempt income of $241 and $239 3.56 % 3.53 % 3.46 % 3.40 %

3.28 % 3.21 % 3.13 % 3.11 %

Net interest margin GAAP 3.50 % 3.47 % 3.40 % 3.34 %

3.22 % 3.16 % 3.07 % 3.05 %

Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP (2) 56.27 % 51.49 % 57.11 % 58.81 %

52.94 % 57.57 % 62.72 % 53.00 %

(1) See reconcilation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein.



















(2) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing total operating expenses by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income and other operating income, less gains/(losses) on sales of securities and/or fixed assets. December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,



2022 2022 2022 2022

2021 2021 2021 2021

Financial Condition at period end:



















Assets $ 1,848,169 $ 1,803,642 $ 1,752,455 $ 1,760,325

$ 1,729,838 $ 1,708,556 $ 1,763,806 $ 1,781,833

Earning assets $ 1,643,964 $ 1,647,303 $ 1,608,094 $ 1,572,737

$ 1,504,300 $ 1,466,664 $ 1,461,613 $ 1,481,045

Gross loans $ 1,279,494 $ 1,277,924 $ 1,233,613 $ 1,181,401

$ 1,153,687 $ 1,161,868 $ 1,145,343 $ 1,199,325



Commercial Real Estate $ 458,831 $ 437,973 $ 421,942 $ 391,136

$ 374,291 $ 371,785 $ 361,941 $ 365,731



Acquisition and Development $ 70,596 $ 83,107 $ 116,115 $ 133,031

$ 128,077 $ 132,256 $ 131,630 $ 123,625



Commercial and Industrial $ 245,396 $ 269,004 $ 225,640 $ 194,914

$ 180,977 $ 195,758 $ 229,852 $ 299,178



Residential Mortgage $ 444,411 $ 427,093 $ 406,293 $ 399,704

$ 404,685 $ 405,885 $ 364,408 $ 374,327



Consumer $ 60,260 $ 60,747 $ 63,623 $ 62,616

$ 65,657 $ 56,184 $ 57,512 $ 36,464

Investment securities $ 361,548 $ 366,484 $ 373,455 $ 385,265

$ 343,030 $ 297,543 $ 307,696 $ 273,363

Total deposits $ 1,570,733 $ 1,511,118 $ 1,484,354 $ 1,507,555

$ 1,469,374 $ 1,444,494 $ 1,456,111 $ 1,468,263



Noninterest bearing $ 506,613 $ 474,444 $ 527,761 $ 530,901

$ 501,627 $ 491,441 $ 497,736 $ 485,311



Interest bearing $ 1,064,120 $ 1,036,674 $ 956,593 $ 976,654

$ 967,747 $ 953,053 $ 958,375 $ 982,952

Shareholders' equity $ 151,793 $ 132,044 $ 132,892 $ 137,038

$ 141,900 $ 133,787 $ 130,556 $ 129,189























Capital ratios:











































Tier 1 to risk weighted assets 15.06 % 14.40 % 14.31 % 14.55 %

14.64 % 14.26 % 14.55 % 14.99 %



Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets 12.95 % 12.36 % 12.27 % 12.45 %

12.50 % 12.15 % 12.37 % 12.76 %



Tier 1 Leverage 11.46 % 11.23 % 11.23 % 10.94 %

10.80 % 10.33 % 9.94 % 10.22 %



Total risk based capital 16.12 % 15.50 % 15.46 % 15.71 %

15.89 % 15.51 % 15.80 % 16.24 %























Asset quality:









































Net (charge-offs)/recoveries for the quarter $ (164) $ (89) $ (179) $ (244)

$ (67) $ 435 $ (41) $ (42)

Nonperforming assets: (Period End)





















Nonaccrual loans $ 3,495 $ 1,943 $ 2,149 $ 2,332

$ 2,462 $ 7,441 $ 7,285 $ 7,891



Loans 90 days past due and accruing $ 307 569 325 37

300 189 $ 273 6



0







0 0 0





Total nonperforming loans and 90 day past due $ 3,802 $ 2,512 $ 2,474 $ 2,369

$ 2,762 $ 7,630 $ 7,558 $ 7,897

























Restructured loans $ 3,028 $ 3,354 $ 3,226 $ 3,228

$ 3,297 $ 3,759 $ 3,825 $ 3,892



Other real estate owned $ 4,733 $ 4,733 $ 4,517 $ 4,477

$ 4,477 $ 6,663 $ 6,756 $ 7,533























Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 1.14 % 1.22 % 1.28 % 1.29 %

