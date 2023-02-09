Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Dopamin fürs Depot? Die große Kurswette im Februar…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 918399 ISIN: US4564631087 Ticker-Symbol: 7DR 
Frankfurt
10.02.23
09:15 Uhr
46,400 Euro
+0,400
+0,87 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
INDUSTRIAS BACHOCO SAB DE CV ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INDUSTRIAS BACHOCO SAB DE CV ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,40050,5010:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INDUSTRIAS BACHOCO
INDUSTRIAS BACHOCO SAB DE CV ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INDUSTRIAS BACHOCO SAB DE CV ADR46,400+0,87 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.