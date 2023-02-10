S&U's year-end trading update confirmed that trading for both Advantage motor finance and Aspen property bridging has remained excellent since its last update in December. Full-year results, due on 28 March, are expected to meet expectations and be above budget. The economic background and tightened lending criteria are likely to have an impact in FY24, but there is still scope for more measured, responsible growth in S&U's areas of specialist lending expertise.

