"We achieved exceptionally strong results in 2022 in the face of historically challenging market conditions," said David Brown, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We generated record high GAAP operating income and earnings per diluted share for the year, exceeding prior records set in 2021. Moreover, our full year 2022 adjusted EBITDA margin remained healthy at 49.6% marking the second highest annual level ever achieved. These results exemplify superb execution and focus by our team.

"Our investment professionals continued to deliver excellent investment performance for clients. At year end, the percentage of our AUM outperforming benchmarks over the respective 3-, 5-, and 10-year periods was 84%, 79%, and 79%. In addition, the mutual funds and ETFs rated four- or five-stars overall represented 62% of our Fund AUM.

"We returned more capital to shareholders in 2022 than in any year since we have been a public company. Through the repurchase of 4.6 million shares and $69 million in cash dividends, we returned more than $200 million of capital to our shareholders during the year. Additionally, we reduced debt by $150 million during the year to maintain flexibility to pursue inorganic growth opportunities.

"As always, we continue to focus on serving our clients, which is our top priority."

The table below presents AUM, and certain GAAP and non-GAAP ("adjusted") financial results. Due to rounding, AUM values and other amounts in this press release may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

1 Total AUM includes both discretionary and non-discretionary client assets. 2 The Company reports its financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income are not defined by GAAP and should not be regarded as an alternative to any measurement under GAAP. Please refer to the section "Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for an explanation of Non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

(in millions except per share amounts or as otherwise noted)

For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Assets Under Management1 Ending $ 152,952 $ 147,257 $ 183,654 $ 152,952 $ 183,654 Average 154,632 158,903 162,295 164,025 158,590 Long-term Flows2 Long-term Gross $ 6,502 $ 6,601 $ 5,481 $ 33,313 $ 27,869 Long-term Net (4,405 ) (553 ) (3,402 ) (2,545 ) (3,952 ) Money Market/Short-term Flows Money Market / Short-term Gross $ 179 $ 194 $ 84 $ 621 $ 386 Money Market / Short-term Net (62 ) (19 ) (98 ) (187 ) (528 ) Total Flows Total Gross $ 6,681 $ 6,796 $ 5,565 $ 33,934 $ 28,254 Total Net (4,466 ) (573 ) (3,500 ) (2,732 ) (4,480 ) Consolidated Financial Results (GAAP) Revenue $ 201.5 $ 207.3 $ 229.1 $ 854.8 $ 890.3 Revenue realization (in bps) 51.7 51.8 56.0 52.1 56.1 Operating expenses 121.9 108.6 139.3 455.7 516.4 Income from operations 79.6 98.6 89.8 399.1 373.8 Operating margin 39.5 % 47.6 % 39.2 % 46.7 % 42.0 % Net income 52.3 72.8 69.7 275.5 278.4 Earnings per diluted share $ 0.74 $ 1.01 $ 0.94 $ 3.81 $ 3.75 Cash flow from operations 67.1 103.1 112.1 335.2 376.2 Adjusted Performance Results (Non-GAAP)3 Adjusted EBITDA $ 100.1 $ 103.6 $ 114.9 $ 424.2 $ 449.0 Adjusted EBITDA margin 49.7 % 50.0 % 50.2 % 49.6 % 50.4 % Adjusted net income 65.0 76.2 86.4 293.8 329.0 Tax benefit of goodwill and acquired intangible assets 9.5 9.3 7.3 37.5 28.0 Adjusted net income with tax benefit 74.5 85.6 93.7 331.2 357.1 Adjusted net income with tax benefit per diluted share $ 1.05 $ 1.19 $ 1.27 $ 4.58 $ 4.82

________________________ 1 Total AUM includes both discretionary and non-discretionary client assets. 2 Long-term AUM is defined as total AUM excluding Money Market and Short-term assets. 3 The Company reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income are not defined by GAAP and should not be regarded as an alternative to any measurement under GAAP. Please refer to the section "Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for an explanation of Non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

AUM, Flows and Investment Performance

Victory Capital's total AUM increased by 3.9%, or $5.7 billion, to $153.0 billion at December 31, 2022, compared with $147.3 billion at September 30, 2022. The increase was attributable to $10.5 billion of positive market action partially offset by $4.5 billion in negative net flows.

