Net income for the third quarter of Fiscal 2023 of $59.0 million, compared to a net loss of $19.0 million for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022; Net income for the first nine months of Fiscal 2023 of $85.7 million, compared to a net loss of $154.7 million for the comparable period of Fiscal 2022

Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the third quarter of Fiscal 2023 of $193.3 million, compared to $147.7 million for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022; Adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months of Fiscal 2023 of $459.4 million, compared to $385.1 million for the comparable period of 2022

Operating income for the Water Solutions segment of $59.7 million for the third quarter of Fiscal 2023, compared to $19.9 million for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022

Record Water Solutions' quarterly Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $121.7 million for the third quarter of Fiscal 2023, a 47.1% increase compared to the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 and a 16.2% increase over the immediately preceding fiscal quarter

In the face of significant inflationary pressure, Water Solutions managed to reduce operating expense to $0.25 per barrel versus $0.27 per barrel in the immediately preceding fiscal quarter

Record produced water volumes processed of approximately 2.43 million barrels per day during the third quarter of Fiscal 2023, growing 31.9% from the same period in the prior year and 7.1% over the immediately preceding fiscal quarter

Increasing Water Solutions Adjusted EBITDA(2) guidance from $430 million plus to $440 million plus for Fiscal 2023

Reduced $98.1 million in principal on unsecured notes and equipment financing note in the quarter

Anticipate all 2023 unsecured notes to be repaid no later than June 30, 2023

"Our Water Solutions segment continues to see strong disposal volume and skim oil growth, achieving record Adjusted EBITDA(1) and water volumes processed in the quarter. This strong performance plus the return of working capital has allowed us to lean into the repurchase of our 2023 notes, $97.5 million in the current quarter. The current remaining balance is approximately $203 million, and our plan is to call the remaining 2023 notes no later than June 30, 2023. Paying off the 2023 notes is a key strategic goal as we look to drive down absolute debt and further reduce leverage. We are increasing guidance for our Water Solutions' Adjusted EBITDA(2) from over $430 million to over $440 million for full year Fiscal 2023 and maintaining $630 million plus consolidated Adjusted EBITDA(2) guidance. Due to the increasing activity and volumes in the Delaware Basin, we are adjusting our capital expenditure guidance to a range of $115 million - $125 million in order to keep up with our customers growth," stated Mike Krimbill, NGL's CEO. "As we've discussed before, we continue to work on sales of non-core assets in the fourth quarter that will continue to drive leverage lower," Krimbill concluded.

(1) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA (as used herein) and a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.

(2) Certain of the forward-looking financial measures are provided on a non-GAAP basis. A reconciliation of forward-looking financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP is potentially misleading and not practical given the difficulty of projecting event driven transactional and other non-core operating items in any future period. The magnitude of these items, however, may be significant.

Quarterly Results of Operations

The following table summarizes operating income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA(1) from continuing operations by reportable segment for the periods indicated:

Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Operating Income (Loss) Adjusted EBITDA(1) Operating Income (Loss) Adjusted EBITDA(1) (in thousands) Water Solutions $ 59,721 $ 121,712 $ 19,851 $ 82,744 Crude Oil Logistics 35,096 33,260 21,291 29,764 Liquids Logistics 20,513 18,763 23,158 47,979 Corporate and Other (12,660 ) 19,521 (15,190 ) (12,747 ) Total $ 102,670 $ 193,256 $ 49,110 $ 147,740

Water Solutions

Operating income for the Water Solutions segment increased $39.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The Partnership processed approximately 2.43 million barrels of produced water per day during the quarter ended December 31, 2022, a 31.9% increase when compared to approximately 1.84 million barrels of water per day processed during the quarter ended December 31, 2021. This increase was due to higher production volumes (and associated produced water) primarily in the Delaware Basin driven by higher crude oil prices and completion activity as well as higher fees charged for spot volumes. The Partnership also sold approximately 168,000 barrels per day of produced and recycled water for use in our customers' completion activities.

Revenues from recovered skim oil totaled $30.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, an increase of $12.4 million from the prior year period. This increase was due to higher volumes of skim oil barrels sold due to an increase in produced water volumes processed as well as higher realized crude oil prices received from the sale of skim oil barrels. Additionally, an increase in the number of wells completed in our area of operations during the period with increased flowback activity resulted in higher skim oil volumes per barrel of produced water processed.

