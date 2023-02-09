COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) today announced fourth quarter results for 2022. Provided below are the highlights:
- Reported sales increased 2% compared with the prior year. In local currency, sales increased 9% in the quarter as currency reduced sales growth by 7%.
- Net earnings per diluted share as reported (EPS) were $11.86, compared with $9.94 in the prior-year period. Adjusted EPS was $12.10, an increase of 15% over the prior-year amount of $10.53. Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP measure, and a reconciliation to EPS is included on the last page of the attached schedules.
Fourth Quarter Results
Patrick Kaltenbach, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We finished the year with excellent sales growth in the fourth quarter, and benefited from very good broad-based growth across geographic regions and product categories. We were particularly pleased with the strong execution from our team as we capitalized on our sophisticated sales and marketing programs and innovative product portfolio. Strong sales growth, combined with benefits from our margin initiatives and good cost control, contributed to excellent growth in Adjusted Operating Profit and Adjusted EPS, offsetting very significant currency headwinds."
GAAP Results
EPS in the quarter was $11.86, compared with the prior-year amount of $9.94.
Compared with the prior year, total reported sales increased 2% to $1.058 billion. By region, reported sales increased 8% in the Americas, decreased 3% in Europe and decreased 1% in Asia/Rest of World. Earnings before taxes amounted to $325.0 million, compared with $286.0 million in the prior year.
Non-GAAP Results
Adjusted EPS was $12.10, an increase of 15% over the prior-year amount of $10.53.
Compared with the prior year, total sales in local currency increased 9% as currency reduced sales growth by 7%. By region, local currency sales increased 8% in the Americas, 9% in Europe and 9% in Asia/Rest of World. Adjusted Operating Profit amounted to $358.6 million, a 12% increase from the prior-year amount of $319.1 million.
Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Operating Profit are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the attached schedules.
Full Year Results
GAAP Results
EPS was $38.41, compared with the prior-year amount of $32.78.
Compared with the prior year, total reported sales increased 5% to $3.920 billion. By region, reported sales increased 11% in the Americas, decreased 5% in Europe and increased 7% in Asia/Rest of World. Earnings before taxes amounted to $1.071 billion, compared with $949.4 million in the prior year.
Non-GAAP Results
Adjusted EPS was $39.65, an increase of 17% over the prior-year amount of $34.01.
Compared with the prior year, total sales in local currency increased 11% as currency reduced sales growth by 6%. By region, local currency sales increased 12% in the Americas, 6% in Europe and 13% in Asia/Rest of World. Adjusted Operating Profit amounted to $1.192 billion, a 13% increase from the prior-year amount of $1.058 billion.
Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Operating Profit are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the attached schedules.
Outlook
The Company stated that forecasting remains challenging. Management cautions that market conditions are dynamic and changes to the business environment can occur quickly. There is uncertainty in the economic environment today, including the risk of recession in some countries, and management acknowledges that market conditions are subject to change. Based on today's assessment of market conditions, management anticipates local currency sales growth for the first quarter of 2023 will be approximately 6%, and Adjusted EPS is forecast to be $8.55 to $8.65, a growth rate of 9% to 10%. Included in the first quarter guidance is an estimated 6% headwind to Adjusted EPS growth due to adverse currency.
For the full year, management anticipates local currency sales growth in 2023 will be approximately 5%, and Adjusted EPS is forecast to be in the range of $43.55 to $43.95, representing growth of approximately 10% to 11%. This compares with previous local currency sales growth guidance of approximately 5% and Adjusted EPS guidance of $42.00 to $42.40. Included in the 2023 guidance is an estimated 1% headwind to Adjusted EPS growth due to adverse currency.
While the Company has provided an outlook for local currency sales growth and Adjusted EPS, it has not provided an outlook for reported sales growth or EPS as it would require an estimate of currency exchange fluctuations and non-recurring items, which are not yet known.
Conclusion
Kaltenbach concluded, "I am very proud of the agility and execution our team demonstrated in 2022 as we faced unexpected challenges like the war in Ukraine, lockdowns in China, and significant supply chain and inflationary pressures. As we look ahead to this year, we expect continued uncertainty regarding the global economy and face challenging multi-year sales growth comparisons. I am confident that the diligent execution of our growth and productivity initiatives will again position us very well to gain market share and deliver solid financial results."