1.38 % 1.46 % 1.49 % 1.38 %

Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, excluding PPP loans 1.14 % 1.22 % 1.28 % 1.30 %

1.39 % 1.50 % 1.60 % 1.57 %

Allowance for loan losses to non-accrual loans 418.77 % 799.85 % 732.29 % 655.75 %

648.05 % 227.20 % 234.29 % 209.78 %

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets 171.48 % 214.51 % 225.10 % 223.37 %

220.40 % 118.28 % 119.24 % 107.28 %

Non-performing and 90 day past due loans to total loans 0.30 % 0.20 % 0.20 % 0.20 %

0.24 % 0.66 % 0.66 % 0.66 %

Non-performing loans and 90 day past due loans to total assets 0.21 % 0.14 % 0.14 % 0.13 %

0.16 % 0.45 % 0.43 % 0.44 %

Non-accrual loans to total loans 0.27 % 0.15 % 0.17 % 0.20 %

0.21 % 0.64 % 0.64 % 0.66 %

Non-performing assets to total assets 0.46 % 0.40 % 0.40 % 0.39 %

0.42 % 0.84 % 0.81 % 0.87 %



Consolidated Statement of Condition









































(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)

December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021



















Assets



















Cash and due from banks $ 72,420 $ 28,888 $ 20,108 $ 71,211 $ 109,823 Interest bearing deposits in banks

1,895

1,868

1,543

4,905

5,897 Cash and cash equivalents

74,315

30,756

21,651

76,116

115,720 Investment securities - available for sale (at fair value)

125,889

128,039

132,867

143,609

286,771 Investment securities - held to maturity (at cost)

235,659

238,445

240,588

241,656

56,259 Restricted investment in bank stock, at cost

1,027

1,027

1,026

1,026

1,029 Loans held for sale

-

-

-

140

67 Loans

1,279,494

1,277,924

1,233,613

1,181,401

1,153,687 Unearned fees

(174)

(210)

(104)

(107)

(292) Allowance for loan losses

(14,636)

(15,541)

(15,737)

(15,292)

(15,955) Net loans

1,264,684

1,262,173

1,217,772

1,166,002

1,137,440 Premises and equipment, net

34,948

35,022

35,305

34,001

34,697 Goodwill and other intangible assets

12,433

11,895

11,947

12,000

12,052 Bank owned life insurance

46,346

46,041

45,739

45,442

45,150 Deferred tax assets

10,605

16,180

13,653

10,361

6,857 Other real estate owned, net

4,733

4,733

4,517

4,477

4,477 Operating lease asset

1,898

1,987

2,075

2,161

2,247 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

35,632

27,344

25,315

23,232

27,072 Total Assets $ 1,848,169 $ 1,803,642 $ 1,752,455 $ 1,760,223 $ 1,729,838 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



















Liabilities:



















Non-interest bearing deposits $ 506,613 $ 474,444 $ 527,761 $ 530,901 $ 501,627 Interest bearing deposits

1,064,120

1,036,674

956,593

976,654

967,747 Total deposits

1,570,733

1,511,118

1,484,354

1,507,555

1,469,374 Short-term borrowings

64,565

89,726

69,914

58,902

57,699 Long-term borrowings

30,929

30,929

30,929

30,929

30,929 Operating lease liability

2,373

2,472

2,570

2,666

2,761 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

26,577

36,354

30,798

22,098

26,182 Dividends payable

1,199

999

998

995

993 Total Liabilities

1,696,376

1,671,598

1,619,563

1,623,145

1,587,938 Shareholders' Equity:



















Common Stock

67

67

67

66

66 Surplus

24,409

24,238

24,105

23,712

23,661 Retained earnings

166,343

160,573

154,636

150,207

145,487 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(39,026)

(52,834)

(45,916)

(36,907)

(27,314) Total Shareholders' Equity

151,793

132,044

132,892

137,078

141,900 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,848,169 $ 1,803,642 $ 1,752,455 $ 1,760,223 $ 1,729,838

Historical Income Statement

































Three Months Ended

2022 2021



Q4

Q3 Q2 Q1

Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 In thousands (Unaudited) Interest income































Interest and fees on loans $ 15,097 $ 14,058 $ 12,861 $ 12,432 $ 13,456 $ 13,667 $ 13,097 $ 12,732 Interest on investment securities































