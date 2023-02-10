Nasdaq Announces the Winners of the Nasdaq Baltic Awards 2023

Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, February 10, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the winners of the Nasdaq Baltic Awards 2023 were honored during a festive awards evening at each Baltic exchange on February 9. The awards recognize outstanding achievements of Nasdaq Baltic listed companies in the areas of transparency, sound corporate governance and investor relations, and spotlight capital market participants and events that have contributed most to the development of the Baltic and local capital markets. "The results of the Nasdaq Baltic Market Awards 2023, marking the 15th time this assessment has been conducted, demonstrate that Baltic listed companies have successfully integrated many of the criteria into their day-to-day operations. This year, in more than one category, companies tied with the same high final score. This reflects significant progress made over the years and companies' drive to pursue the highest standards on their own initiative," says Geoffrey Mazullo, the Chairman of the Nasdaq Baltic Awards Committee, adding: "We extend our sincere congratulations to the winners, with conviction that the good practices they are implementing create long-term value for shareholders." For the awards, Nasdaq Baltic listed companies were evaluated based on their achievements in transparency, corporate investor relations and good governance practices, as well as in their trading activity, and on how these achievements were perceived by market analysts and professional investors. The 2023 edition of the Nasdaq Baltic Awards recognised Baltic Market listed companies, exchange members, opinion leaders and other capital market participants in the following categories: -- Investor Relations of the Year -- Best Investor Relations on Bond Market -- Best Investor Relations on First North Share List -- Best Investor Relations on First North Bond List -- Stock Exchange Member of the Year -- Stock Exchange Highlight of the Year -- Best Capital Market Coverage To mark the occasion, Adena Friedman, the CEO of Nasdaq, invited the listed companies that won Nasdaq Baltic Awards to ring the bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. "Congratulations to the winners of the Nasdaq Baltic Awards 2023. We are delighted that our listed companies are successfully maintaining high standards despite the pandemic and geopolitical challenges. We have seen that investor relations are crucial for companies to keep the trust of investors in complex times. Thanks are due to all stakeholders for their impressive commitment to advancing investment culture and making the Baltics a market full of attractive opportunities. We hope that these shining examples of transparency, good corporate governance and investor relations will inspire more companies to strive for excellence in these areas," says Daiga Auzina-Melalksne, the Head of the Nasdaq Baltic Exchanges. Winners of the Nasdaq Baltic Awards 2023: Investor Relations of the Year 1. LHV Group 2-3 Ignitis Grupe 2-3 Šiauliu bankas Best Investor Relations on Bond List 1. Latvenergo 2. Citadele banka 3. Altum Best Investor Relations on First North Share List 1. VIRŠI-A 2. Madara Cosmetics 3. TextMagic Best Investor Relations on First North Bond List 1. Eleving Group 2. Sun Finance 3. Elko Grupa Stock Exchange Member of the Year 1. LHV Pank 2. SEB Pank 3. Swedbank Estonia and Swedbank Lithuania (tie for 3rd place) Stock Exchange Highlight of the Year Estonia - Enefit Green's IPO Latvia - Baltic Capital Markets Conference by Signet Bank Lithuania: First sustainability linked bonds on the Baltic market by EPSO-G Best Capital Market Coverage by the Media Estonia - "Stupid money"saves the day / "Loll raha" päästab päeva - Äripäev's editorial about the importance of the local retail investor community Latvia - Investoru Klubs for their contribution to the education and development of the Latvian investors community Lithuania - "Lukas Invests" column in Verslo Žinios for its special contribution to educating society on the financial market and investment. About the Nasdaq Baltic Awards The Nasdaq Baltic Awards celebrate outstanding achievements by Nasdaq Baltic-listed companies in the areas of transparency, sound corporate governance and investor relations. The methodology, developed by an independent international assessment committee and the Nasdaq Baltic exchanges, includes an assessment of securities trading and public disclosures as well as surveys of professional market analysts and journalists Nasdaq Baltic Awards honor the companies with the best investor relations and the best shareholder return. They also recognize the best performing stock exchange members and highlight the most significant stock exchange events - those with the most impact on the Baltic capital market's development. Assessment of the Nasdaq Baltic Market's listed companies and stock exchange members is conducted by local and international experts in corporate governance and investor relations. The committee is chaired by Geoffrey Mazullo, a corporate governance expert. For more information on the Nasdaq Baltic Awards, visit: nasdaqbaltic.com. Media relations contact: Daiva Tauckelaite daiva.tauckelaite@nasdaq.com +370 620 55 127