Other Matters
The Company will host a conference call to discuss its quarterly results tomorrow (Friday, February 10) at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. To hear a live webcast or replay of the call, visit the investor relations page on the Company's website at www.mt.com/investors. The presentation referenced in the conference call will be located on the website prior to the call.
|METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(amounts in thousands except share data)
|(unaudited)
Three months ended
Three months ended
December 31, 2022
% of sales
December 31, 2021
% of sales
|Net sales
$1,057,685
(a)
100.0
$1,037,239
100.0
|Cost of sales
425,545
40.2
430,106
41.5
|Gross profit
632,140
59.8
607,133
58.5
|Research and development
45,942
4.3
45,615
4.4
|Selling, general and administrative
227,586
21.5
242,445
23.4
|Amortization
16,542
1.6
16,934
1.6
|Interest expense
16,805
1.6
11,541
1.1
|Restructuring charges
1,753
0.2
2,520
0.2
|Other charges (income), net
(1,502)
(0.1)
2,102
0.2
|Earnings before taxes
325,014
30.7
285,976
27.6
|Provision for taxes
59,180
5.6
55,105
5.3
|Net earnings
$265,834
25.1
$230,871
22.3
|Basic earnings per common share:
|Net earnings
$11.97
$10.08
|Weighted average number of common shares
22,209,188
22,912,071
|Diluted earnings per common share:
|Net earnings
$11.86
$9.94
|Weighted average number of common
22,407,796
23,220,331
|and common equivalent shares
|Note:
(a) Local currency sales increased 9% as compared to the same period in 2021.
|RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT
Three months ended
Three months ended
December 31, 2022
% of sales
December 31, 2021
% of sales
|Earnings before taxes
$325,014
$285,976
|Amortization
16,542
16,934
|Interest expense
16,805
11,541
|Restructuring charges
1,753
2,520
|Other charges (income), net
(1,502)
2,102
|Adjusted operating profit
$358,612
(b)
33.9
$319,073
30.8
|Note:
(b) Adjusted operating profit increased 12% as compared to the same period in 2021.
|METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(amounts in thousands except share data)
|(unaudited)
Twelve months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31, 2022
% of sales
December 31, 2021
% of sales
|Net sales
$3,919,709
(a)
100.0
$3,717,930
100.0
|Cost of sales
1,611,667
41.1
1,546,377
41.6
|Gross profit
2,308,042
58.9
2,171,553
58.4
|Research and development
177,122
4.5
169,766
4.6
|Selling, general and administrative
938,461
23.9
943,976
25.4
|Amortization
66,239
1.7
63,075
1.7
|Interest expense
55,392
1.4
43,242
1.2
|Restructuring charges
9,556
0.2
5,239
0.1
|Other charges (income), net
(9,320)
(0.1)
(3,106)
(0.1)
|Earnings before taxes
1,070,592
27.3
949,361
25.5
|Provision for taxes
198,090
5.0
180,376
4.8
|Net earnings
$872,502
22.3
$768,985
20.7
|Basic earnings per common share:
|Net earnings
$38.79
$33.25
|Weighted average number of common shares
22,491,790
23,129,862
|Diluted earnings per common share:
|Net earnings
$38.41
$32.78
|Weighted average number of common
22,718,290
23,457,630
|and common equivalent shares
Note:
(a) Local currency sales increased 11% as compared to the same period in 2021.
|RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT
|Twelve months ended
|Twelve months ended
|December 31, 2022
|% of sales
|December 31, 2021
|% of sales
|Earnings before taxes
$1,070,592
$949,361
|Amortization
66,239
63,075
|Interest expense
55,392
43,242
|Restructuring charges
9,556
5,239
|Other charges (income), net
(9,320)
(3,106)
|Adjusted operating profit
$1,192,459
(b)
30.4
$1,057,811
28.5
Note:
(b) Adjusted operating profit increased 13% as compared to the same period in 2021.
|METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(amounts in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|December 31, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|Cash and cash equivalents
$95,966
$98,564
|Accounts receivable, net
709,321
647,335
|Inventories
441,694
414,543
|Other current assets and prepaid expenses
128,108
108,916
|Total current assets
1,375,089
1,269,358
|Property, plant and equipment, net
778,600
799,365
|Goodwill and other intangibles assets, net
966,224
956,072
|Other non-current assets
372,482
302,003
|Total assets
$3,492,395
$3,326,798
|Short-term borrowings and maturities of long-term debt
$106,054
$101,134
|Trade accounts payable
252,538
272,911
|Accrued and other current liabilities
789,139
772,493
|Total current liabilities
1,147,731
1,146,538
|Long-term debt
1,908,480
1,580,808
|Other non-current liabilities
411,391
428,031
|Total liabilities
3,467,602
3,155,377
|Shareholders' equity
24,793
171,421
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$3,492,395
$3,326,798
|METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(amounts in thousands)
|(unaudited)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
|Cash flow from operating activities:
|Net earnings
$265,834
$230,871
$872,502
$768,985
|Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to
|net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation
11,783
11,542
46,784
44,982
|Amortization
16,542
16,934
66,239
63,075
|Deferred tax benefit
31,398
6,635
26,517
563
|Share-based compensation
5,730
5,702
19,661
19,595
|Increase in acquisition contingent consideration
-
6,849
-
6,849
|Other
-
381
-
381
|Increase (decrease) in cash resulting from changes in
|operating assets and liabilities
(27,644)
(37,808)
(172,636)
4,395
|Net cash provided by operating activities
303,643
241,106
859,067
908,825
