Iberdrola has secured a new 25 MW floating PV project in a tender in the municipality of Kurtzenhouse, Alsace, France.From pv magazine Spain Iberdrola says it will build its first floating solar plant in Europe on the Bischwiller quarry in the French municipality of Kurtzenhouse, in the region of Alsace. The Spanish energy company secured the project in a tender last year. It will build the 25 MW facility on a quarry that has been flooded with water. In January, Iberdrolas launched environmental and technical studies to choose the most appropriate technological solutions for the project and the ...