Taxable

1,719

1,587

1,540

1,406

1,048

880

994

990 Exempt from federal income tax

272

273

279

282

268

266

268

275 Total investment income

1,991

1,860

1,819

1,688

1,316

1,146

1,262

1,265 Other

271

267

51

27

76

97

77

65 Total interest income

17,359

16,185

14,731

14,147

14,848

14,910

14,436

14,062 Interest expense































Interest on deposits

1,729

621

401

475

596

732

999

1,146 Interest on short-term borrowings

26

47

21

18

19

17

26

24 Interest on long-term borrowings

424

376

338

313

315

536

648

656 Total interest expense

2,179

1,044

760

806

930

1,285

1,673

1,826 Net interest income

15,180

15,141

13,971

13,341

13,918

13,625

12,763

12,236 (Credit)/provision for loan losses

(740)

(108)

624

(419)

(885)

(597)

555

110 Net interest income after provision for loan losses

15,920

15,249

13,347

13,760

14,803

14,222

12,208

12,126 Other operating income































Net gains on investments, available for sale

-

-

-

3

-

-

154

- Net gains/ (losses) on investments, held to maturity

(2)

93

-

-

-

(54)

-

- Gains on sale of residential mortgage loans

14

3

7

21

119

136

272

588 Gains/(losses) on disposal of fixed assets

(1)

-

6

28

(1)

-

16

- Net gains

11

96

13

52

118

82

442

588 Other Income































Service charges on deposit accounts

530

523

463

465

479

475

412

405 Other service charges

239

241

232

213

245

232

221

211 Trust department

2,006

2,005

2,044

2,189

2,209

2,166

2,034

2,241 Debit card income

1,036

1,053

983

886

1,021

900

913

810 Bank owned life insurance

305

302

297

292

299

298

293

286 Brokerage commissions

244

272

313

220

228

229

357

268 Insurance reimbursement

-

-

-

-

1,375

-

-

- Other

119

208

81

117

481

223

91

117 Total other income

4,479

4,604

4,413

4,382

6,337

4,523

4,321

4,338 Total other operating income

4,490

4,700

4,426

4,434

6,455

4,605

4,763

4,926 Other operating expenses































Salaries and employee benefits

6,239

6,130

5,793

5,968

5,847

5,719

5,507

4,988 FDIC premiums

157

150

155

174

197

209

183

183 Equipment

1,053

1,037

1,029

1,044

1,061

1,032

954

851 Occupancy

734

734

711

727

673

684

693

725 Data processing

928

890

805

821

784

819

875

726 Marketing

134

152

151

106

127

129

133

146 Professional services

665

(211)

564

520

656

615

1,491

766 Contract labor

136

159

158

165

152

153

185

148 Telephone

117

112

139

114

131

123

268

215 Other real estate owned

215

128

152

95

(485)

150

(198)

(412) Investor relations

42

39

123

96

130

116

306

124 Settlement expense





-

-

-

-

-

-

3,300 FHLB prepayment penalty





-

-

-

-

2,368

-

- Contributions

104

121

42

21

1,115

55

27

23 Other

1,070

895

815

727

829

855

608

740 Total other operating expenses

11,594

10,336

10,637

10,578

11,217

13,027

11,032

12,523 Income before income tax expense

8,816

9,613

7,136

7,616

10,041

5,800

5,939

4,529 Provision for income tax expense

1,847

2,677

1,708

1,901

2,492

1,412

1,536

1,099 Net Income $ 6,969 $ 6,936 $ 5,428 $ 5,715 $ 7,549 $ 4,388 $ 4,403 $ 3,430 Basic net income per common share $ 1.05 $ 1.04 $ 0.82 $ 0.86 $ 1.14 $ 0.66 $ 0.66 $ 0.49 Diluted net income per common share $ 1.04 $ 1.04 $ 0.82 $ 0.86 $ 1.14 $ 0.66 $ 0.66 $ 0.49 Weighted average number of basic shares outstanding

6,666

6,658

6,650

6,628

6,620

6,617

6,609

6,996 Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding

6,692

6,669

6,661

6,636

6,627

6,624

6,615

7,000 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.18 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) Reconciliation of as reported (GAAP) and non-GAAP financial measures









































The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. The Company's management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company's operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following non-GAAP financial measures for 2021 results exclude settlement charges associated with the settlement with Driver Management, FHLB penalty expense, insurance reimbursement and contributions for each period indicated below.



