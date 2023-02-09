COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) today announced fourth quarter results for 2022. Provided below are the highlights:

Reported sales increased 2% compared with the prior year. In local currency, sales increased 9% in the quarter as currency reduced sales growth by 7%.

Net earnings per diluted share as reported (EPS) were $11.86, compared with $9.94 in the prior-year period. Adjusted EPS was $12.10, an increase of 15% over the prior-year amount of $10.53. Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP measure, and a reconciliation to EPS is included on the last page of the attached schedules.

Fourth Quarter Results

Patrick Kaltenbach, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We finished the year with excellent sales growth in the fourth quarter, and benefited from very good broad-based growth across geographic regions and product categories. We were particularly pleased with the strong execution from our team as we capitalized on our sophisticated sales and marketing programs and innovative product portfolio. Strong sales growth, combined with benefits from our margin initiatives and good cost control, contributed to excellent growth in Adjusted Operating Profit and Adjusted EPS, offsetting very significant currency headwinds."

GAAP Results

EPS in the quarter was $11.86, compared with the prior-year amount of $9.94.

Compared with the prior year, total reported sales increased 2% to $1.058 billion. By region, reported sales increased 8% in the Americas, decreased 3% in Europe and decreased 1% in Asia/Rest of World. Earnings before taxes amounted to $325.0 million, compared with $286.0 million in the prior year.

Non-GAAP Results

Adjusted EPS was $12.10, an increase of 15% over the prior-year amount of $10.53.

Compared with the prior year, total sales in local currency increased 9% as currency reduced sales growth by 7%. By region, local currency sales increased 8% in the Americas, 9% in Europe and 9% in Asia/Rest of World. Adjusted Operating Profit amounted to $358.6 million, a 12% increase from the prior-year amount of $319.1 million.

Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Operating Profit are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the attached schedules.

Full Year Results

GAAP Results

EPS was $38.41, compared with the prior-year amount of $32.78.

Compared with the prior year, total reported sales increased 5% to $3.920 billion. By region, reported sales increased 11% in the Americas, decreased 5% in Europe and increased 7% in Asia/Rest of World. Earnings before taxes amounted to $1.071 billion, compared with $949.4 million in the prior year.

Non-GAAP Results

Adjusted EPS was $39.65, an increase of 17% over the prior-year amount of $34.01.

Compared with the prior year, total sales in local currency increased 11% as currency reduced sales growth by 6%. By region, local currency sales increased 12% in the Americas, 6% in Europe and 13% in Asia/Rest of World. Adjusted Operating Profit amounted to $1.192 billion, a 13% increase from the prior-year amount of $1.058 billion.

Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Operating Profit are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the attached schedules.

Outlook

The Company stated that forecasting remains challenging. Management cautions that market conditions are dynamic and changes to the business environment can occur quickly. There is uncertainty in the economic environment today, including the risk of recession in some countries, and management acknowledges that market conditions are subject to change. Based on today's assessment of market conditions, management anticipates local currency sales growth for the first quarter of 2023 will be approximately 6%, and Adjusted EPS is forecast to be $8.55 to $8.65, a growth rate of 9% to 10%. Included in the first quarter guidance is an estimated 6% headwind to Adjusted EPS growth due to adverse currency.

For the full year, management anticipates local currency sales growth in 2023 will be approximately 5%, and Adjusted EPS is forecast to be in the range of $43.55 to $43.95, representing growth of approximately 10% to 11%. This compares with previous local currency sales growth guidance of approximately 5% and Adjusted EPS guidance of $42.00 to $42.40. Included in the 2023 guidance is an estimated 1% headwind to Adjusted EPS growth due to adverse currency.

While the Company has provided an outlook for local currency sales growth and Adjusted EPS, it has not provided an outlook for reported sales growth or EPS as it would require an estimate of currency exchange fluctuations and non-recurring items, which are not yet known.

