Ahold Delhaize announces Johan Boeijenga will step down as Brand President of Super Indo

Zaandam, the Netherlands, February 10, 2023 - Ahold Delhaize announces that Johan Boeijenga will step down as Brand President of Super Indo, on 31 March 2023. Super Indo is Ahold Delhaize's great local brand in Indonesia, a joint venture with the Salim Group. Johan would like a better life balance between the Netherlands and Indonesia after successfully leading Super Indo in a challenging period for 5 years. He remains associated with Super Indo by supporting them in realizing their growth ambition. The search for a successor has commenced.



Johan joined the former Ahold Group in 1988 as a management trainee in logistics. He joined the board of Ahold Indonesia in 1997 and became CEO of Ahold Indonesia in 2000. In 2003 he came back to Europe, taking up the EVP Supply Chain position at the board of Albert Heijn, followed by the role of President & CEO of Ahold Central Europe from 2006 to 2009. Johan then went on to retail CEO and COO endeavors outside of Ahold, returning to Ahold Delhaize in 2018 to become Brand President of Super Indo, a role dear to his heart.



Wouter Kolk, CEO Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia: "Johan has a long history with our company, and I would like to thank him very much for all his contributions over the past decades. In his current role as Brand President, Johan's leadership style and character is exemplified: always putting people first. With this as a starting point, he has given Super Indo fuel to put the expansion engine on. The number of stores grew significantly, and Johan introduced an omnichannel way of thinking and working that is successful in the Indonesian market. He has put sustainability and healthy eating at the forefront of Super Indo's strategy, resulting in recognition through the Green Initiative Award in 2021 as well as 2022. He nurtured his position in local communities and supported those around them, including the start-up of a Super Indo foundation, which supported (amongst other initiatives) Super Indo families in need".





