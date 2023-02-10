



Singapore, Feb 10, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Infocus International Group is bringing back the Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling online masterclass and it will be commencing live on the 7th March 2023.The objective of this course is to provide participants with an enhanced understanding of the financial modelling and key documentation requirements of all interested parties to today's RE PF transactions. This programme provides you with proven PF modelling techniques and transaction management techniques which will enable you to quantitatively assess risks, resolve constraints, and reach project financial closure. The practical models for wind, solar, hydro, biomass, and geothermal PF models will be demonstrated through a series of real case examples of projects and transactions from Southeast Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and North America.A past participant from Ib Vogt shared that, "The trainer has in-depth knowledge in the subject. This discussion is very good especially most participants are seasoned players with the industry."Another past participant from Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand mentioned that, "This course is not only recommended to the ones with experience in this field, but also for people with no or less experience. Everyone will definitely gain knowledge and be able to apply it during the course."Benefits of Attending:- Identify key requirements of limited-recourse Project Finance for Renewable Energy transactions, Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) & PF documentation management- Review solar, wind, hydro, biomass & geothermal PF financial model design requirements, presentation & formatting standards- Program financial statements, cash flows, profit & loss statements and managing international accounting standards for RE PF transactions- Project RE PF balance sheets, SPV reserve accounts, PF refinancing, and conducting sensitivity analyses- Oversee the design and review of RE PF financial models based upon your own company's risk profile and corporate goals- Apply clear investment incentives and renewable energy credit (REC), feed-in-tariffs (FIT), and credit enhancements for bankable private investments in RE generation- Manage and oversee successful renewable power project finance transactionsJoin us now to know more about the techniques & models for bankable green energy transactions of solar, wind, hydro, biomass & geothermal power investments in today's competitive energy markets.Want to learn more?Simply email to esther@infocusevent.com or call +65 6325 0210 to obtain your FREE COPY of event brochure. For more information, please visit www.infocusinternational.com/renewable-project-financeAbout Infocus International GroupInfocus International is a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services for diverse business communities. We recognises clients' needs and responds with innovative and result oriented programmes. All products are founded on high value content in diverse subject areas, and the highest level of quality is ensured through intensive and in-depth market research from local and international insights. For more information: www.infocusinternational.comSource: Infocus International GroupCopyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.