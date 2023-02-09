CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today reported results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

All per share results are reported as available to common shares/units on a diluted basis.

Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 2021 $ Change % Change Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ 0.42 $ 1.40 $ (0.98 ) (70.0 %) Funds from Operations (FFO) per share $ 0.97 $ 0.76 $ 0.21 27.6 % Normalized FFO per share $ 0.94 $ 0.82 $ 0.12 14.6 %

Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 $ Change % Change Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ 2.05 $ 3.54 $ (1.49 ) (42.1 %) Funds from Operations (FFO) per share $ 3.53 $ 2.96 $ 0.57 19.3 % Normalized FFO per share $ 3.52 $ 2.99 $ 0.53 17.7 %

"We are pleased to have delivered outstanding operating results in 2022. I want to thank my 2,400 hard-working colleagues across Equity Residential for all they do every day to delight our customers," said Mark J. Parrell, Equity Residential's President and CEO. "Turning to 2023, we have seen the year begin with the usual sequential improvement in demand and rate. We expect to again deliver above trend same store operating results driven by the momentum embedded in our rent roll from a stellar 2022, continuing solid demand and limited expense growth, but also expect the slowing economy to dampen intraperiod rent growth during 2023. Overall, the fundamentals of our business remain strong. Our affluent resident demographic remains highly employable with the unemployment rate for college graduates at 2%. We also see elevated home ownership costs and manageable competitive new apartment supply as further positive factors."

Recent Highlights

The Company reported a 10.6% increase in same store revenue for the full year 2022 compared to the full year 2021, driven by strong demand. Same store expense growth for the full year 2022 compared to the full year 2021 was a moderate 3.6%, benefitting from favorable real estate tax growth and declines in payroll expense primarily due to the Company's various innovation and centralization initiatives.

The Company has provided full year 2023 guidance with same store revenue growth expected to be between 4.5% and 6.0%.

During 2022, the Company was a net seller of approximately $633.2 million of attractively priced non-core properties, the proceeds from which were utilized to pay down near-term debt maturities, reducing refinancing needs for 2023.

In October 2022, the Company further enhanced liquidity and financial flexibility by entering into a new $2.5 billion unsecured revolving credit facility maturing in 2027 that replaces the prior facility of the same size that was set to mature in 2024.

The Company was recently recognized as one of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2023 by Newsweek.

Full Year 2023 Guidance

The Company has provided guidance for its full year 2023 same store operating performance, EPS, FFO per share and Normalized FFO per share as listed below:

Same Store (includes Residential and Non-Residential): Physical Occupancy 96.2% Revenue change (1) 4.5% to 6.0% Expense change 4.0% to 5.0% Net Operating Income (NOI) change 4.75% to 6.25% EPS (2) $1.49 to $1.59 FFO per share (2) $3.66 to $3.76 Normalized FFO per share (2) $3.70 to $3.80 Transactions (3): Consolidated rental acquisitions - Consolidated rental dispositions -

(1) We anticipate that revenue change will be negatively impacted by approximately 0.9% at the midpoint due to continuing elevated levels of forecasted Bad Debt, Net in 2023, as a result of a slower return to normal resident payment patterns due to local governmental restrictions primarily in California and a lack of governmental rental assistance. (2) The Company expects to incur additional casualty losses in the first quarter of 2023 related to Northern and Southern California rainstorms, estimates of which are included in guidance. (3) Given current uncertainty in the transaction environment, the Company's full year 2023 acquisition and disposition guidance reflects no anticipated activity.

The difference between the Company's full year 2022 actual EPS of $2.05 and the full year 2023 EPS guidance midpoint of $1.54 is due primarily to lower expected property sale gains and the items described below.

The difference between the Company's full year 2022 actual FFO of $3.53 per share and the full year 2023 FFO guidance midpoint of $3.71 per share is due primarily to the items described below.

The difference between the Company's full year 2022 actual Normalized FFO of $3.52 per share and the full year 2023 Normalized FFO guidance midpoint of $3.75 per share is due primarily to:

Positive/(Negative)

Impact Full Year 2023 vs

Full Year 2022 Residential same store NOI $ 0.26 Lease-Up NOI 0.02 2023 and 2022 transaction activity impact on NOI, net (0.02 ) Corporate overhead (1) (0.02 ) Other items (0.01 ) Net $ 0.23

(1) Corporate overhead includes property management and general and administrative expenses.

The Company has a glossary of defined terms and related reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures on pages 29 through 34 of this release. Reconciliations and definitions of FFO and Normalized FFO are provided on pages 7, 31 and 32 of this release.

Results Per Share

The changes in EPS for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 compared to the same periods of 2021 are due primarily to lower property sale gains in the current periods, lower depreciation expense in the prior full year period, the various adjustment items listed on page 27 of this release and the items described below.

The per share changes in FFO for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 compared to the same periods of 2021 are due primarily to the various adjustment items listed on page 27 of this release and the items described below.

The per share changes in Normalized FFO are due primarily to:

Positive/(Negative) Impact Fourth Quarter 2022 vs.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Full Year 2022 vs.

Full Year 2021 Residential same store NOI $ 0.12 $ 0.54 Non-Residential same store NOI - 0.01 Lease-Up NOI 0.01 0.05 2022 and 2021 transaction activity impact on NOI, net (0.01 ) - Interest expense, net 0.01 (0.02 ) Corporate overhead - (0.03 ) Other items (1) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) Net $ 0.12 $ 0.53

(1) Included in this category was the negative impact in the fourth quarter of 2022 of approximately $0.01 per share primarily from a casualty loss at an East Coast property and rainstorm damage at properties located in Northern California.

Same Store Results

The following table shows the total same store results for the periods presented.

Fourth Quarter 2022 vs.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Fourth Quarter 2022 vs.

Third Quarter 2022 Full Year 2022 vs.