Conclusion

Kaltenbach concluded, "I am very proud of the agility and execution our team demonstrated in 2022 as we faced unexpected challenges like the war in Ukraine, lockdowns in China, and significant supply chain and inflationary pressures. As we look ahead to this year, we expect continued uncertainty regarding the global economy and face challenging multi-year sales growth comparisons. I am confident that the diligent execution of our growth and productivity initiatives will again position us very well to gain market share and deliver solid financial results."

Other Matters

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its quarterly results tomorrow (Friday, February 10) at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. To hear a live webcast or replay of the call, visit the investor relations page on the Company's website at www.mt.com/investors. The presentation referenced in the conference call will be located on the website prior to the call.

METTLER TOLEDO (NYSE: MTD) is a leading global supplier of precision instruments and services. We have strong leadership positions in all of our businesses and believe we hold global number-one market positions in most of them. We are recognized as an innovation leader and our solutions are critical in key R&D, quality control and manufacturing processes for customers in a wide range of industries including life sciences, food and chemicals. Our sales and service network is one of the most extensive in the industry. Our products are sold in more than 140 countries and we have a direct presence in approximately 40 countries. With proven growth strategies and a focus on execution, we have achieved a long-term track record of strong financial performance. For more information, please visit www.mt.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

You should not rely on forward-looking statements to predict our actual results. Our actual results or performance may be materially different than reflected in forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties, including statements about expected revenue growth and long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and recent developments in Ukraine. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue." We make forward-looking statements about future events or our future financial performance, including earnings and sales growth, earnings per share, strategic plans and contingency plans, growth opportunities or economic downturns, our ability to respond to changes in market conditions, customer demand, our competitive position, pricing, our supply chain, adequacy of our facilities, access to and the costs of raw materials, shipping and supplier costs, gross margins, planned research and development efforts and product introductions, capital expenditures, cash flow, tax-related matters, the impact of foreign currencies, compliance with laws, effects of acquisitions, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and recent developments in Ukraine on our businesses. Our forward-looking statements may not be accurate or complete, and we do not intend to update or revise them in light of actual results. New risks also periodically arise. Please consider the risks and factors that could cause our results to differ materially from what is described in our forward-looking statements, including the uncertain duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and recent developments in Ukraine. See in particular "Factors Affecting Our Future Operating Results" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other reports filed with the SEC from time to time.

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (amounts in thousands except share data) (unaudited) Three months ended Three months ended December 31, 2022 % of sales December 31, 2021 % of sales Net sales $1,057,685 (a) 100.0 $1,037,239 100.0 Cost of sales 425,545 40.2 430,106 41.5 Gross profit 632,140 59.8 607,133 58.5 Research and development 45,942 4.3 45,615 4.4 Selling, general and administrative 227,586 21.5 242,445 23.4 Amortization 16,542 1.6 16,934 1.6 Interest expense 16,805 1.6 11,541 1.1 Restructuring charges 1,753 0.2 2,520 0.2 Other charges (income), net (1,502) (0.1) 2,102 0.2 Earnings before taxes 325,014 30.7 285,976 27.6 Provision for taxes 59,180 5.6 55,105 5.3 Net earnings $265,834 25.1 $230,871 22.3 Basic earnings per common share: Net earnings $11.97 $10.08 Weighted average number of common shares 22,209,188 22,912,071 Diluted earnings per common share: Net earnings $11.86 $9.94 Weighted average number of common 22,407,796 23,220,331 and common equivalent shares Note: (a) Local currency sales increased 9% as compared to the same period in 2021.

RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT Three months ended Three months ended December 31, 2022 % of sales December 31, 2021 % of sales Earnings before taxes $325,014 $285,976 Amortization 16,542 16,934 Interest expense 16,805 11,541 Restructuring charges 1,753 2,520 Other charges (income), net (1,502) 2,102 Adjusted operating profit $358,612 (b) 33.9 $319,073 30.8 Note: (b) Adjusted operating profit increased 12% as compared to the same period in 2021.