Total gross flows were $6.7 billion in the fourth quarter and $33.9 billion for the year. Long-term AUM increased by 3.9%, or $5.6 billion, to $149.6 billion at December 31, 2022, compared with $144.0 billion at September 30, 2022. For the fourth quarter, the Company reported long-term gross flows of $6.5 billion and net long-term outflows of $4.4 billion. For the year-to-date period, the Company reported long-term gross flows of $33.3 billion and net long-term outflows of $2.5 billion.

At December 31, 2022, Victory Capital offered 128 investment strategies through its 12 autonomous Investment Franchises and Solutions Platform. The table below presents outperformance against benchmarks by AUM as of December 31, 2022.

Percentage of AUM Outperforming Benchmark Trailing Trailing Trailing Trailing 1-Year 3-Years 5-Years 10-Years 54% 84% 79% 79%

Fourth Quarter 2022 Compared with Third Quarter 2022

Revenue decreased 2.8% to $201.5 million, in the fourth quarter, compared with $207.3 million in the third quarter, primarily due to lower average AUM, which decreased 2.7% from $158.9 billion to $154.6 billion. GAAP operating margin contracted 810 basis points in the fourth quarter to 39.5%, down from 47.6% in the third quarter. The decline was primarily driven by a non-cash $10.5 million difference in amounts recorded to change the fair value of consideration payable for acquisitions. Fourth-quarter GAAP net income decreased 28.2% to $52.3 million, down from $72.8 million in the prior quarter. Third quarter net income benefited from a lower than normal tax rate as a result of employees exercising stock options during the period. On a per-share basis, GAAP net income decreased 26.7% to $0.74 per diluted share in the fourth quarter, versus $1.01 per diluted share in the third quarter.

Adjusted net income with tax benefit decreased 12.9% to $74.5 million in the fourth quarter, down from $85.6 million in the third quarter. On a per-share basis, adjusted net income with tax benefit decreased 11.8% to $1.05 per diluted share in the fourth quarter, from $1.19 per diluted share in the prior quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $100.1 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $103.6 million in the third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 30 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2022 to 49.7%, compared with 50.0% in the prior quarter.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Compared with Fourth Quarter 2021

Revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2022 decreased 12.0% to $201.5 million, compared with $229.1 million in the same quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to lower average AUM, which decreased 4.7% to $154.6 billion, compared with $162.3 billion in the same quarter last year. Also contributing was a slight decrease in revenue realization due to a change in asset mix as a result of the impact of the WestEnd acquisition.

Operating expenses decreased 12.5% to $121.9 million, compared with $139.3 million in last year's fourth quarter primarily due to a decrease in acquisition-related costs related to the WestEnd and NEC acquisitions that closed in the fourth quarter of 2021 as well as a decrease in variable operating expenses from lower average AUM and earnings. GAAP operating margin expanded 30 basis points to 39.5% in the fourth quarter, from 39.2% in the same quarter of 2021. GAAP net income decreased 25.1% to $52.3 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter compared with $69.7 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, in the same quarter of 2021.

Adjusted net income with tax benefit decreased 20.4% to $74.5 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter, compared with $93.7 million, or $1.27 per diluted share in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 12.9% to $100.1 million in the fourth quarter, compared with $114.9 million in last year's same quarter. Year-over-year, adjusted EBITDA margin declined slightly by 50 basis points to 49.7% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with 50.2% in the same quarter last year.

Year Ended December 31, 2022 Compared with Year Ended December 31, 2021

Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2022, declined 4.0% to $854.8 million, compared with $890.3 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to lower average AUM and a decrease in revenue realization due to a change in asset mix, partially offset by a full-year of revenue from businesses acquired in 2021.

Operating expenses decreased 11.8% to $455.7 million for year ended December 31, 2022, compared with $516.4 million in 2021 primarily due to a decrease in variable operating expenses from lower average AUM, a decrease in acquisition-related costs related to the WestEnd, NEC and THB acquisitions that closed in 2021, and a non-cash $54.4 million benefit in amounts recorded from the change in fair value of consideration payable for acquisitions. GAAP operating margin was 46.7% for the year ended December 31, 2022, a 470 basis point increase from the 42.0% recorded in 2021. GAAP net income declined 1.0% to $275.5 million for the year ended 2022 compared with $278.4 million in the prior year. GAAP net earnings per share increased to $3.81 per diluted share in 2022, up from $3.75 per diluted share in 2021 as a result of fewer weighted average shares outstanding in 2022.