Full Year 2021 Apartment Units 75,473 78,107 72,872 Physical Occupancy 95.9% vs. 96.6% 95.9% vs. 96.4% 96.4% vs. 96.1% Revenues 9.1% 0.8% 10.6% Expenses 5.3% (2.7%) 3.6% NOI 10.9% 2.4% 14.1%

On page 11 of this release, the Company has provided a breakout of Residential and Non-Residential same store results with definitions that can be found on page 33 of this release. Non-Residential operations account for approximately 3.7% of total revenues for the year ended December 31, 2022.

The following table reflects the detail of the change in Same Store Residential Revenues, which is presented on a GAAP basis showing Leasing Concessions on a straight-line basis.

Fourth Quarter 2022 vs.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Fourth Quarter 2022 vs.

Third Quarter 2022 Full Year 2022 vs.

Full Year 2021 % Change % Change % Change Same Store Residential Revenues- comparable period Lease rates 10.4 % 1.7 % 8.5 % Leasing Concessions 1.0 % 0.0 % 1.5 % Vacancy gain (loss) (1.1 %) (0.3 %) (0.1 %) Bad Debt, Net (1) (1.6 %) (0.8 %) 0.2 % Other (2) 0.8 % 0.2 % 0.6 % Same Store Residential Revenues- current period 9.5 % 0.8 % 10.7 %

(1) Change in rental income due to bad debt write-offs and reserves, net of amounts (including governmental rental assistance payments) collected on previously written-off or reserved accounts. The negative contributions to revenue growth in the quarter and sequentially in this category are due to lower resident payments from governmental rental assistance as the programs wind down. (2) Includes ancillary income, utility recoveries, early lease termination income, miscellaneous income and other items.

See page 12 for detail and reconciliations of Same Store Residential Revenues on a GAAP basis to Same Store Residential Revenues with Leasing Concessions on a cash basis.

Residential Same Store Operating Statistics

The following table includes select operating metrics for Residential Same Store Properties (for 72,872 same store apartment units):

Q3 2022 Q4 2022 January 2023 (1) Physical Occupancy 96.5% 96.0% 95.8% Percentage of Residents Renewing by quarter/month 53.7% 56.5% 57.0% New Lease Change 13.0% 2.5% 1.4% Renewal Rate Achieved 10.0% 8.5% 6.9% Blended Rate 11.3% 5.8% 4.6%

(1) January 2023 results are preliminary.

"Our fourth quarter 2022 and January 2023 operating statistics reflect usual seasonal moderation patterns, though slightly more pronounced. We were, however, pleased that our New Lease Change performance remained positive in the fourth quarter of 2022 and in January 2023, contrary to historical patterns," said Michael L. Manelis, Equity Residential's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "While it is very early in the year, we are seeing typical sequential improvement in rents and leasing activity with New Lease Change and Blended Rate in January 2023 higher as compared to December 2022, suggesting that the year is beginning in a way consistent with normal demand trends."

Investment Activity

The Company did not acquire any operating properties during the fourth quarter of 2022. During the full year of 2022, the Company acquired a 172-unit apartment property in San Diego, built in 2020, for $113.0 million at an Acquisition Cap Rate of 3.5% as well as two unconsolidated land parcels for future development for approximately $56.9 million.

The Company did not sell any properties during the fourth quarter of 2022. During the full year of 2022, the Company sold three properties for a total sale price of approximately $746.2 million at a weighted average Disposition Yield of 3.4%, generating an Unlevered IRR of 5.3%.

Capital Markets Activity

In October 2022, the Company settled all of its outstanding forward equity sales agreements under its At-The-Market (ATM) share offering program, which were entered into during the third quarter of 2021. As a result, it issued 1,740,550 common shares at $80.22 per share and received total proceeds of approximately $139.6 million.

Also in October 2022, the Company entered into a new $2.5 billion unsecured revolving credit agreement with a group of 19 financial institutions. The new facility matures October 26, 2027 and has an interest rate of SOFR plus a spread (currently 0.725%) and an annual facility fee (currently 0.125%). Both the spread and the facility fee are dependent on the credit rating of the Company's long-term debt. This facility replaced the Company's existing $2.5 billion facility, which was scheduled to mature in November 2024.

First Quarter 2023 Guidance

The Company has established guidance ranges for the first quarter of 2023 EPS, FFO per share and Normalized FFO per share as listed below:

Q1 2023

Guidance EPS $0.28 to $0.32 FFO per share $0.83 to $0.87 Normalized FFO per share $0.84 to $0.88

The difference between the fourth quarter of 2022 actual EPS of $0.42 and the first quarter of 2023 EPS guidance midpoint of $0.30 is due primarily to the items described below.

The difference between the fourth quarter of 2022 actual FFO of $0.97 per share and the first quarter of 2023 FFO guidance midpoint of $0.85 per share is due primarily to the items described below.

The difference between the fourth quarter of 2022 actual Normalized FFO of $0.94 per share and the first quarter of 2023 Normalized FFO guidance midpoint of $0.86 per share is due primarily to:

Positive/(Negative)

Impact First Quarter 2023 vs.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Residential same store NOI $ (0.04 ) Interest expense, net (0.01 ) Corporate overhead (0.03 ) Net $ (0.08 )

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 308 properties consisting of 79,597 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft. Worth and Austin. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at www.equityapartments.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions made by management. While Equity Residential's management believes the assumptions underlying its forward-looking statements are reasonable, such information is inherently subject to uncertainties and may involve certain risks, including, without limitation, changes in general market conditions, including the rate of job growth and cost of labor and construction material, the level of new multifamily construction and development, government regulations (such as eviction moratoriums) and competition. These and other risks and uncertainties are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on our website, www.equityapartments.com. Many of these uncertainties and risks are difficult to predict and beyond management's control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, results or events. Equity Residential assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

