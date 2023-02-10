Anzeige
First North Denmark: Copyright Agent A/S - Removal from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Copyright Agent A/S will be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth
Market Denmark pursuant to a decision adopted at the extraordinary general
meeting on 15th December 2022. The last day of trading of the shares in
Copyright Agent A/S on First North Growth Market Denmark is the 1st of March
2023. 



ISIN:              DK0061552437           
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:              Copyright Agent          
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares (of DKK 0.04): 19,027,783 shares (DKK 761,111.32)
-------------------------------------------------------------------
CBR No.:             37597287             
-------------------------------------------------------------------
ICB:               5020               
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:           COPY               
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          228424              
-------------------------------------------------------------------





___________________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1117292
