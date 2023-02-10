First North Denmark: Copyright Agent A/S - Removal from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Copyright Agent A/S will be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark pursuant to a decision adopted at the extraordinary general meeting on 15th December 2022. The last day of trading of the shares in Copyright Agent A/S on First North Growth Market Denmark is the 1st of March 2023. ISIN: DK0061552437 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Copyright Agent ------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares (of DKK 0.04): 19,027,783 shares (DKK 761,111.32) ------------------------------------------------------------------- CBR No.: 37597287 ------------------------------------------------------------------- ICB: 5020 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: COPY ------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 228424 ------------------------------------------------------------------- ___________________________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1117292