Adjusted net income with tax benefit decreased 7.2% to $331.2 million, or $4.58 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared with $357.1 million, or $4.82 per diluted share in 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, adjusted EBITDA declined 5.5% to $424.2 million, compared with $449.0 million in 2021. Year-over-year, adjusted EBITDA margin declined 80 basis points to 49.6% for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared with 50.4% in the previous year.

Balance Sheet / Capital Management

Total debt outstanding as of December 31, 2022 was approximately $1,002 million. For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company reduced outstanding debt on the 2021 Incremental Term Loans by $150 million.

During the fourth quarter, the Company repurchased 1.3 million shares under the 10b-5 plan and net settled 0.1 million shares. For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company repurchased 3.0 million shares under the 10b-5 plan and net settled 1.6 million shares.

The Company's Board of Directors also approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share. The dividend is payable on March 27, 2023, to shareholders of record on March 10, 2023.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $153.0 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022. It was ranked No. 55 on the Fortune 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for 2022 and is one of only 24 companies to make the list for the second consecutive year. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 12 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment products, including mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, alternative investments, third-party ETF model strategies, collective investment trusts, private funds, and a 529 Education Savings Plan.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as "target," "believe," "expect," "aim," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "assume," "budget," "continue," "estimate," "future," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "will," "can have," "likely," "should," "would," "could" and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond Victory Capital's control such as the conflict in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on our business, operations and financial results going forward, as discussed in Victory Capital's filings with the SEC, that could cause Victory Capital's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although it is not possible to identify all such risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: reductions in AUM based on investment performance, client withdrawals, difficult market conditions and other factors such as a pandemic; the nature of the Company's contracts and investment advisory agreements; the Company's ability to maintain historical returns and sustain its historical growth; the Company's dependence on third parties to market its strategies and provide products or services for the operation of its business; the Company's ability to retain key investment professionals or members of its senior management team; the Company's reliance on the technology systems supporting its operations; the Company's ability to successfully acquire and integrate new companies; the concentration of the Company's investments in long-only small- and mid-cap equity and U.S. clients; risks and uncertainties associated with non-U.S. investments; the Company's efforts to establish and develop new teams and strategies; the ability of the Company's investment teams to identify appropriate investment opportunities; the Company's ability to limit employee misconduct; the Company's ability to meet the guidelines set by its clients; the Company's exposure to potential litigation (including administrative or tax proceedings) or regulatory actions; the Company's ability to implement effective information and cyber security policies, procedures and capabilities; the Company's substantial indebtedness; the potential impairment of the Company's goodwill and intangible assets; disruption to the operations of third parties whose functions are integral to the Company's ETF platform; the Company's determination that Victory Capital is not required to register as an "investment company" under the 1940 Act; the fluctuation of the Company's expenses; the Company's ability to respond to recent trends in the investment management industry; the level of regulation on investment management firms and the Company's ability to respond to regulatory developments; the competitiveness of the investment management industry; the level of control over the Company retained by Crestview GP; the Company's status as an emerging growth company and a controlled company; and other risks and factors listed under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with the SEC.

Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding Victory Capital's present and future business strategies and the environment in which it will operate in the future. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Victory Capital assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

From Fortune. © 2022 Fortune Media IP Limited All rights reserved. Fortune is a registered trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and is used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.