Equity Residential Consolidated Statements of Operations (Amounts in thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 REVENUES Rental income $ 2,735,180 $ 2,463,997 $ 699,703 $ 645,130 EXPENSES Property and maintenance 483,865 453,532 118,588 112,271 Real estate taxes and insurance 388,412 397,105 85,513 99,325 Property management 110,304 98,155 27,269 23,798 General and administrative 58,710 56,506 11,677 13,404 Depreciation 882,168 838,272 214,272 222,240 Total expenses 1,923,459 1,843,570 457,319 471,038 Net gain (loss) on sales of real estate properties 304,325 1,072,183 (21 ) 484,560 Impairment - (16,769 ) - (16,769 ) Operating income 1,116,046 1,675,841 242,363 641,883 Interest and other income 2,193 25,666 (2,651 ) 373 Other expenses (13,664 ) (19,275 ) (4,473 ) (8,367 ) Interest: Expense incurred, net (282,920 ) (272,473 ) (65,827 ) (69,740 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs (8,729 ) (8,737 ) (2,308 ) (2,565 ) Income before income and other taxes, income (loss) from investments in unconsolidated entities and net gain (loss) on sales of land parcels 812,926 1,401,022 167,104 561,584 Income and other tax (expense) benefit (900 ) (915 ) (175 ) (236 ) Income (loss) from investments in unconsolidated entities (5,031 ) (3,398 ) (1,575 ) (370 ) Net gain (loss) on sales of land parcels - 5 - - Net income 806,995 1,396,714 165,354 560,978 Net (income) loss attributable to Noncontrolling Interests: Operating Partnership (26,310 ) (45,900 ) (5,286 ) (17,997 ) Partially Owned Properties (3,774 ) (17,964 ) (1,048 ) (16,007 ) Net income attributable to controlling interests 776,911 1,332,850 159,020 526,974 Preferred distributions (3,090 ) (3,090 ) (772 ) (772 ) Net income available to Common Shares $ 773,821 $ 1,329,760 $ 158,248 $ 526,202 Earnings per share - basic: Net income available to Common Shares $ 2.06 $ 3.56 $ 0.42 $ 1.40 Weighted average Common Shares outstanding 376,209 373,833 377,689 374,897 Earnings per share - diluted: Net income available to Common Shares $ 2.05 $ 3.54 $ 0.42 $ 1.40 Weighted average Common Shares outstanding 389,450 388,089 390,245 389,000 Distributions declared per Common Share outstanding $ 2.50 $ 2.41 $ 0.625 $ 0.6025

Equity Residential Consolidated Statements of Funds From Operations and Normalized Funds From Operations (Amounts in thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 806,995 $ 1,396,714 $ 165,354 $ 560,978 Net (income) loss attributable to Noncontrolling Interests - Partially Owned Properties (3,774 ) (17,964 ) (1,048 ) (16,007 ) Preferred distributions (3,090 ) (3,090 ) (772 ) (772 ) Net income available to Common Shares and Units 800,131 1,375,660 163,534 544,199 Adjustments: Depreciation 882,168 838,272 214,272 222,240 Depreciation - Non-real estate additions (4,306 ) (4,277 ) (1,117 ) (1,049 ) Depreciation - Partially Owned Properties (2,640 ) (3,673 ) (543 ) (997 ) Depreciation - Unconsolidated Properties 2,898 2,487 1,001 620 Net (gain) loss on sales of unconsolidated entities - operating assets (9 ) (1,304 ) - (1,300 ) Net (gain) loss on sales of real estate properties (304,325 ) (1,072,183 ) 21 (484,560 ) Noncontrolling Interests share of gain (loss) on sales of real estate properties - 15,650 - 15,650 FFO available to Common Shares and Units 1,373,917 1,150,632 377,168 294,803 Adjustments (see note for additional detail): Impairment - non-operating real estate assets - 16,769 - 16,769 Write-off of pursuit costs 4,780 6,526 1,484 2,969 Debt extinguishment and preferred share redemption (gains) losses 4,664 744 348 480 Non-operating asset (gains) losses 2,368 (22,283 ) 3,542 731 Other miscellaneous items (13,901 ) 8,976 (15,733 ) 4,456 Normalized FFO available to Common Shares and Units $ 1,371,828 $ 1,161,364 $ 366,809 $ 320,208 FFO $ 1,377,007 $ 1,153,722 $ 377,940 $ 295,575 Preferred distributions (3,090 ) (3,090 ) (772 ) (772 ) FFO available to Common Shares and Units $ 1,373,917 $ 1,150,632 $ 377,168 $ 294,803 FFO per share and Unit - basic $ 3.54 $ 2.98 $ 0.97 $ 0.76 FFO per share and Unit - diluted $ 3.53 $ 2.96 $ 0.97 $ 0.76 Normalized FFO $ 1,374,918 $ 1,164,454 $ 367,581 $ 320,980 Preferred distributions (3,090 ) (3,090 ) (772 ) (772 ) Normalized FFO available to Common Shares and Units $ 1,371,828 $ 1,161,364 $ 366,809 $ 320,208 Normalized FFO per share and Unit - basic $ 3.54 $ 3.01 $ 0.94 $ 0.83 Normalized FFO per share and Unit - diluted $ 3.52 $ 2.99 $ 0.94 $ 0.82 Weighted average Common Shares and Units outstanding - basic 388,045 386,096 389,357 386,851 Weighted average Common Shares and Units outstanding - diluted 389,450 388,089 390,245 389,000

Note: See Adjustments from FFO to Normalized FFO for additional detail regarding the adjustments from FFO to Normalized FFO. See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for the definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and other terms as well as the reconciliations of EPS to FFO per share and Normalized FFO per share.