Operating expenses in the Water Solutions segment decreased to $0.25 per produced barrel processed compared to $0.26 per produced barrel processed in the comparative quarter last year primarily due to the increase in produced water processed. Three of the Water Solutions segment's largest variable expenses, utility, royalty and chemical expenses, were not (and are not expected to be) impacted by the rise in inflation due to negotiated long-term utility contracts with fixed rates, royalty contracts with no escalation clauses and a fixed chemical expense per barrel with our chemical provider.

Crude Oil Logistics

Operating income for the Crude Oil Logistics segment increased $13.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The increase was due to higher product margins compared to the prior year period and an increase in net derivative gains of $7.7 million. Product margins increased due to higher contracted rates with certain producers as well as increased differentials on certain other sales contracts. Operating and general and administrative expenses declined by $2.3 million, primarily due to the sale of our trucking business during our fourth quarter of the prior year. In addition, during the prior year quarter, we recorded an impairment charge of $2.2 million due to damage caused by Hurricane Ida to one of our Gulf Coast terminals. During the three months ended December 31, 2022, physical volumes on the Grand Mesa Pipeline averaged approximately 77,000 barrels per day, compared to approximately 83,000 barrels per day for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Overall production in the DJ Basin continues to be negatively impacted by producer permitting issues.

Liquids Logistics

Operating income for the Liquids Logistics segment decreased $2.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Our Butane product margins (excluding the impact of derivatives) were lower as product purchased earlier in the season continues to compete with product purchased in a discounted market, resulting in our product being more expensive. Propane results are below expectations partially due to warmer than normal winter temperatures. Product margins for refined products also increased as we continue to be well positioned from a supply and inventory perspective in certain markets experiencing tight supply. For the current quarter, losses from net derivative activity for all products in this segment increased by $6.4 million, compared to the prior year quarter.

Capitalization and Liquidity

Total liquidity (cash plus available capacity on our asset-based revolving credit facility ("ABL Facility")) was approximately $280.1 million as of December 31, 2022. Borrowings on the Partnership's ABL Facility totaled approximately $156.0 million. The increase from March 31, 2022 was primarily due to increases in working capital balances driven by increased inventory volumes and higher net account receivable balances.

The Partnership is in compliance with all of its debt covenants and has no significant debt maturities before November 2023. The Partnership expects to pay off the remaining outstanding 2023 Notes no later than June 30, 2023 using cash flows from operations, and if needed, borrowings under our ABL Facility. Proceeds generated from other cash flow positive initiatives currently being pursued, such as sales of non-core assets, may also be used for additional debt reductions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

NGL defines EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to NGL Energy Partners LP, plus interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization expense. NGL defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding net unrealized gains and losses on derivatives, lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments, gains and losses on disposal or impairment of assets, gains and losses on early extinguishment of liabilities, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition expense, revaluation of liabilities, certain legal settlements and other. NGL also includes in Adjusted EBITDA certain inventory valuation adjustments related to certain refined products businesses within NGL's Liquids Logistics segment as discussed below. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss), income (loss) before income taxes, cash flows from operating activities, or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, as those items are used to measure operating performance, liquidity or the ability to service debt obligations. NGL believes that EBITDA provides additional information to investors for evaluating NGL's ability to make quarterly distributions to NGL's unitholders and is presented solely as a supplemental measure. NGL believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides additional information to investors for evaluating NGL's financial performance without regard to NGL's financing methods, capital structure and historical cost basis. Further, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as NGL defines them, may not be comparable to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, or similarly titled measures used by other entities.