The Fortune annual list ranks the top performing, publicly traded companies in revenues, profits and stock returns over the three-year period ended April 30, 2022.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands except per share data and percentages) For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue Investment management fees $ 156,346 $ 160,770 $ 174,867 $ 664,710 $ 674,539 Fund administration and distribution fees 45,169 46,490 54,255 190,090 215,726 Total revenue 201,515 207,260 229,122 854,800 890,265 Expenses Personnel compensation and benefits 58,846 56,869 62,528 238,198 234,833 Distribution and other asset-based expenses 37,634 39,019 45,200 161,105 176,385 General and administrative 13,389 12,301 12,904 52,373 53,722 Depreciation and amortization 11,150 10,686 5,384 43,201 18,840 Change in value of consideration payable for acquisition of business - (10,500 ) 3,200 (40,600 ) 13,800 Acquisition-related costs 85 189 9,997 534 16,262 Restructuring and integration costs 808 56 85 881 2,578 Total operating expenses 121,912 108,620 139,298 455,692 516,420 Income from operations 79,603 98,640 89,824 399,108 373,845 Operating margin 39.5 % 47.6 % 39.2 % 46.7 % 42.0 % Other income (expense) Interest income and other income (expense) 2,633 (1,446 ) 1,498 (2,463 ) 6,045 Interest expense and other financing costs (13,327 ) (11,479 ) (5,799 ) (43,964 ) (24,652 ) Loss on debt extinguishment 239 (369 ) - (2,648 ) (4,596 ) Total other expense, net (10,455 ) (13,294 ) (4,301 ) (49,075 ) (23,203 ) Income before income taxes 69,148 85,346 85,523 350,033 350,642 Income tax expense (16,879 ) (12,582 ) (15,781 ) (74,522 ) (72,253 ) Net income $ 52,269 $ 72,764 $ 69,742 $ 275,511 $ 278,389 Earnings per share of common stock Basic $ 0.77 $ 1.06 $ 1.02 $ 4.02 $ 4.10 Diluted 0.74 1.01 0.94 3.81 3.75 Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 68,054 68,609 68,378 68,481 67,976 Diluted 70,685 71,877 73,973 72,266 74,151 Dividends declared per share $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.17 $ 1.00 $ 0.53

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures1 (unaudited; in thousands except per share data and percentages) For the Three Months Ended For the Yeard Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (GAAP) $ 52,269 $ 72,764 $ 69,742 $ 275,511 $ 278,389 Income tax expense (16,879 ) (12,582 ) (15,781 ) (74,522 ) (72,253 ) Income before income taxes $ 69,148 $ 85,346 $ 85,523 $ 350,033 $ 350,642 Interest expense 12,006 10,795 5,328 41,024 24,285 Depreciation 1,959 2,030 1,746 8,045 6,209 Other business taxes 448 539 383 2,118 1,657 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 9,191 8,657 3,638 35,160 12,631 Stock-based compensation 2,420 2,230 2,499 10,143 13,110 Acquisition, restructuring and exit costs 3,997 (7,842 ) 15,188 (28,722 ) 34,546 Debt issuance costs 935 1,064 532 5,620 5,589 Losses from equity method investments - 759 104 825 331 Adjusted EBITDA $ 100,104 $ 103,578 $ 114,941 $ 424,246 $ 449,000 Adjusted EBITDA margin 49.7 % 50.0 % 50.2 % 49.6 % 50.4 % Net income (GAAP) $ 52,269 $ 72,764 $ 69,742 $ 275,511 $ 278,389 Adjustment to reflect the operating performance of the Company Other business taxes 448 539 383 2,118 1,657 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 9,191 8,657 3,638 35,160 12,631 Stock-based compensation 2,420 2,230 2,499 10,143 13,110 Acquisition, restructuring and exit costs 3,997 (7,842 ) 15,188 (28,722 ) 34,546 Debt issuance costs 935 1,064 532 5,620 5,589 Tax effect of above adjustments (4,247 ) (1,163 ) (5,560 ) (6,080 ) (16,883 ) Adjusted net income $ 65,013 $ 76,249 $ 86,422 $ 293,750 $ 329,039 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 0.92 $ 1.06 $ 1.17 $ 4.06 $ 4.44 Tax benefit of goodwill and acquired intangible assets $ 9,513 $ 9,328 $ 7,258 $ 37,490 $ 28,012 Tax benefit of goodwill and acquired intangible assets per diluted share $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.10 $ 0.52 $ 0.38 Adjusted net income with tax benefit $ 74,526 $ 85,577 $ 93,680 $ 331,240 $ 357,051 Adjusted net income with tax benefit per diluted share $ 1.05 $ 1.19 $ 1.27 $ 4.58 $ 4.82