Equity Residential Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands except for share amounts) (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Land $ 5,580,878 $ 5,814,790 Depreciable property 22,334,369 22,370,811 Projects under development 112,940 24,307 Land held for development 60,567 62,998 Investment in real estate 28,088,754 28,272,906 Accumulated depreciation (9,027,850 ) (8,354,282 ) Investment in real estate, net 19,060,904 19,918,624 Investments in unconsolidated entities1 279,024 127,448 Cash and cash equivalents 53,869 123,832 Restricted deposits 83,303 236,404 Right-of-use assets 462,956 474,713 Other assets 278,206 288,220 Total assets $ 20,218,262 $ 21,169,241 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Mortgage notes payable, net $ 1,953,438 $ 2,191,201 Notes, net 5,342,329 5,835,222 Line of credit and commercial paper 129,955 315,030 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 96,028 107,013 Accrued interest payable 66,310 69,510 Lease liabilities 308,748 312,335 Other liabilities 306,941 353,102 Security deposits 68,940 66,141 Distributions payable 244,621 233,502 Total liabilities 8,517,310 9,483,056 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests - Operating Partnership 318,273 498,977 Equity: Shareholders' equity: Preferred Shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 745,600 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 37,280 37,280 Common Shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 378,429,708 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 375,527,195 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 3,784 3,755 Paid in capital 9,476,085 9,121,122 Retained earnings 1,658,837 1,827,063 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,547 ) (34,272 ) Total shareholders' equity 11,173,439 10,954,948 Noncontrolling Interests: Operating Partnership 209,961 214,094 Partially Owned Properties (721 ) 18,166 Total Noncontrolling Interests 209,240 232,260 Total equity 11,382,679 11,187,208 Total liabilities and equity $ 20,218,262 $ 21,169,241

1 Includes $218.0 million and $72.5 million in unconsolidated development projects as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. See Development and Lease-Up Projects for additional detail on unconsolidated projects.

Equity Residential Portfolio Summary As of December 31, 2022 % of

Stabilized Average Apartment Budgeted Rental Markets/Metro Areas Properties Units NOI Rate Established Markets: Los Angeles 66 15,259 18.2 % $ 2,773 Orange County 13 4,028 5.2 % 2,685 San Diego 12 2,878 4.0 % 2,894 Subtotal - Southern California 91 22,165 27.4 % 2,772 San Francisco 44 11,790 15.9 % 3,229 Washington, D.C. 47 14,716 15.3 % 2,531 New York 34 8,536 14.0 % 4,378 Boston 27 7,170 11.5 % 3,373 Seattle 46 9,525 11.0 % 2,575 Subtotal - Established Markets 289 73,902 95.1 % 3,016 Expansion Markets: Denver 8 2,498 2.7 % 2,372 Atlanta 4 1,215 1.1 % 2,120 Dallas/Ft. Worth 4 1,241 0.7 % 1,904 Austin 3 741 0.4 % 1,853 Subtotal - Expansion Markets 19 5,695 4.9 % 2,153 Total 308 79,597 100.0 % $ 2,956

Properties Apartment Units Wholly Owned Properties 293 76,483 Partially Owned Properties - Consolidated 15 3,114 308 79,597

Note: Projects under development are not included in the Portfolio Summary until construction has been completed.

Equity Residential Portfolio Rollforward Q4 2022 ($ in thousands) Properties Apartment

Units 9/30/2022 308 79,594 Configuration Changes - 3 12/31/2022 308 79,597

Portfolio Rollforward 2022 ($ in thousands) Properties Apartment

Units Purchase

Price Acquisition

Cap Rate 12/31/2021 310 80,407 Acquisitions: Consolidated Rental Properties 1 172 $ 113,000 3.5 % Unconsolidated Land Parcels (1) - - $ 56,886 Sales Price Disposition

Yield Dispositions: Consolidated Rental Properties (3 ) (945 ) $ (746,150 ) (3.4 %) Configuration Changes - (37 ) 12/31/2022 308 79,597

(1) The Company entered into separate unconsolidated joint ventures for the purpose of developing vacant land parcels in suburban Dallas/Ft. Worth, TX and suburban Boston, MA. The purchase price listed represents the total consideration for the closing of the respective joint ventures. The Company's total investment in these two joint ventures is approximately $65.9 million as of December 31, 2022.

Equity Residential Fourth Quarter 2022 vs. Fourth Quarter 2021 Same Store Results/Statistics Including 75,473 Same Store Apartment Units ($ in thousands except for Average Rental Rate) Fourth Quarter 2022 Fourth Quarter 2021 Residential %

Change Non-

Residential %

Change Total %

Change Residential Non-

Residential Total Revenues $ 643,790 (1) 9.5% $ 23,662 0.2% $ 667,452 9.1% Revenues $ 588,014 $ 23,622 $ 611,636 Expenses $ 200,353 5.3% $ 6,348 4.8% $ 206,701 5.3% Expenses $ 190,219 $ 6,056 $ 196,275 NOI $ 443,437 11.5% $ 17,314 (1.4%) $ 460,751 10.9% NOI $ 397,795 $ 17,566 $ 415,361 Average Rental Rate $ 2,966 10.3% Average Rental Rate $ 2,689 Physical Occupancy 95.9 % (0.7%) Physical Occupancy 96.6 % Turnover 9.3 % (0.3%) Turnover 9.6 %

Fourth Quarter 2022 vs. Third Quarter 2022 Same Store Results/Statistics Including 78,107 Same Store Apartment Units ($ in thousands except for Average Rental Rate) Fourth Quarter 2022 Third Quarter 2022 Residential %

Change Non-

Residential %

Change Total %

Change Residential Non-

Residential Total Revenues $ 660,913 (1) 0.8% $ 24,330 0.8% $ 685,243 0.8% Revenues $ 655,951 $ 24,125 $ 680,076 Expenses $ 205,678 (2.8%) $ 6,426 2.6% $ 212,104 (2.7%) Expenses $ 211,654 $ 6,263 $ 217,917 NOI $ 455,235 2.5% $ 17,904 0.2% $ 473,139 2.4% NOI $ 444,297 $ 17,862 $ 462,159 Average Rental Rate $ 2,944 1.3% Average Rental Rate $ 2,905 Physical Occupancy 95.9 % (0.5%) Physical Occupancy 96.4 % Turnover 9.4 % (4.6%) Turnover 14.0 %

