Annual event for the 3DEXPERIENCE Works community to feature the latest technological advances in design and engineering, in Nashville February 12-15

Dynamic agenda features inspirational keynotes from inventor Jamie Siminoff and philanthropist Liv Boeree, plus insights on product development trends, challenges and solutions

Thousands of designers, engineers, makers and business leaders can learn, innovate, celebrate and collaborate through training, certification and networking opportunities

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) (Paris:DSY) today announced that 3DEXPERIENCE World 2023, its annual event dedicated to the 3DEXPERIENCE Works and SOLIDWORKS community, will gather thousands of designers, engineers, entrepreneurs, makers and business leaders in Nashville, Tennessee February 12-15 to learn, imagine, celebrate and collaborate. More than 10,000 people are expected to attend the event on-site and online.

SOLIDWORKS and the 3DEXPERIENCE Works portfolio solutions are enabling innovators across the globe to work together and share meaningful causes, goals and visions in a network effect that amplifies an individual's impact on innovation and job creation and their contribution to healthy and sustainable economies. Through a dynamic four-day agenda, 3DEXPERIENCE World 2023 will delve into the latest technological advances that are connecting emotion, innovation and creation to enable this sustainable future.

Inspirational talks from thought leaders, more than 320 technical training sessions and 30 meet-up sessions, certification opportunities, and a partner "playground" showcasing sustainable innovations will offer attendees new avenues to learn from experts, to develop, hone and expand skills, and to connect with peers and technology partners. Event highlights include:

Keynote speeches from inventor and founder of Ring, Jamie Siminoff creator of the world's first Wi-Fi video doorbell and from scientist, philanthropist and former professional poker player Liv Boeree;

Insights from Dassault Systèmes executives Bernard Charlès, Chairman CEO; Gian Paolo Bassi, Senior Vice President, 3DEXPERIENCE Works; Manish Kumar, CEO and Vice President R&D SOLIDWORKS; and Suchit Jain, Vice President, Strategy and Business Development, 3DEXPERIENCE WORKS;

Customer stories from Boston Scientific, e-Novia, Northern Industrial Manufacturing, Behlen Manufacturing, ExoSapien, and more;

Demos and discussions on newly released product capabilities in 2023;

Winners of the Student Model Mania Challenge;

An "education zone" featuring innovations by Vanderbilt University and Louisiana Tech University.

In addition, three sessions will be dedicated to key domains highlighting actual customer needs and the Dassault Systèmes technologies that are being used to address them:

"Simulation Without Limits": Adding simulation to the product development process enables designers and engineers to address challenges, make better decisions, and reach optimal designs faster. Features experts from PES and Resemin.

"Futureproof Your Manufacturing": How the industry can overcome the growing skills gap and resulting labor shortages, and how technology can help. Features experts from American Manufacturing Renaissance, Behlen Manufacturing, Mavens of Manufacturing, MetalQuest Unlimited, Inc., Northern Industrial Manufacturing, Titans of CNC, and Todd White Metal Works.

"The Future of Design": Updates on the SOLIDWORKS design and collaboration tools that provide the flexibility to develop and bring products to market on desktop or cloud. Features experts from Boston Scientific, House of Design, Sealed Air, Storyteller Overland, and X Custom Engineering.

"The journey from ideation to creation starts when we're free to imagine how things could be, instead of how they are. When we possess the tools that enable us to imagine together, relationships transcend into experiences. Collaboration and creativity become one, creating a spark capable of propelling human progress forward," said Gian Paolo Bassi, Senior Vice President, 3DEXPERIENCE Works, Dassault Systèmes. "This year's 3DEXPERIENCE World is about imagining all we can achieve together. After two years of being physically apart, we are creating an on-site experience where our community can reconnect through the power of experience, discover the power of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, and create a more sustainable future through the power of community."

Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com

ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production to achieve a more sustainable world for patients, citizens, and consumers. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