1 The Company reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income are not defined by GAAP and should not be regarded as an alternative to any measurement under GAAP. Please refer to the section "Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for an explanation of Non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except for shares) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,171 $ 69,533 Investment management fees receivable 68,347 80,634 Fund administration and distribution fees receivable 14,379 17,123 Other receivables 1,747 6,548 Prepaid expenses 8,443 6,654 Investments in proprietary funds, at fair value 466 912 Trading securities, at fair value 26,800 30,812 Property and equipment, net 21,146 25,295 Goodwill 981,805 981,805 Other intangible assets, net 1,314,637 1,349,797 Other assets 64,958 10,633 Total assets $ 2,540,899 $ 2,579,746 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 50,862 $ 62,102 Accrued compensation and benefits 58,458 53,905 Consideration payable for acquisition of business 230,400 309,380 Deferred compensation plan liability 26,800 30,812 Deferred tax liability, net 108,138 63,120 Other liabilities 15,317 2,576 Long-term debt(1) 985,514 1,127,924 Total liabilities 1,475,489 1,649,819 Stockholders' equity: Common stock; $0.01 par value per share: 2022 - 600,000,000 shares authorized, 80,528,137 shares issued and 67,325,534 shares outstanding; 2021 - 600,000,000 shares authorized, 77,242,372 shares issued and 68,662,779 shares outstanding 805 772 Additional paid-in capital 705,466 673,572 Treasury stock, at cost: 2022 - 13,202,603 shares; 2021 - 8,579,593 shares (285,425 ) (153,200 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 35,442 5,972 Retained earnings 609,122 402,811 Total stockholders' equity 1,065,410 929,927 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,540,899 $ 2,579,746

1 Balances at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 are shown net of unamortized loan discount and debt issuance costs in the amount of $16.2 million and $23.3 million, respectively. The gross amount of the debt outstanding was $1,001.7 million as of December 31, 2022 and $1,151.2 million as of December 31, 2021.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Assets Under Management (unaudited; in millions except for percentages) For the Three Months Ended % Change from December 31, September 30, December 31, September 30, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Beginning assets under management $ 147,257 $ 154,947 $ 159,889 -5% -8% Gross client cash inflows 6,681 6,796 5,565 -2% 20% Gross client cash outflows (11,147 ) (7,368 ) (9,065 ) 51% 23% Net client cash flows (4,466 ) (573 ) (3,500 ) 679% 28% Market appreciation (depreciation) 10,492 (7,066 ) 7,224 N/A 45% Realizations and distributions (295 ) (51 ) - 478% N/A Acquired assets / Net transfers1 (36 ) - 20,042 N/A N/A Ending assets under management 152,952 147,257 183,654 4% -17% Average assets under management 154,632 158,903 162,295 -3% -5% For the Year Ended % Change from December 31, December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2021 Beginning assets under management $ 183,654 $ 147,241 25% Gross client cash inflows 33,934 28,254 20% Gross client cash outflows (36,666 ) (32,734 ) 12% Net client cash flows (2,732 ) (4,480 ) -39% Market appreciation (depreciation) (26,495 ) 20,583 N/A Realizations and distributions (376 ) - N/A Acquired assets / Net transfers2 (1,100 ) 20,310 N/A Ending assets under management 152,952 183,654 -17% Average assets under management 164,025 158,590 3%