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (amounts in thousands except share data) (unaudited) Twelve months ended Twelve months ended December 31, 2022 % of sales December 31, 2021 % of sales Net sales $3,919,709 (a) 100.0 $3,717,930 100.0 Cost of sales 1,611,667 41.1 1,546,377 41.6 Gross profit 2,308,042 58.9 2,171,553 58.4 Research and development 177,122 4.5 169,766 4.6 Selling, general and administrative 938,461 23.9 943,976 25.4 Amortization 66,239 1.7 63,075 1.7 Interest expense 55,392 1.4 43,242 1.2 Restructuring charges 9,556 0.2 5,239 0.1 Other charges (income), net (9,320) (0.1) (3,106) (0.1) Earnings before taxes 1,070,592 27.3 949,361 25.5 Provision for taxes 198,090 5.0 180,376 4.8 Net earnings $872,502 22.3 $768,985 20.7 Basic earnings per common share: Net earnings $38.79 $33.25 Weighted average number of common shares 22,491,790 23,129,862 Diluted earnings per common share: Net earnings $38.41 $32.78 Weighted average number of common 22,718,290 23,457,630 and common equivalent shares Note: (a) Local currency sales increased 11% as compared to the same period in 2021.

RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT Twelve months ended Twelve months ended December 31, 2022 % of sales December 31, 2021 % of sales Earnings before taxes $1,070,592 $949,361 Amortization 66,239 63,075 Interest expense 55,392 43,242 Restructuring charges 9,556 5,239 Other charges (income), net (9,320) (3,106) Adjusted operating profit $1,192,459 (b) 30.4 $1,057,811 28.5 Note: (b) Adjusted operating profit increased 13% as compared to the same period in 2021.

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $95,966 $98,564 Accounts receivable, net 709,321 647,335 Inventories 441,694 414,543 Other current assets and prepaid expenses 128,108 108,916 Total current assets 1,375,089 1,269,358 Property, plant and equipment, net 778,600 799,365 Goodwill and other intangibles assets, net 966,224 956,072 Other non-current assets 372,482 302,003 Total assets $3,492,395 $3,326,798 Short-term borrowings and maturities of long-term debt $106,054 $101,134 Trade accounts payable 252,538 272,911 Accrued and other current liabilities 789,139 772,493 Total current liabilities 1,147,731 1,146,538 Long-term debt 1,908,480 1,580,808 Other non-current liabilities 411,391 428,031 Total liabilities 3,467,602 3,155,377 Shareholders' equity 24,793 171,421 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $3,492,395 $3,326,798

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flow from operating activities: Net earnings $265,834 $230,871 $872,502 $768,985 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 11,783 11,542 46,784 44,982 Amortization 16,542 16,934 66,239 63,075 Deferred tax benefit 31,398 6,635 26,517 563 Share-based compensation 5,730 5,702 19,661 19,595 Increase in acquisition contingent consideration - 6,849 - 6,849 Other - 381 - 381 Increase (decrease) in cash resulting from changes in operating assets and liabilities (27,644) (37,808) (172,636) 4,395 Net cash provided by operating activities 303,643 241,106 859,067 908,825 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 163 253 399 3,652 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (32,028) (37,784) (121,241) (107,580) Proceeds from government funding (a) 1,000 - 29,670 - Acquisitions (12,363) (27,475) (37,951) (220,862) Other investing activities (6,809) 2,123 (10,272) 10,682 Net cash used in investing activities (50,037) (62,883) (139,395) (314,108) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings 786,195 789,198 2,307,256 2,427,519 Repayments of borrowings (810,354) (786,369) (1,947,398) (2,035,546) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 13,756 5,549 33,216 20,463 Repurchases of common stock (274,999) (272,500) (1,099,998) (999,998) Acquisition contingent consideration payment - - (7,912) - Other financing activities (31) (123) (1,203) (2,987) Net cash used in financing activities (285,433) (264,245) (716,039) (590,549) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 5,657 914 (6,231) 142 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (26,170) (85,108) (2,598) 4,310 Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of period 122,136 183,672 98,564 94,254 End of period $95,966 $98,564 $95,966 $98,564 RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW Net cash provided by operating activities $303,643 $241,106 $859,067 $908,825 Payments in respect of restructuring activities 1,449 2,607 7,965 10,029 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 164 253 399 3,652 Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net (a) (32,474) (37,784) (93,131) (107,580) Acquisition payments (b) 72 462 2,678 2,706 Transition tax payment - - 4,289 4,288 Adjusted free cash flow $272,854 $206,644 $781,267 $821,920