Three months ended







December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022



December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021





(in thousands, except for per share amount)







































Net income - as reported $ 6,969 $ 6,936 $ 5,428 $ 5,715

$ 7,549 $ 4,388 $ 4,403 $ 3,430





Adjustments:







































Settlement Expense

-

-

-

-



-

-

-

3,300





FHLB Penalty

-

-

-

-



-

2,368

-

-





Insurance Reimbursement

-

-

-

-



(1,375)

-

-

-





Foundation Contribution

-

-

-

-



1,000

-

-

-





Income tax effect of adjustments

-

-

-

-



86

(578)

-

(735)





Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 6,969 $ 6,936 $ 5,428 $ 5,715

$ 7,260 $ 6,178 $ 4,403 $ 5,995















































Basic earnings per share- as reported $ 1.05 $ 1.04 $ 0.82 $ 0.86

$ 1.14 $ 0.66 $ 0.66 $ 0.49





Diluted earnings per share- as reported

1.04

1.04

0.82

0.86



1.14

0.66

0.66

0.49





Adjustments:







































Settlement Expense

-

-

-

-



-

-

-

0.47





FHLB Penalty

-

-

-

-



-

0.35

-

-





Insurance Reimbursement

-

-

-

-



(0.20)

-

-

-





Foundation Contribution

-

-

-

-



0.15

-

-

-





Income tax effect of adjustments

-

-

-

-



0.01

(0.08)

-

(0.10)





Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 1.04 $ 1.04

0.82

0.86



1.10

0.93

0.66

0.86



























































































As of or for the three month period ended























(in thousands, except per share data)

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022



December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021





Per Share Data







































Basic net income per share (1) - as reported $ 1.05 $ 1.04 $ 0.82 $ 0.86

$ $1.14 $ 0.66 $ 0.66 $ 0.49





Basic net income per share (1) - non-GAAP $ 1.05 $ 1.04 $ 0.82 $ 0.86

$ $1.10 $ 0.93 $ 0.66 $ 0.86





Diluted net income per share (1) - as reported $ 1.04 $ 1.04 $ 0.82 $ 0.86

$ $1.14 $ 0.66 $ 0.66 $ 0.49





Diluted net income per share (1) - non-GAAP $ 1.04 $ 1.04 $ 0.82 $ 0.86

$ $1.10 $ 0.93 $ 0.66 $ 0.86





Basic book value per share $ 22.77 $ 19.83 $ 19.97 $ 20.65

$ $21.43 $ 20.22 $ 19.74 $ 18.46





Diluted book value per share $ 22.68 $ 19.80 $ 19.93 $ 20.63

$ $21.41 $ 20.19 $ 19.72 $ 18.45















































Significant Ratios:

















































































Return on Average Assets (1) - as reported

1.50 %

1.35 %

1.26 %

1.31 %



1.12 %

0.92 %

0.88 %

0.79 %





Settlement, FHLB and contribution expenses, and insurance reimbursement income, net of income tax effect

-

-

-

-



0.23 %

0.33 %

0.30 %

0.59 %





Adjusted Return on Average Assets (1) (non-GAAP)

1.50 %

1.35 %

1.26 %

1.31 %



1.35 %

1.25 %

1.18 %

1.38 %















































Return on Average Equity (1) - as reported

19.72 %

17.66 %

16.25 %

16.49 %



14.92 %

12.45 %

12.21 %

10.58 %





Settlement, FHLB and contribution expenses, and insurance reimbursement income, net of income tax effect

-

-

-

-



2.90 %

4.43 %

3.77 %

7.78 %





Adjusted Return on Average Equity (1) (non-GAAP)

19.72 %

17.66 %

16.25 %

16.49 %



17.82 %

16.72 %

15.98 %

18.36 %















































Efficiency Ratio - non-GAAP







































Non-interest expense $ 11,594 $ 10,336 $ 10,637 $ 10,578

$ 11,182 $ 13,027 $ 11,032 $ 12,523





Less: non-GAAP adjustments:







































Foundation Contribution

-

-

-

-



(1,000)

-

-

-





Settlement expense

-

-

-

-



-

-

-

(3,300)





FHLB Penalty

-

-

-

-



-

(2,368)

-

-





Non-interest expense - as adjusted $ 11,594 $ 10,336 $ 10,637 $ 10,578

$ 10,182 $ 10,659 $ 11,032 $ 9,223















































Net interest income plus non-interest income $ 19,670

19,841 $ 18,397 $ 17,775

$ 20,338 $ 18,230 $ 17,526 $ 17,162





Plus: non-GAAP adjustments:







