1 The three months ended December 31, 2021 includes acquired assets of $795 million and $19.3 billion associated with the NEC and WestEnd acquisitions, which closed on November 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The WestEnd acquired assets had no economic impact on operations in 2021 and no effect on asset flows, revenues, or earnings in the fourth-quarter period ended December 31, 2021. 2 The year ended December 31, 2021 includes acquired assets of $547 million, $795 million and $19.3 billion associated with the THB, NEC and WestEnd acquisitions, which closed on March 1, 2021, November 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The WestEnd acquired assets had no economic impact on operations in 2021 and no effect on asset flows, revenues, or earnings in the full-year period ended December 31, 2021.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Assets Under Management by Asset Class (unaudited; in millions) For the Three Months Ended By Asset Class Global / U.S. Mid U.S. Small Fixed U.S. Large Non-U.S. Alternative Total Money Market / Cap Equity Cap Equity Income Cap Equity Equity Solutions Investments Long-term Short-term Total December 31, 2022 Beginning assets under management $ 25,754 $ 14,109 $ 27,198 $ 10,762 $ 12,293 $ 48,551 $ 5,334 $ 144,001 $ 3,256 $ 147,257 Gross client cash inflows 1,442 754 1,342 87 1,025 1,372 479 6,502 179 6,681 Gross client cash outflows (2,259 ) (1,133 ) (2,694 ) (450 ) (767 ) (1,697 ) (1,907 ) (10,906 ) (241 ) (11,147 ) Net client cash flows (818 ) (379 ) (1,352 ) (362 ) 258 (324 ) (1,427 ) (4,405 ) (62 ) (4,466 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 2,963 1,378 601 680 1,628 3,166 48 10,464 28 10,492 Realizations and distributions - - - - - - (295 ) (295 ) - (295 ) Acquired assets / Net transfers (8 ) (6 ) (94 ) (106 ) (19 ) 114 3 (116 ) 80 (36 ) Ending assets under management $ 27,892 $ 15,103 $ 26,353 $ 10,973 $ 14,160 $ 51,507 $ 3,663 $ 149,649 $ 3,302 $ 152,952 September 30, 2022 Beginning assets under management $ 26,356 $ 14,837 $ 29,398 $ 11,857 $ 13,257 $ 50,485 $ 5,617 $ 151,807 $ 3,140 $ 154,947 Gross client cash inflows 1,508 589 1,123 67 742 1,745 827 6,601 194 6,796 Gross client cash outflows (1,176 ) (939 ) (1,958 ) (269 ) (636 ) (1,315 ) (863 ) (7,155 ) (214 ) (7,368 ) Net client cash flows 333 (349 ) (835 ) (203 ) 107 430 (36 ) (553 ) (19 ) (573 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) (938 ) (404 ) (829 ) (560 ) (1,248 ) (2,930 ) (165 ) (7,074 ) 8 (7,066 ) Realizations and distributions - - - - - - (51 ) (51 ) - (51 ) Acquired assets / Net transfers 3 26 (536 ) (333 ) 178 566 (31 ) (127 ) 127 - Ending assets under management $ 25,754 $ 14,109 $ 27,198 $ 10,762 $ 12,293 $ 48,551 $ 5,334 $ 144,001 $ 3,256 $ 147,257 December 31, 20211 Beginning assets under management $ 29,798 $ 19,863 $ 36,931 $ 14,803 $ 15,840 $ 38,330 $ 1,158 $ 156,722 $ 3,166 $ 159,889 Gross client cash inflows 1,564 762 1,386 96 533 782 358 5,481 84 5,565 Gross client cash outflows (2,617 ) (1,205 ) (3,077 ) (367 ) (577 ) (968 ) (73 ) (8,883 ) (182 ) (9,065 ) Net client cash flows (1,053 ) (443 ) (1,691 ) (271 ) (44 ) (186 ) 286 (3,402 ) (98 ) (3,500 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 1,840 942 133 1,025 291 2,959 23 7,213 10 7,224 Realizations and distributions - - - - - - - - - - Acquired assets / Net transfers2 (8 ) (269 ) (220 ) 209 (37 ) 19,262 1,081 20,020 22 20,042 Ending assets under management $ 30,578 $ 20,094 $ 35,154 $ 15,766 $ 16,050 $ 60,364 $ 2,548 $ 180,554 $ 3,100 $ 183,654

1 Beginning in January 2022, the Company's "Other" asset class has been categorized to Solutions, Fixed Income, Global / Non-U.S. Equity, and Alternative Investments based on the underlying investment strategy. Additionally, all assets managed using alternative investment strategies are now included in the Company's Alternative Investments asset class. Prior-period figures have been adjusted accordingly. 2 The three months ended December 31, 2021 includes acquired assets of $795 million and $19.3 billion associated with the NEC and WestEnd acquisitions, which closed on November 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The WestEnd acquired assets had no economic impact on operations in 2021 and no effect on asset flows, revenues, or earnings in the fourth-quarter period ended December 31, 2021.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Assets Under Management by Asset Class (unaudited; in millions) For the Year Ended By Asset Class Global / U.S. Mid U.S. Small Fixed U.S. Large Non-U.S. Alternative Total Money Market / Cap Equity Cap Equity Income Cap Equity Equity Solutions Investments Long-term Short-term Total December 31, 2022 Beginning assets under management $ 30,578 $ 20,094 $ 35,154 $ 15,766 $ 16,050 $ 60,364 $ 2,548 $ 180,554 $ 3,100 $ 183,654 Gross client cash inflows 6,859 3,162 5,524 406 4,149 8,169 5,045 33,313 621 33,934 Gross client cash outflows (6,919 ) (5,214 ) (9,545 ) (1,498 ) (3,111 ) (6,247 ) (3,324 ) (35,858 ) (807 ) (36,666 ) Net client cash flows (60 ) (2,053 ) (4,020 ) (1,093 ) 1,038 1,921 1,721 (2,545 ) (187 ) (2,732 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) (2,641 ) (2,965 ) (3,345 ) (3,328 ) (3,153 ) (10,887 ) (215 ) (26,533 ) 39 (26,495 ) Realizations and distributions - - - - - - (376 ) (376 ) - (376 ) Acquired assets / Net transfers 14 27 (1,436 ) (372 ) 226 107 (16 ) (1,450 ) 350 (1,100 ) Ending assets under management $ 27,892 $ 15,103 $ 26,353 $ 10,973 $ 14,160 $ 51,507 $ 3,663 $ 149,649 $ 3,302 $ 152,952 December 31, 20211 Beginning assets under management $ 26,230 $ 18,368 $ 36,639 $ 14,230 $ 14,141 $ 33,676 $ 422 $ 143,706 $ 3,534 $ 147,241 Gross client cash inflows 5,935 4,562 6,756 364 2,822 6,217 1,213 27,869 386 28,254 Gross client cash outflows (7,742 ) (5,644 ) (9,000 ) (1,565 ) (2,362 ) (5,305 ) (201 ) (31,820 ) (914 ) (32,734 ) Net client cash flows (1,807 ) (1,082 ) (2,244 ) (1,202 ) 460 912 1,012 (3,952 ) (528 ) (4,480 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 6,169 2,685 649 2,766 1,662 6,611 30 20,573 10 20,583 Realizations and distributions - - - - - - - - - - Acquired assets / Net transfers2 (14 ) 122 110 (28 ) (214 ) 19,165 1,084 20,226 84 20,310 Ending assets under management $ 30,578 $ 20,094 $ 35,154 $ 15,766 $ 16,050 $ 60,364 $ 2,548 $ 180,554 $ 3,100 $ 183,654