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
163
253
399
3,652
|Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(32,028)
(37,784)
(121,241)
(107,580)
|Proceeds from government funding (a)
1,000
-
29,670
-
|Acquisitions
(12,363)
(27,475)
(37,951)
(220,862)
|Other investing activities
(6,809)
2,123
(10,272)
10,682
|Net cash used in investing activities
(50,037)
(62,883)
(139,395)
(314,108)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from borrowings
786,195
789,198
2,307,256
2,427,519
|Repayments of borrowings
(810,354)
(786,369)
(1,947,398)
(2,035,546)
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
13,756
5,549
33,216
20,463
|Repurchases of common stock
(274,999)
(272,500)
(1,099,998)
(999,998)
|Acquisition contingent consideration payment
-
-
(7,912)
-
|Other financing activities
(31)
(123)
(1,203)
(2,987)
|Net cash used in financing activities
(285,433)
(264,245)
(716,039)
(590,549)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
5,657
914
(6,231)
142
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(26,170)
(85,108)
(2,598)
4,310
|Cash and cash equivalents:
|Beginning of period
122,136
183,672
98,564
94,254
|End of period
$95,966
$98,564
$95,966
$98,564
|RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW
|Net cash provided by operating activities
$303,643
$241,106
$859,067
$908,825
|Payments in respect of restructuring activities
1,449
2,607
7,965
10,029
|Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
164
253
399
3,652
|Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net (a)
(32,474)
(37,784)
(93,131)
(107,580)
|Acquisition payments (b)
72
462
2,678
2,706
|Transition tax payment
-
-
4,289
4,288
|Adjusted free cash flow
$272,854
$206,644
$781,267
$821,920
|Notes:
(a)
In September 2021, the Company entered into an agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense to increase the domestic production capacity of pipette tips and enhance manufacturing automation and logistics. The Company will receive total funding of $35.8 million which will offset capital expenditures. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, funding proceeds of $1.0 million and $29.7 million, respectively, and related purchases of property, plant and equipment of $1.8 million and $28.1 million, respectively, are excluded from Adjusted free cash flow for the respective periods.
(b)
Includes $2.1 million of the PendoTECH contingent consideration payment that was reported in net cash provided by operating activities as required by U.S. GAAP for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.
|METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.
|OTHER OPERATING STATISTICS
|SALES GROWTH BY DESTINATION
|(unaudited)
Europe
Americas
Asia/RoW
Total
|U.S. Dollar Sales Growth
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
(3%)
8%
(1%)
2%
|Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022
(5%)
11%
7%
5%
|Local Currency Sales Growth
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
9%
8%
9%
9%
|Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022
6%
12%
13%
11%
RECONCILIATION OF DILUTED EPS AS REPORTED TO ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS
(unaudited)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
% Growth
2022
2021
% Growth
|EPS as reported, diluted
$11.86
$9.94
19
%
$38.41
$32.78
17
%
|Purchased intangible amortization, net of tax
0.21
(a)
0.21
(a)
0.87
(a)
0.70
(a)
|Restructuring charges, net of tax
0.06
(b)
0.09
(b)
0.34
(b)
0.18
(b)
|Acquisition costs, net of tax
0.01
(c)
0.26
(c)
0.03
(c)
0.35
(c)
|Income tax expense
(0.04
)
(d)
0.03
(d)
-
-
|Adjusted EPS, diluted
$12.10
$10.53
15
%
$39.65
$34.01
17
%
|Notes:
(a)
|Represents the EPS impact of purchased intangibles amortization of $6.1 million ($4.7 million net of tax) and $6.3 million ($4.8 million net of tax) for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, and of $25.5 million ($19.8 million net of tax) and $21.6 million ($16.3 million after tax) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
(b)
|Represents the EPS impact of restructuring charges of $1.8 million ($1.4 million after tax) and $2.5 million ($2.0 million after tax) for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, and of $9.6 million ($7.8 million after tax) and $5.2 million ($4.2 million after tax) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, which primarily include employee related costs.
(c)
|Represents the EPS impact of a $6.8 million charge ($5.5 million after tax) to increase the PendoTECH acquisition contingent consideration and related obligations for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Also includes acquisition transaction costs of $0.2 million ($0.2 million after tax) and $0.6 million ($0.4 million after tax) for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and of $0.9 million ($0.7 million after tax) and $3.4 million ($2.7 million after tax) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
(d)
|Represents the EPS impact of the difference between our reported and annual tax rate before non-recurring discrete items due to the timing of excess tax benefits associated with stock option exercises. Also includes a $0.16 EPS benefit for the three months ended December 31, 2022 for the reduction in our annualized effective tax rate to 18.5% for the first three quarters of 2022, and a $0.14 EPS benefit for the three months ended December 31, 2021 for the reduction in our annualized effective tax rate to 19.0% for the first three quarters of 2021.