Notes: (a) In September 2021, the Company entered into an agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense to increase the domestic production capacity of pipette tips and enhance manufacturing automation and logistics. The Company will receive total funding of $35.8 million which will offset capital expenditures. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, funding proceeds of $1.0 million and $29.7 million, respectively, and related purchases of property, plant and equipment of $1.8 million and $28.1 million, respectively, are excluded from Adjusted free cash flow for the respective periods. (b) Includes $2.1 million of the PendoTECH contingent consideration payment that was reported in net cash provided by operating activities as required by U.S. GAAP for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC. OTHER OPERATING STATISTICS SALES GROWTH BY DESTINATION (unaudited) Europe Americas Asia/RoW Total U.S. Dollar Sales Growth Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 (3%) 8% (1%) 2% Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 (5%) 11% 7% 5% Local Currency Sales Growth Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 9% 8% 9% 9% Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 6% 12% 13% 11% RECONCILIATION OF DILUTED EPS AS REPORTED TO ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS (unaudited) Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 % Growth 2022 2021 % Growth EPS as reported, diluted $11.86 $9.94 19 % $38.41 $32.78 17 % Purchased intangible amortization, net of tax 0.21 (a) 0.21 (a) 0.87 (a) 0.70 (a) Restructuring charges, net of tax 0.06 (b) 0.09 (b) 0.34 (b) 0.18 (b) Acquisition costs, net of tax 0.01 (c) 0.26 (c) 0.03 (c) 0.35 (c) Income tax expense (0.04 ) (d) 0.03 (d) - - Adjusted EPS, diluted $12.10 $10.53 15 % $39.65 $34.01 17 %

Notes: (a) Represents the EPS impact of purchased intangibles amortization of $6.1 million ($4.7 million net of tax) and $6.3 million ($4.8 million net of tax) for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, and of $25.5 million ($19.8 million net of tax) and $21.6 million ($16.3 million after tax) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. (b) Represents the EPS impact of restructuring charges of $1.8 million ($1.4 million after tax) and $2.5 million ($2.0 million after tax) for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, and of $9.6 million ($7.8 million after tax) and $5.2 million ($4.2 million after tax) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, which primarily include employee related costs. (c) Represents the EPS impact of a $6.8 million charge ($5.5 million after tax) to increase the PendoTECH acquisition contingent consideration and related obligations for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Also includes acquisition transaction costs of $0.2 million ($0.2 million after tax) and $0.6 million ($0.4 million after tax) for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and of $0.9 million ($0.7 million after tax) and $3.4 million ($2.7 million after tax) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. (d) Represents the EPS impact of the difference between our reported and annual tax rate before non-recurring discrete items due to the timing of excess tax benefits associated with stock option exercises. Also includes a $0.16 EPS benefit for the three months ended December 31, 2022 for the reduction in our annualized effective tax rate to 18.5% for the first three quarters of 2022, and a $0.14 EPS benefit for the three months ended December 31, 2021 for the reduction in our annualized effective tax rate to 19.0% for the first three quarters of 2021.

Contacts

Adam Uhlman

Head of Investor Relations

METTLER TOLEDO

Direct: 614-438-4794

adam.uhlman@mt.com