1 Beginning in January 2022, the Company's "Other" asset class has been categorized to Solutions, Fixed Income, Global / Non-U.S. Equity, and Alternative Investments based on the underlying investment strategy. Additionally, all assets managed using alternative investment strategies are now included in the Company's Alternative Investments asset class. Prior-period figures have been adjusted accordingly. 2 The year ended December 31, 2021 includes acquired assets of $547 million, $795 million and $19.3 billion associated with the THB, NEC and WestEnd acquisitions, which closed on March 1, 2021, November 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The WestEnd acquired assets had no economic impact on operations in 2021 and no effect on asset flows, revenues, or earnings in the full-year period ended December 31, 2021.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Assets Under Management by Vehicle (unaudited; in millions) For the Three Months Ended By Vehicle Separate Accounts Mutual and Other Funds1 ETFs2 Vehicles3 Total December 31, 2022 Beginning assets under management $ 96,591 $ 5,110 $ 45,557 $ 147,257 Gross client cash inflows 4,217 378 2,087 6,681 Gross client cash outflows (7,953 ) (178 ) (3,016 ) (11,147 ) Net client cash flows (3,736 ) 200 (930 ) (4,466 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 6,620 327 3,546 10,492 Realizations and distributions - - (295 ) (295 ) Acquired assets / Net transfers (27 ) (9 ) - (36 ) Ending assets under management $ 99,447 $ 5,627 $ 47,877 $ 152,952 September 30, 2022 Beginning assets under management $ 102,297 $ 5,155 $ 47,494 $ 154,947 Gross client cash inflows 4,277 515 2,003 6,796 Gross client cash outflows (5,689 ) (196 ) (1,484 ) (7,368 ) Net client cash flows (1,411 ) 319 519 (573 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) (4,290 ) (383 ) (2,393 ) (7,066 ) Realizations and distributions - - (51 ) (51 ) Acquired assets / Net transfers (5 ) 18 (13 ) - Ending assets under management $ 96,591 $ 5,110 $ 45,557 $ 147,257 December 31, 2021 Beginning assets under management $ 121,367 $ 4,371 $ 34,151 $ 159,889 Gross client cash inflows 4,289 260 1,016 5,565 Gross client cash outflows (6,925 ) (65 ) (2,075 ) (9,065 ) Net client cash flows (2,635 ) 195 (1,059 ) (3,500 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 5,426 308 1,489 7,224 Realizations and distributions - - - - Acquired assets / Net transfers4 (15 ) (3 ) 20,060 20,042 Ending assets under management $ 124,142 $ 4,871 $ 54,641 $ 183,654