2022 vs. 2021 Same Store Results/Statistics Including 72,872 Same Store Apartment Units ($ in thousands except for Average Rental Rate) 2022 2021 Residential %

Change Non-

Residential %

Change Total %

Change Residential Non-

Residential Total Revenues $ 2,441,522 (1) 10.7% $ 92,055 5.8% $ 2,533,577 10.6% Revenues $ 2,204,625 $ 86,979 $ 2,291,604 Expenses $ 778,206 3.6% $ 24,085 3.6% $ 802,291 3.6% Expenses $ 751,250 $ 23,254 $ 774,504 NOI $ 1,663,316 14.4% $ 67,970 6.7% $ 1,731,286 14.1% NOI $ 1,453,375 $ 63,725 $ 1,517,100 Average Rental Rate $ 2,898 10.4% Average Rental Rate $ 2,625 Physical Occupancy 96.4 % 0.3% Physical Occupancy 96.1 % Turnover 42.8 % (1.9%) Turnover 44.7 %

(1) See page 12 for Same Store Residential Revenues with Leasing Concessions reflected on a cash basis. See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional detail.

Equity Residential Same Store Residential Revenues - GAAP to Cash Basis (1) ($ in thousands) Fourth Quarter 2022 vs. Fourth Quarter 2021 Fourth Quarter 2022 vs. Third Quarter 2022 2022 vs. 2021 75,473 Same Store Apartment Units 78,107 Same Store Apartment Units 72,872 Same Store Apartment Units Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 2022 2021 Same Store Residential Revenues (GAAP Basis) $ 643,790 $ 588,014 $ 660,913 $ 655,951 $ 2,441,522 $ 2,204,625 Leasing Concessions amortized 1,346 7,050 1,697 1,652 7,420 41,344 Leasing Concessions granted (2,714 ) (569 ) (2,921 ) (641 ) (5,557 ) (26,834 ) Same Store Residential Revenues with Leasing Concessions on a cash basis $ 642,422 $ 594,495 $ 659,689 $ 656,962 $ 2,443,385 $ 2,219,135 % change - GAAP revenue 9.5 % 0.8 % 10.7 % % change - cash revenue 8.1 % 0.4 % 10.1 %

(1) See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional detail.

Same Store Net Operating Income By Quarter Including 72,872 Same Store Apartment Units ($ in thousands) Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Same store revenues $ 651,396 $ 647,237 $ 633,755 $ 601,189 $ 597,100 Same store expenses 201,304 203,749 195,775 201,463 191,032 Same store NOI (includes Residential and Non-Residential) $ 450,092 $ 443,488 $ 437,980 $ 399,726 $ 406,068

Equity Residential Same Store Resident/Tenant Accounts Receivable Balances Including 72,872 Same Store Apartment Units ($ in thousands) Residential Non-Residential Balance Sheet (Other assets): December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 Resident/tenant accounts receivable balances $ 34,240 $ 33,159 $ 2,767 $ 3,915 Allowance for doubtful accounts (30,265 ) (29,212 ) (2,107 ) (2,735 ) Net receivable balances $ 3,975 $ 3,947 $ 660 $ 1,180 Straight-line receivable balances $ 2,746 (1) $ 1,496 $ 12,139 $ 12,433

(1) Total same store Residential Leasing Concessions granted in the fourth quarter of 2022 were approximately $2.5 million. The straight-line receivable balance of $2.7 million reflects Residential Leasing Concessions that the Company expects will be primarily recognized as a reduction of rental revenues in 2023.

Same Store Residential Bad Debt Including 72,872 Same Store Apartment Units ($ in thousands) Income Statement (Rental income) (1): Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2021 2022 2021 Bad Debt, Net $ 10,704 $ 5,860 $ 1,239 $ 24,707 $ 29,606 % of Same Store Residential Revenues 1.7 % 0.9 % 0.2 % 1.0 % 1.3 % Governmental rental assistance received $ 1,945 $ 6,742 $ 16,008 $ 32,426 $ 32,793

(1) Bad Debt, Net benefited in 2021 and the first half of 2022 from additional resident payments due to governmental rental assistance programs. The increases in Bad Debt, Net as well as % of Same Store Residential Revenues during the third and fourth quarters of 2022 were primarily due to these programs winding down.

Equity Residential Fourth Quarter 2022 vs. Fourth Quarter 2021 Same Store Residential Results/Statistics by Market Increase (Decrease) from Prior Year's Quarter Markets/Metro Areas Apartment

