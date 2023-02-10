Saudi Arabia researchers claim to have improved the outdoor stability of a tandem perovskite-silicon solar cell by using proper encapsulation. By the end of the first year of operation, the cell's fill factor remained above 70%.Scientists from Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) have conducted a one-year outdoor test for a tandem perovskite-silicon solar cell they developed in 2020. They have found that the device retained more than 80% of its initial efficiency during the testing period between April 2021 and April 2022. "We are not talking about 500 hours ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...