1 Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds. 2 Represents only ETF assets held by third parties. Excludes ETF assets held by other Victory Capital products. 3 Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts, UMAs, UCITS, private funds and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles. 4 The three months ended December 31, 2021 includes acquired assets of $795 million and $19.3 billion associated with the NEC and WestEnd acquisitions, which closed on November 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The WestEnd acquired assets had no economic impact on operations in 2021 and no effect on asset flows, average assets, revenues, or earnings in the fourth-quarter period ended December 31, 2021.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Assets Under Management by Vehicle (unaudited; in millions) For the Year Ended By Vehicle Separate Accounts Mutual and Other Funds1 ETFs2 Vehicles3 Total December 31, 2022 Beginning assets under management $ 124,142 $ 4,871 $ 54,641 $ 183,654 Gross client cash inflows 21,198 2,043 10,692 33,934 Gross client cash outflows (27,703 ) (572 ) (8,391 ) (36,666 ) Net client cash flows (6,505 ) 1,472 2,302 (2,732 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) (17,092 ) (724 ) (8,679 ) (26,495 ) Realizations and distributions - - (376 ) (376 ) Acquired assets / Net transfers (1,098 ) 9 (11 ) (1,100 ) Ending assets under management $ 99,447 $ 5,627 $ 47,877 $ 152,952 December 31, 2021 Beginning assets under management $ 112,998 $ 3,976 $ 30,267 $ 147,241 Gross client cash inflows 19,070 849 8,335 28,254 Gross client cash outflows (23,345 ) (375 ) (9,014 ) (32,734 ) Net client cash flows (4,275 ) 474 (678 ) (4,480 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 15,638 828 4,117 20,583 Realizations and distributions - - - - Acquired assets / Net transfers4 (219 ) (407 ) 20,936 20,310 Ending assets under management $ 124,142 $ 4,871 $ 54,641 $ 183,654

1 Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds. 2 Represents only ETF assets held by third parties. Excludes ETF assets held by other Victory Capital products. 3 Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts, UMAs, UCITS, private funds and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles. 4 The year ended December 31, 2021 includes acquired assets of $547 million, $795 million and $19.3 billion associated with the THB, NEC and WestEnd acquisitions, which closed on March 1, 2021, November 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The WestEnd acquired assets had no economic impact on operations in 2021 and no effect on asset flows, average assets, revenues, or earnings in the full-year period ended December 31, 2021.

Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Victory Capital uses non-GAAP financial measures referred to as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income to measure the operating profitability of the Company. These measures eliminate the impact of one-time acquisition, restructuring and integration costs and demonstrate the ongoing operating earnings metrics of the Company. The Company has included these non-GAAP measures to provide investors with the same financial metrics used by management to assess the operating performance of the Company.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjustments made to GAAP Net Income to calculate Adjusted EBITDA, as applicable, are:

Adding back income tax expense;

Adding back interest paid on debt and other financing costs, net of interest income;

Adding back depreciation on property and equipment;

Adding back other business taxes;

Adding back amortization expense on acquisition-related intangible assets;

Adding back stock-based compensation expense associated with equity awards issued from pools created in connection with the management-led buyout and various acquisitions and as a result of equity grants related to the IPO;

Adding back direct incremental costs of acquisitions, including restructuring costs;

Adding back debt issuance cost expense;

Adjusting for earnings/losses on equity method investments.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjustments made to GAAP Net Income to calculate Adjusted Net Income, as applicable, are:

Adding back other business taxes;

Adding back amortization expense on acquisition-related intangible assets;

Adding back stock-based compensation expense associated with equity awards issued from pools created in connection with the management-led buyout and various acquisitions and as a result of any equity grants related to the IPO;

Adding back direct incremental costs of acquisitions, including restructuring costs;

Adding back debt issuance cost expense;

Subtracting an estimate of income tax expense applied to the sum of the adjustments above.

Tax Benefit of Goodwill and Acquired Intangible Assets

Due to Victory Capital's acquisitive nature, tax deductions allowed on acquired intangible assets and goodwill provide it with additional significant supplemental economic benefit. The tax benefit of goodwill and intangible assets represent the tax benefits associated with deductions allowed for intangible assets and goodwill generated from prior acquisitions in which the Company received a step-up in basis for tax purposes. Acquired intangible assets and goodwill may be amortized for tax purposes, generally over a 15-year period. The tax benefit from amortization on these assets is included to show the full economic benefit of deductions for all acquired intangible assets with a step-up in tax basis.