Units Q4 2022

% of

Actual

NOI Q4 2022

Average

Rental

Rate Q4 2022

Weighted

Average

Physical

Occupancy % Q4 2022

Turnover Revenues Expenses NOI Average

Rental

Rate Physical

Occupancy Turnover Los Angeles 14,662 18.6 % $ 2,755 95.8 % 10.0 % 1.1 % (1) 4.6 % (0.3 %) 2.5 % (1.4 %) 0.6 % Orange County 4,028 5.6 % 2,685 96.7 % 8.7 % 9.5 % (1) 8.8 % 9.7 % 10.6 % (1.0 %) 1.3 % San Diego 2,706 3.9 % 2,853 95.9 % 8.9 % 8.2 % (1) 7.1 % 8.6 % 9.8 % (1.3 %) 0.3 % Subtotal - Southern California 21,396 28.1 % 2,754 96.0 % 9.6 % 3.4 % 5.5 % 2.7 % 4.8 % (1.3 %) 0.7 % San Francisco 11,368 16.8 % 3,227 95.6 % 9.4 % 8.3 % (1) 7.5 % 8.6 % 9.1 % (0.8 %) (1.3 %) Washington, D.C. 14,400 16.1 % 2,524 96.5 % 9.3 % 7.3 % 5.5 % 8.1 % 7.8 % (0.5 %) 0.3 % New York 8,536 14.1 % 4,378 96.7 % 7.6 % 21.9 % 4.6 % 38.9 % 22.9 % (0.7 %) 0.5 % Seattle 9,524 11.4 % 2,575 95.0 % 9.9 % 10.5 % 1.0 % 14.6 % 10.5 % 0.0 % (1.5 %) Boston 6,700 10.2 % 3,313 96.0 % 8.0 % 12.3 % 5.2 % 15.5 % 12.2 % 0.2 % (1.3 %) Denver 1,904 2.0 % 2,357 96.1 % 11.8 % 8.9 % 17.8 % 5.3 % 9.1 % (0.3 %) (2.9 %) Other Expansion Markets 1,645 1.3 % 1,957 92.9 % 13.0 % 9.4 % 5.7 % 11.7 % 12.9 % (2.9 %) 1.1 % Total 75,473 100.0 % $ 2,966 95.9 % 9.3 % 9.5 % (2) 5.3 % 11.5 % 10.3 % (0.7 %) (0.3 %)

(1) Excluding the negative impact of Bad Debt, Net which was primarily driven by a reduction in governmental rental assistance, same store revenue growth would have been 7.2%, 10.2%, 9.6% and 9.0% for Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego and San Francisco, respectively. (2) With Leasing Concessions reflected on a cash basis, Same Store Residential Revenues increased 8.1% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. See page 12 for additional detail and reconciliations. Note: The above table reflects Residential same store results only. Residential operations account for approximately 96.3% of total revenues for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Equity Residential Fourth Quarter 2022 vs. Third Quarter 2022 Same Store Residential Results/Statistics by Market Increase (Decrease) from Prior Quarter Markets/Metro Areas Apartment

Units Q4 2022

% of

Actual

NOI Q4 2022

Average

Rental

Rate Q4 2022

Weighted

Average

Physical

Occupancy % Q4 2022

Turnover Revenues Expenses NOI Average

Rental

Rate Physical

Occupancy Turnover Los Angeles 14,662 18.1 % $ 2,755 95.8 % 10.0 % (1.5 %) (1) (2.4 %) (1.2 %) (0.4 %) (1.1 %) (0.7 %) Orange County 4,028 5.4 % 2,685 96.7 % 8.7 % 0.4 % (1) (3.2 %) 1.5 % 0.8 % (0.4 %) (2.0 %) San Diego 2,878 4.1 % 2,894 96.0 % 8.8 % 0.7 % (1) (1.9 %) 1.5 % 1.4 % (0.7 %) (2.4 %) Subtotal - Southern California 21,568 27.6 % 2,761 96.0 % 9.6 % (0.9 %) (2.4 %) (0.3 %) 0.1 % (0.9 %) (1.2 %) San Francisco 11,368 16.3 % 3,227 95.6 % 9.4 % 0.2 % (1) (2.0 %) 1.2 % 0.5 % (0.3 %) (3.9 %) Washington, D.C. 14,716 16.2 % 2,531 96.5 % 9.3 % 0.9 % (5.6 %) 4.4 % 1.3 % (0.4 %) (4.9 %) New York 8,536 13.7 % 4,378 96.7 % 7.6 % 3.2 % 3.7 % 2.9 % 3.5 % (0.2 %) (7.2 %) Seattle 9,524 11.1 % 2,575 95.0 % 9.9 % 0.1 % (3.0 %) 1.4 % 0.7 % (0.5 %) (6.0 %) Boston 6,700 10.0 % 3,313 96.0 % 8.0 % 1.5 % (2.2 %) 3.1 % 1.5 % 0.1 % (9.7 %) Denver 2,498 2.6 % 2,372 96.1 % 12.0 % 1.0 % 3.0 % 0.2 % 1.4 % (0.3 %) (8.1 %) Other Expansion Markets 3,197 2.5 % 1,976 92.8 % 13.0 % 3.5 % (32.7 %) 44.3 % 6.5 % (2.8 %) (3.9 %) Total 78,107 100.0 % $ 2,944 95.9 % 9.4 % 0.8 % (2) (2.8 %) 2.5 % 1.3 % (0.5 %) (4.6 %)

(1) Excluding the negative impact of Bad Debt, Net which was primarily driven by a reduction in governmental rental assistance, same store revenue growth would have been 0.8%, 1.7%, 1.7% and 1.3% for Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego and San Francisco, respectively. (2) With Leasing Concessions reflected on a cash basis, Same Store Residential Revenues increased 0.4% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2022. See page 12 for additional detail and reconciliations. Note: The above table reflects Residential same store results only. Residential operations account for approximately 96.3% of total revenues for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Equity Residential 2022 vs. 2021 Same Store Residential Results/Statistics by Market Increase (Decrease) from Prior Year Markets/Metro Areas Apartment

