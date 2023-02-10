SnapNrack's TopSpeed solar mount begins installation on the ground, which limits time spent on rooftops.From pv magazine USA SnapNrack has announced TopSpeed, an innovative new solar panel mount designed to be attached to the panel on the ground, before being hoisted to the rooftop for installation. The solar racking supplier said the new product is aimed at reducing installation times and limiting time spent on rooftops. SnapNrack said the duration of time spent on rooftops can be cut by more than 50%, compared to traditional racking solutions. This is a boon to the safety of installation workers. ...

