Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2023) - UnlimitedWP, today announced the acquisition of WPLift, the widely-read WordPress media site featuring news, reviews, and WordPress-related tutorials, which attracts visitors in thousands per day.

Ronik Patel, the founder of UnlimitedWP, says that the acquisition empowers the brand to give back to a community that has helped the company establish itself as an industry leader in white-label WordPress development services.

"We've built a successful business with 90+ team members entirely on WordPress and grown to love the people and brands that make up the WordPress community," said Ronik. "We've been actively looking for a way to do something for that community, and what better way than by sharing our experience and expertise via a media platform?

"We've worked with WPLift multiple times in the past and always had a strong relationship with owner Dan Tol and his team. That relationship, combined with WPLift's focus on helping people to grow their business via WordPress, assured us that the WPLift brand perfectly aligned with our vision, making them the perfect media partner to achieve our long-term goals of supporting the WordPress community."

Going forward, UnlimitedWP assures long-time WPLift readers that the site will continue to provide the same in-depth content and expert advice, albeit with a greater emphasis on timely WordPress news and in-depth tutorials guiding novice users through the entire process of setting up multiple different types of WordPress sites.

"I originally acquired WPLift because I'm passionate about the WordPress ecosystem and helping businesses, bloggers, and individuals to grow their online business via this platform," said Dan Tol, who first purchased the site in 2016. "Handing over the reigns to UnlimitedWP ensures that WPLift will continue to do this and continue to serve the WordPress community well by tapping into the deep knowledge of their expert developer team. Going forward, I'm confident that WPLift is in very capable hands."

About UnlimitedWP

Based in Boston, MA, with a development team in Ahmedabad, India, UnlimitedWP provides fixed-price white-label WordPress development services to digital, web, and marketing agencies.

With its unique productized service model, UnlimitedWP enables digital agencies to grow by removing WordPress development headaches.

About WPLift

WPLift is a WordPress-focused blog that was initially launched by Kooc Media founder Oliver Dale in September 2010.

The site was acquired by Dan Tol in 2016 and has continued to grow by providing beginner-friendly tutorials, reviews, and other content produced by a team of knowledgeable WordPress specialists.

For more information on this press release, please contact: hello@unlimitedwp.com