Units 2022

% of

Actual

NOI 2022

Average

Rental

Rate 2022

Weighted

Average

Physical

Occupancy % 2022

Turnover Revenues Expenses NOI Average

Rental

Rate Physical

Occupancy Turnover Los Angeles 14,662 19.8 % $ 2,733 96.6 % 38.4 % 8.7 % (1) 3.5 % 11.0 % 9.0 % (0.2 %) (3.1 %) Orange County 4,028 5.8 % 2,614 97.0 % 34.5 % 12.1 % (1) 5.4 % 14.0 % 12.8 % (0.7 %) (0.1 %) San Diego 2,706 4.0 % 2,766 96.7 % 38.1 % 10.2 % (1) 5.4 % 11.6 % 11.4 % (0.9 %) (5.0 %) Subtotal - Southern California 21,396 29.6 % 2,715 96.7 % 37.6 % 9.5 % 4.0 % 11.7 % 10.0 % (0.4 %) (2.8 %) San Francisco 11,368 17.4 % 3,152 96.1 % 41.5 % 9.4 % (1) 5.2 % 11.3 % 8.3 % 0.9 % (6.5 %) Washington, D.C. 14,187 16.2 % 2,456 96.8 % 43.1 % 5.8 % 5.5 % 5.9 % 5.5 % 0.3 % (2.2 %) New York 8,536 13.5 % 4,068 96.9 % 42.4 % 19.9 % 2.3 % 39.0 % 17.6 % 1.8 % 4.2 % Seattle 9,331 11.4 % 2,497 95.1 % 51.6 % 10.1 % (2.3 %) 16.0 % 10.7 % (0.5 %) 0.7 % Boston 6,430 10.0 % 3,208 96.2 % 45.3 % 11.7 % 5.1 % 14.9 % 11.2 % 0.5 % (1.8 %) Denver 1,624 1.9 % 2,299 96.7 % 60.3 % 11.4 % 10.7 % 11.7 % 11.3 % 0.1 % 0.1 % Total 72,872 100.0 % $ 2,898 96.4 % 42.8 % 10.7 % (2) 3.6 % 14.4 % 10.4 % 0.3 % (1.9 %)

(1) Excluding the positive impact of Bad Debt, Net which was primarily driven by receipt of governmental rental assistance, same store revenue growth would have been 8.0%, 11.4% and 8.7% for Los Angeles, Orange County and San Francisco, respectively. In San Diego, same store revenue growth would have been 11.1% excluding the negative impact of Bad Debt, Net, which was primarily due to timing of governmental rental assistance. (2) With Leasing Concessions reflected on a cash basis, Same Store Residential Revenues increased 10.1% in the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to the year ended December 31, 2021. See page 12 for additional detail and reconciliations. Note: The above table reflects Residential same store results only. Residential operations account for approximately 96.3% of total revenues for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Equity Residential Same Store Residential Net Effective Lease Pricing Statistics For 72,872 Same Store Apartment Units New Lease Change (1) Renewal Rate Achieved (1) Blended Rate (1) Markets/Metro Areas Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Southern California 6.9 % 14.0 % 7.6 % 7.6 % 7.3 % 10.3 % San Francisco (0.7 %) 9.1 % 7.1 % 8.4 % 3.0 % 8.8 % Washington, D.C. 3.0 % 9.4 % 8.9 % 7.5 % 6.3 % 8.3 % New York 6.0 % 22.2 % 11.3 % 14.8 % 9.1 % 18.0 % Seattle (6.1 %) 10.3 % 7.0 % 11.1 % 0.0 % 10.7 % Boston 2.0 % 11.1 % 9.0 % 11.4 % 6.4 % 11.3 % Denver (1.9 %) 8.7 % 6.9 % 8.8 % 1.9 % 8.7 % Total 2.5 % 13.0 % 8.5 % 10.0 % 5.8 % 11.3 %

(1) Prior to the pandemic, New Lease Change was typically negative during the fourth quarter. The moderation in the fourth quarter of 2022 from the third quarter of 2022 was slightly more pronounced than expected but strong relative to historical periods. See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for definitions. See page 4 for January 2023 preliminary data.

Equity Residential Fourth Quarter 2022 vs. Fourth Quarter 2021 Total Same Store Operating Expenses Including 75,473 Same Store Apartment Units ($ in thousands) Q4 2022 Q4 2021 $

Change (1) %

Change % of

Q4 2022

Operating

Expenses Real estate taxes $ 86,954 $ 85,269 $ 1,685 2.0 % 42.1 % On-site payroll 39,736 38,190 1,546 4.0 % 19.2 % Utilities 33,671 30,694 2,977 9.7 % 16.3 % Repairs and maintenance 25,787 22,279 3,508 15.7 % 12.5 % Insurance 7,299 6,679 620 9.3 % 3.5 % Leasing and advertising 2,495 2,792 (297 ) (10.6 %) 1.2 % Other on-site operating expenses 10,759 10,372 387 3.7 % 5.2 % Total Same Store Operating Expenses (2) (includes Residential and Non-Residential) $ 206,701 $ 196,275 $ 10,426 5.3 % 100.0 %

2022 vs. 2021 Total Same Store Operating Expenses Including 72,872 Same Store Apartment Units ($ in thousands) 2022 2021 $

Change (1) %

Change % of

2022

Operating

Expenses Real estate taxes $ 336,372 $ 333,151 $ 3,221 1.0 % 41.9 % On-site payroll 152,732 155,806 (3,074 ) (2.0 %) 19.0 % Utilities 129,734 115,813 13,921 12.0 % 16.2 % Repairs and maintenance 102,004 92,172 9,832 10.7 % 12.7 % Insurance 28,651 26,141 2,510 9.6 % 3.6 % Leasing and advertising 9,473 10,381 (908 ) (8.7 %) 1.2 % Other on-site operating expenses 43,325 41,040 2,285 5.6 % 5.4 % Total Same Store Operating Expenses (2) (includes Residential and Non-Residential) $ 802,291 $ 774,504 $ 27,787 3.6 % 100.0 %

(1) The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year changes were primarily driven by the following factors: Real estate taxes - Increase due to modest escalation in rates and assessed values. On-site payroll - Year-over-year decrease due to improved sales and service staff utilization from various technology initiatives, higher than usual staffing vacancies during the current period and lower employee benefit-related costs. Quarter-over-quarter increase due primarily to timing of employee benefit-related costs and fewer staffing vacancies along with a challenging comparable period in the fourth quarter of 2021. Utilities - Increase from gas and electric, primarily driven by higher commodity prices. Repairs and maintenance - Increase primarily driven by volume and timing of maintenance and repairs, increases in minimum wage on contracted services along with a challenging comparable period in the fourth quarter of 2021. Insurance - Increase due to higher premiums on property insurance renewal due to challenging conditions in the insurance market. Leasing and advertising - Year-over-year decrease due primarily to reduction in use of outside residential brokers. Quarter-over-quarter decrease due primarily to reduction in use of outside residential brokers and reduction in advertising expense. Other on-site operating expenses - Increase driven primarily by higher property-related legal expenses and higher ground lease-related expenses. (2) See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional details.