Other than for certain businesses within NGL's Liquids Logistics segment, for purposes of the Adjusted EBITDA calculation, NGL makes a distinction between realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivatives. During the period when a derivative contract is open, NGL records changes in the fair value of the derivative as an unrealized gain or loss. When a derivative contract matures or is settled, NGL reverses the previously recorded unrealized gain or loss and records a realized gain or loss. NGL does not draw such a distinction between realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivatives of certain businesses within NGL's Liquids Logistics segment. The primary hedging strategy of these businesses is to hedge against the risk of declines in the value of inventory over the course of the contract cycle, and many of the hedges cover extended periods of time. The "inventory valuation adjustment" row in the reconciliation table reflects the difference between the market value of the inventory of these businesses at the balance sheet date and its cost. NGL includes this in Adjusted EBITDA because the unrealized gains and losses associated with derivative contracts associated with the inventory of this segment, which are intended primarily to hedge inventory holding risk and are included in net income, also affect Adjusted EBITDA. In NGL's Crude Oil Logistics segment, they purchase certain crude oil barrels using the West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") calendar month average ("CMA") price and sell the crude oil barrels using the WTI CMA price plus the Argus CMA Differential Roll Component ("CMA Differential Roll") per NGL's contracts. To eliminate the volatility of the CMA Differential Roll, NGL entered into derivative instrument positions in January 2021 to secure a margin of approximately $0.20 per barrel on 1.5 million barrels per month from May 2021 through December 2023. Due to the nature of these positions, the cash flow and earnings recognized on a GAAP basis will differ from period to period depending on the current crude oil price and future estimated crude oil price which are valued utilizing third-party market quoted prices. NGL is recognizing in Adjusted EBITDA the gains and losses from the derivative instrument positions entered into in January 2021 to properly align with the physical margin NGL is hedging each month through the term of this transaction. This representation aligns with management's evaluation of the transaction.

Distributable Cash Flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA minus maintenance capital expenditures, income tax expense, cash interest expense, preferred unit distributions and other. Maintenance capital expenditures represent capital expenditures necessary to maintain the Partnership's operating capacity. For the CMA Differential Roll transaction, as discussed above, we have included an adjustment to Distributable Cash Flow to reflect, in the period for which they relate, the actual cash flows for the positions that settled that are not being recognized in Adjusted EBITDA. Distributable Cash Flow is a performance metric used by senior management to compare cash flows generated by the Partnership (excluding growth capital expenditures and prior to the establishment of any retained cash reserves by the Board of Directors) to the cash distributions expected to be paid to unitholders. Using this metric, management can quickly compute the coverage ratio of estimated cash flows to planned cash distributions. This financial measure also is important to investors as an indicator of whether the Partnership is generating cash flow at a level that can sustain, or support an increase in, quarterly distribution rates. Actual distribution amounts are set by the Board of Directors.

We do not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis where we are unable to provide a meaningful calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing or amount of various items that would impact the most directly comparable forward-looking U.S. GAAP financial measure that have not yet occurred, are out of the Partnership's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical facts included or incorporated herein may constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results could vary significantly from those expressed or implied in such statements and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. While NGL believes such forward-looking statements are reasonable, NGL cannot assure they will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that affect operations, financial performance, and other factors as discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other factors that could impact any forward-looking statements are those risks described in NGL's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other public filings. You are urged to carefully review and consider the cautionary statements and other disclosures made in those filings, specifically those under the heading "Risk Factors." NGL undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

NGL provides Adjusted EBITDA guidance that does not include certain charges and costs, which in future periods are generally expected to be similar to the kinds of charges and costs excluded from Adjusted EBITDA in prior periods, such as income taxes, interest and other non-operating items, depreciation and amortization, net unrealized gains and losses on derivatives, lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments, gains and losses on disposal or impairment of assets, gains and losses on early extinguishment of liabilities, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition expense, revaluation of liabilities and items that are unusual in nature or infrequently occurring. The exclusion of these charges and costs in future periods will have a significant impact on the Partnership's Adjusted EBITDA, and the Partnership is not able to provide a reconciliation of its Adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income (loss) without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of these future charges and costs and the Partnership believes that such reconciliation, if possible, would imply a degree of precision that would be potentially confusing or misleading to investors.

About NGL Energy Partners LP

NGL Energy Partners LP, a Delaware limited partnership, is a diversified midstream energy company that transports, stores, markets and provides other logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids and other products and transports, treats and disposes of produced water generated as part of the oil and natural gas production process.

For further information, visit the Partnership's website at www.nglenergypartners.com.

NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in Thousands, except unit amounts) December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,534 $ 3,822 Accounts receivable-trade, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $2,455 and $2,626, respectively 1,129,294 1,123,163 Accounts receivable-affiliates 10,257 8,591 Inventories 238,073 251,277 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 135,980 159,486 Total current assets 1,518,138 1,546,339 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,000,765 and $887,006, respectively 2,400,508 2,462,390 GOODWILL 744,439 744,439 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net of accumulated amortization of $563,075 and $507,285, respectively 1,078,631 1,135,354 INVESTMENTS IN UNCONSOLIDATED ENTITIES 22,769 21,897 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 85,576 114,124 OTHER NONCURRENT ASSETS 64,030 45,802 Total assets $ 5,914,091 $ 6,070,345 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable-trade $ 952,506 $ 1,084,837 Accounts payable-affiliates 65 73 Accrued expenses and other payables 174,400 140,719 Advance payments received from customers 20,957 7,934 Current maturities of long-term debt 303,788 2,378 Operating lease obligations 32,883 41,261 Total current liabilities 1,484,599 1,277,202 LONG-TERM DEBT, net of debt issuance costs of $32,986 and $42,988, respectively, and current maturities 2,921,174 3,350,463 OPERATING LEASE OBLIGATIONS 53,518 72,784 OTHER NONCURRENT LIABILITIES 103,378 104,346 CLASS D 9.00% PREFERRED UNITS, 600,000 and 600,000 preferred units issued and outstanding, respectively 551,097 551,097 EQUITY: General partner, representing a 0.1% interest, 131,453 and 130,827 notional units, respectively (52,484 ) (52,478 ) Limited partners, representing a 99.9% interest, 131,321,742 and 130,695,970 common units issued and outstanding, respectively 488,221 401,486 Class B preferred limited partners, 12,585,642 and 12,585,642 preferred units issued and outstanding, respectively 305,468 305,468 Class C preferred limited partners, 1,800,000 and 1,800,000 preferred units issued and outstanding, respectively 42,891 42,891 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (439 ) (308 ) Noncontrolling interests 16,668 17,394 Total equity 800,325 714,453 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,914,091 $ 6,070,345

NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in Thousands, except unit and per unit amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 REVENUES: Water Solutions $ 180,242 $ 130,653 $ 511,231 $ 397,089 Crude Oil Logistics 531,613 607,203 1,971,767 1,715,657 Liquids Logistics 1,427,385 1,434,020 4,163,072 3,301,922 Total Revenues 2,139,240 2,171,876 6,646,070 5,414,668 COST OF SALES: Water Solutions 2,534 5,030 13,679 21,791 Crude Oil Logistics 471,891 556,531 1,808,460 1,591,877 Liquids Logistics 1,385,943 1,388,760 4,057,360 3,187,039 Total Cost of Sales 1,860,368 1,950,321 5,879,499 4,800,707 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES: Operating 81,353 72,807 237,371 207,610 General and administrative 17,216 18,925 50,601 46,149 Depreciation and amortization 69,327 68,480 204,105 222,145 Loss on disposal or impairment of assets, net 8,306 12,233 15,791 93,463 Operating Income 102,670 49,110 258,703 44,594 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 1,213 119 3,094 765 Interest expense (75,920 ) (68,379 ) (211,528 ) (204,004 ) Gain on early extinguishment of liabilities, net 2,667 9 6,808 1,131 Other income, net 28,100 24 28,731 2,003 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 58,730 (19,117 ) 85,808 (155,511 ) INCOME TAX BENEFIT (EXPENSE) 252 135 (113 ) 820 Net Income (Loss) 58,982 (18,982 ) 85,695 (154,691 ) LESS: NET (INCOME) LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS (448 ) 63 (790 ) (705 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP $ 58,534 $ (18,919 ) $ 84,905 $ (155,396 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) ALLOCATED TO COMMON UNITHOLDERS - BASIC $ 26,007 $ (45,233 ) $ (5,571 ) $ (232,361 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) ALLOCATED TO COMMON UNITHOLDERS - DILUTED $ 26,123 $ (45,233 ) $ (5,571 ) $ (232,361 ) BASIC INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.20 $ (0.35 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (1.79 ) DILUTED INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.19 $ (0.35 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (1.79 ) BASIC WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON UNITS OUTSTANDING 131,015,658 129,810,245 130,802,920 129,666,303 DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON UNITS OUTSTANDING 134,485,325 129,810,245 130,802,920 129,666,303

EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) The following table reconciles NGL's net income (loss) to NGL's EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow: Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 58,982 $ (18,982 ) $ 85,695 $ (154,691 ) Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (448 ) 63 (790 ) (705 ) Net income (loss) attributable to NGL Energy Partners LP 58,534 (18,919 ) 84,905 (155,396 ) Interest expense 75,934 68,395 211,573 204,037 Income tax (benefit) expense (252 ) (135 ) 113 (820 ) Depreciation and amortization 69,308 68,452 204,025 221,352 EBITDA 203,524 117,793 500,616 269,173 Net unrealized losses (gains) on derivatives 4,800 (13,500 ) (56,930 ) (48,254 ) CMA Differential Roll net losses (gains) (1) (8,678 ) 23,872 19,424 60,987 Inventory valuation adjustment (2) (2,650 ) 1,145 (6,765 ) 1,912 Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments (12,568 ) 2,921 (11,711 ) 2,636 Loss on disposal or impairment of assets, net 8,290 12,035 15,775 93,268 Gain on early extinguishment of liabilities, net (2,667 ) (9 ) (6,808 ) (1,168 ) Equity-based compensation expense 890 749 1,866 (1,044 ) Acquisition expense (3) - (36 ) - 67 Other (4) 2,315 2,770 3,907 7,525 Adjusted EBITDA $ 193,256 $ 147,740 $ 459,374 $ 385,102 Less: Cash interest expense (5) 71,751 64,049 198,972 191,137 Less: Income tax (benefit) expense (252 ) (135 ) 113 (820 ) Less: Maintenance capital expenditures 11,464 13,330 41,050 38,054 Less: CMA Differential Roll (6) (15,147 ) 15,354 (13,213 ) 49,254 Less: Other (7) 1 - 171 - Distributable Cash Flow $ 125,439 $ 55,142 $ 232,281 $ 107,477

(1) Adjustment to align, within Adjusted EBITDA, the net gains and losses of the Partnership's CMA Differential Roll derivative instruments positions with the physical margin being hedged. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section above for a further discussion. (2) Amount reflects the difference between the market value of the inventory at the balance sheet date and its cost. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section above for a further discussion. (3) Amounts represent expenses we incurred related to legal and advisory costs associated with acquisitions. (4) Amounts represent non-cash operating expenses related to our Grand Mesa Pipeline, unrealized gains/losses on marketable securities, accretion expense for asset retirement obligations and the write off of an asset acquired in a prior period acquisition. (5) Amounts represent interest expense payable in cash, excluding changes in the accrued interest balance. (6) Amount represents the cash portion of the adjustments of the Partnership's CMA Differential Roll derivative instrument positions, as discussed above, that settled during the period. (7) Amounts represents cash paid to settle asset retirement obligations.

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION BY SEGMENT Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Water Solutions Crude Oil Logistics Liquids Logistics Corporate and Other Consolidated (in thousands) Operating income (loss) $ 59,721 $ 35,096 $ 20,513 $ (12,660 ) $ 102,670 Depreciation and amortization 52,591 11,664 3,417 1,655 69,327 Amortization recorded to cost of sales - - 68 - 68 Net unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives - (1,810 ) 6,610 - 4,800 CMA Differential Roll net losses (gains) - (8,678 ) - - (8,678 ) Inventory valuation adjustment - - (2,650 ) - (2,650 ) Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments - (3,321 ) (9,247 ) - (12,568 ) Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment of assets, net 7,959 277 (1 ) 71 8,306 Equity-based compensation expense - - - 890 890 Other income (expense), net 2 59 (1,481 ) 29,520 28,100 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities 1,357 - 21 45 1,423 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest (747 ) - - - (747 ) Other 829 (27 ) 1,513 - 2,315 Adjusted EBITDA $ 121,712 $ 33,260 $ 18,763 $ 19,521 $ 193,256

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Water Solutions Crude Oil Logistics Liquids Logistics Corporate and Other Consolidated (in thousands) Operating income (loss) $ 19,851 $ 21,291 $ 23,158 $ (15,190 ) $ 49,110 Depreciation and amortization 50,815 12,166 3,756 1,743 68,480 Amortization recorded to cost of sales - - 69 - 69 Net unrealized losses (gains) on derivatives 1,758 (32,201 ) 16,943 - (13,500 ) CMA Differential Roll net losses (gains) - 23,872 - - 23,872 Inventory valuation adjustment - - 1,145 - 1,145 Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments - - 2,921 - 2,921 Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment of assets, net 9,997 2,262 (26 ) - 12,233 Equity-based compensation expense - - - 749 749 Acquisition expense 4 - - (40 ) (36 ) Other (expense) income, net (6 ) - (31 ) 61 24 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities 384 - 10 (70 ) 324 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest (419 ) - (3 ) - (422 ) Other 360 2,374 37 - 2,771 Adjusted EBITDA $ 82,744 $ 29,764 $ 47,979 $ (12,747 ) $ 147,740

Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 Water Solutions Crude Oil Logistics Liquids Logistics Corporate and Other Consolidated (in thousands) Operating income (loss) $ 160,454 $ 87,012 $ 48,806 $ (37,569 ) $ 258,703 Depreciation and amortization 153,766 35,193 10,194 4,952 204,105 Amortization recorded to cost of sales - - 205 - 205 Net unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives (4,464 ) (57,390 ) 4,924 - (56,930 ) CMA Differential Roll net losses (gains) - 19,424 - - 19,424 Inventory valuation adjustment - - (6,765 ) - (6,765 ) Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments - (2,247 ) (9,464 ) - (11,711 ) Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment of assets, net 17,935 (1,279 ) 51 (916 ) 15,791 Equity-based compensation expense - - - 1,866 1,866 Other income (expense), net 10 390 (1,665 ) 29,996 28,731 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities 3,569 - (3 ) 134 3,700 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,652 ) - - - (1,652 ) Other 1,915 98 1,894 - 3,907 Adjusted EBITDA $ 331,533 $ 81,201 $ 48,177 $ (1,537 ) $ 459,374

Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 Water Solutions Crude Oil Logistics Liquids Logistics Corporate and Other Consolidated (in thousands) Operating income (loss) $ 60,206 $ 37,941 $ (18,790 ) $ (34,763 ) $ 44,594 Depreciation and amortization 164,466 37,029 15,409 5,241 222,145 Amortization recorded to cost of sales - - 213 - 213 Net unrealized losses (gains) on derivatives 6,845 (53,808 ) (1,291 ) - (48,254 ) CMA Differential Roll net losses (gains) - 60,987 - - 60,987 Inventory valuation adjustment - - 1,912 - 1,912 Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments - (11 ) 2,647 - 2,636 Loss on disposal or impairment of assets, net 19,450 2,206 71,807 - 93,463 Equity-based compensation expense - - - (1,044 ) (1,044 ) Acquisition expense 4 - - 63 67 Other income, net 616 350 627 410 2,003 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities 1,559 - (9 ) (190 ) 1,360 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,987 ) - (529 ) - (2,516 ) Other 520 6,994 22 - 7,536 Adjusted EBITDA $ 251,679 $ 91,688 $ 72,018 $ (30,283 ) $ 385,102

OPERATIONAL DATA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands, except per day amounts) Water Solutions: Produced water processed (barrels per day) Delaware Basin 2,128,673 1,551,621 2,001,242 1,488,529 Eagle Ford Basin 131,551 110,243 114,191 99,298 DJ Basin 151,265 159,332 151,792 142,606 Other Basins 14,335 18,351 15,114 25,516 Total 2,425,824 1,839,547 2,282,339 1,755,949 Recycled water (barrels per day) 167,774 52,854 132,851 76,319 Total (barrels per day) 2,593,598 1,892,401 2,415,190 1,832,268 Skim oil sold (barrels per day) 4,099 2,678 3,757 2,667 Crude Oil Logistics: Crude oil sold (barrels) 5,955 7,515 19,428 23,027 Crude oil transported on owned pipelines (barrels) 7,062 7,590 20,832 21,961 Crude oil storage capacity - owned and leased (barrels) (1) 5,232 5,232 Crude oil inventory (barrels) (1) 892 1,295 Liquids Logistics: Refined products sold (gallons) 192,340 203,898 566,997 586,136 Propane sold (gallons) 305,067 294,282 639,686 644,883 Butane sold (gallons) 177,061 180,191 409,137 427,646 Other products sold (gallons) 96,349 99,915 294,965 290,078 Natural gas liquids and refined products storage capacity - owned and leased (gallons) (1) 159,999 168,189 Refined products inventory (gallons) (1) 1,738 1,314 Propane inventory (gallons) (1) 97,283 125,235 Butane inventory (gallons) (1) 31,029 45,129 Other products inventory (gallons) (1) 13,360 23,491

(1) Information is presented as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