Tax-equivalent income

232

232

236

242



233

232

233

239





Less non-GAAP adjustment:







































Insurance reimbursement

-

-

-

-



(1,375)

-

-

-





Fixed asset (gains)/losses

1

-

-

-



1

-

(16)

-





Investment securities (gains)/losses

2

(93)

(6)

(31)



-

54

(154)

-





Net interest income plus non-interest income - as adjusted $ 19,905 $ 19,980 $ 18,627 $ 17,986

$ 19,197 $ 18,516 $ 17,589 $ 17,401















































Efficiency Ratio (1)

58.25 %

51.73 %

57.11 %

58.81 %



53.04 %

57.57 %

62.72 %

53.00 %















































(1) See reconcilation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein.





































Three Months Ended





December 31,





2022

2021

(dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Rate

Assets

































Loans

$ 1,281,958

$ 15,114

4.68 % $ 1,158,421

$ 13,478

4.62 % Investment Securities:

































Taxable



336,727



1,719

2.03 % 285,524



1,048

1.46 % Non taxable



26,457



487

7.30 % 25,392



480

7.50 % Total



363,184



2,206

2.41 %

310,916



1,528

1.95 % Federal funds sold



35,403



247

2.77 % 132,906



50

0.15 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks



1,568



12

3.04 % 5,884



1

0.07 % Other interest earning assets



1,027



12

4.64 % 1,029



25

9.64 % Total earning assets



1,683,140



17,591

4.15 %

1,609,156



15,082

3.72 % Allowance for loan losses



(15,446)













(16,530)











Non-earning assets



177,581













157,988











Total Assets

$ 1,845,275











$ 1,750,614











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 316,361

$ 486

0.61 % $ 224,911

$ 93

0.16 % Interest-bearing money markets



367,866



909

0.98 % 345,697



69

0.08 % Savings deposits



253,674



84

0.13 % 236,494



18

0.03 % Time deposits



124,417



250

0.80 % 166,551



416

0.99 % Short-term borrowings



66,399



26

0.16 % 65,252



19

0.12 % Long-term borrowings



30,929



424

5.44 % 30,929



315

4.04 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,159,646



2,179

0.75 %

1,069,834



930

0.34 % Non-interest-bearing deposits



508,906













501,259











Other liabilities



36,499













42,085











Shareholders' Equity



140,224













137,436











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,845,275











$ 1,750,614











Net interest income and spread







$ 15,412

3.40 %



$ 14,152

3.38 % Net interest margin













3.63 %









3.49 %





Twelve Months Ended





December 31,





2022

2021

(dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/

Rate

Assets

































Loans

$ 1,223,388

$ 54,513

4.46 % $ 1,173,966

$ 53,040

4.52 % Investment Securities:

































Taxable



348,516



6,252

1.79 % 272,305



3,912

1.44 % Non taxable



26,952



1,981

7.35 % 25,463



1,928

7.57 % Total



375,468



8,233

2.19 %

297,768



5,840

1.96 % Federal funds sold



44,207



555

1.26 % 150,556



178

0.12 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks



3,061



24

0.78 % 4,040



2

0.05 % Other interest earning assets



1,027



37

3.60 % 2,969



135

4.55 % Total earning assets



1,647,151



63,362

3.85 %

1,629,299



59,195

3.63 % Allowance for loan losses



(15,568)













(16,825)











Non-earning assets



170,128













152,674











Total Assets

$ 1,801,711











$ 1,765,148











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 301,183

$ 855

0.28 % $ 214,510

$ 553

0.26 % Interest-bearing money markets



312,978



1,256

0.40 % 341,677



436

0.13 % Savings deposits



250,624



154

0.06 % 223,114



81

0.04 % Time deposits



138,865



961

0.69 % 198,280



2,403

1.21 % Short-term borrowings



63,182



112

0.18 % 57,697



86

0.15 % Long-term borrowings



30,929



1,451

4.69 % 77,340



2,155

2.79 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,097,761



4,789

0.44 %

1,112,618



5,714

0.51 % Non-interest-bearing deposits



533,096













491,967











Other liabilities



33,169













28,013











Shareholders' Equity



137,685













132,550











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,801,711











$ 1,765,148











Net interest income and spread







$ 58,573

3.41 %



$ 53,481

3.12 % Net interest margin













3.56 %









3.28 %