Equity Residential Debt Summary as of December 31, 2022 ($ in thousands) Debt

Balances (1) % of Total Weighted

Average

Rates (1) Weighted

Average

Maturities

(years) Secured $ 1,953,438 26.3 % 3.46 % 4.7 Unsecured 5,472,284 73.7 % 3.55 % 9.6 Total $ 7,425,722 100.0 % 3.53 % 8.3 Fixed Rate Debt: Secured - Conventional $ 1,608,838 21.7 % 3.66 % 3.9 Unsecured - Public 5,342,329 71.9 % 3.61 % 9.8 Fixed Rate Debt 6,951,167 93.6 % 3.62 % 8.5 Floating Rate Debt: Secured - Conventional 108,378 1.4 % 4.11 % 1.3 Secured - Tax Exempt 236,222 3.2 % 1.74 % 11.5 Unsecured - Revolving Credit Facility - - - 4.8 Unsecured - Commercial Paper Program (2) 129,955 1.8 % 1.52 % - Floating Rate Debt 474,555 6.4 % 2.08 % 6.2 Total $ 7,425,722 100.0 % 3.53 % 8.3

(1) See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional details. (2) At December 31, 2022, the Weighted Average Coupon and weighted average maturity of commercial paper outstanding was 4.60% and 4 days, respectively. The weighted average amount outstanding for the year ended December 31, 2022 was approximately $156.1 million. Note: The Company capitalized interest of approximately $7.1 million and $15.9 million during the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The Company capitalized interest of approximately $2.9 million and $3.5 million during the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Equity Residential Debt Maturity Schedule as of December 31, 2022 ($ in thousands) Year Fixed

Rate Floating

Rate Total % of Total Weighted

Average Coupons

on Fixed

Rate Debt (1) Weighted

Average

Coupons on

Total Debt (1) 2023 (3) $ 800,000 $ 198,275 (2) $ 998,275 13.3 % 4.21 % 4.37 % 2024 - 6,100 6,100 0.1 % N/A 3.68 % 2025 450,000 53,180 503,180 6.7 % 3.38 % 3.69 % 2026 592,025 9,000 601,025 8.0 % 3.58 % 3.58 % 2027 400,000 9,800 409,800 5.5 % 3.25 % 3.26 % 2028 900,000 10,700 910,700 12.1 % 3.79 % 3.79 % 2029 888,120 11,500 899,620 12.0 % 3.30 % 3.31 % 2030 1,095,000 12,600 1,107,600 14.8 % 2.55 % 2.56 % 2031 528,500 39,700 568,200 7.6 % 1.94 % 2.06 % 2032 - 28,000 28,000 0.4 % N/A 3.62 % 2033+ 1,350,850 110,900 1,461,750 19.5 % 4.39 % 4.31 % Subtotal 7,004,495 489,755 7,494,250 100.0 % 3.48 % 3.54 % Deferred Financing Costs and Unamortized (Discount) (53,328 ) (15,200 ) (68,528 ) N/A N/A N/A Total $ 6,951,167 $ 474,555 $ 7,425,722 100.0 % 3.48 % 3.54 %

(1) See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional details. (2) Includes $130.0 million in principal outstanding on the Company's commercial paper program. (3) During 2022, the Company entered into $450.0 million of ten-year forward starting SOFR swaps at a weighted average rate of 2.90% (currently equivalent to a ten-year U.S. Treasury of approximately 3.23%) to hedge the U.S. Treasury risk for the refinancing of 2023 maturities.

Equity Residential Selected Unsecured Public Debt Covenants December 31, September 30, 2022 2022 Debt to Adjusted Total Assets (not to exceed 60%) 27.1% 27.5% Secured Debt to Adjusted Total Assets (not to exceed 40%) 7.9% 8.0% Consolidated Income Available for Debt Service to Maximum Annual Service Charges (must be at least 1.5 to 1) 6.24 6.15 Total Unencumbered Assets to Unsecured Debt (must be at least 125%) 512.5% 500.0%

Note: These selected covenants represent the most restrictive financial covenants relating to ERP Operating Limited Partnership's ("ERPOP") outstanding public debt securities. Equity Residential is the general partner of ERPOP.

Selected Credit Ratios December 31, September 30, 2022 2022 Total debt to Normalized EBITDAre 4.42x 4.58x Net debt to Normalized EBITDAre 4.38x 4.54x Unencumbered NOI as a % of total NOI 88.2% 88.3%

Note: See Normalized EBITDAre Reconciliations for detail.

Equity Residential Capital Structure as of December 31, 2022 (Amounts in thousands except for share/unit and per share amounts) Secured Debt $ 1,953,438 26.3 % Unsecured Debt 5,472,284 73.7 % Total Debt 7,425,722 100.0 % 24.3 % Common Shares (includes Restricted Shares) 378,429,708 96.8 % Units (includes OP Units and Restricted Units) 12,429,737 3.2 % Total Shares and Units 390,859,445 100.0 % Common Share Price at December 31, 2022 $ 59.00 23,060,707 99.8 % Perpetual Preferred Equity (see below) 37,280 0.2 % Total Equity 23,097,987 100.0 % 75.7 % Total Market Capitalization $ 30,523,709 100.0 %

Perpetual Preferred Equity as of December 31, 2022 (Amounts in thousands except for share and per share amounts) Series Call Date Outstanding

Shares Liquidation

Value Annual

Dividend

Per Share Annual

Dividend

Amount Preferred Shares: 8.29% Series K 12/10/26 745,600 $ 37,280 $ 4.145 $ 3,091