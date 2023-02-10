A new 2-in-1 root touch up that covers grays and gives a boost of fullness, and bold color designed for dark and textured hair.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2023) - Disrupting the at-home hair coloring aisles yet again, Clairol, the hair coloring pioneer, debuts two products that deliver salon-quality color and style from home. Informed by customer needs and insights, Root Touch Up Color + Volume 2-in-1 Spray and Natural Instincts Bold work on an array of hair types and textures.

Root Touch Up Color + Volume 2-in-1 Spray is a multipurpose temporary root touch up spray that instantly covers grays, plus a boost of volume. Utilizing Colorfill Technology, the 2-in-1 spray is a solution that meets an unmet concern shared by 50% of women* who use other root touch ups have: cover root regrowth and give the appearance of fuller looking hair with a damage-free formula.

Natural Instincts Bold is a new at-home coloring system inspired by the latest trends for those who want to achieve bold color on dark whilst being gentle to the hair. Formulated with 0% ammonia, Argan Oil, Acai, and Guarana extracts, this permanent dye promises bold color that lasts up to 8 weeks and is suitable for all hair textures. The VitaBoost Color amplifier, an advanced color system that guarantees precise placement of bold pigments deep inside the hair fiber, delivers bold color results that last weeks with more resistance to fading after wash. The included Moisture-Rich Mask also protects the hair by reducing tangles and smoothening the cuticle layer, for overall smooth moisturized hair.

"Clairol recognizes women are looking for easy at-home solutions to target their hair coloring needs, while also desiring the latest salon-inspired trends, which drive us to create products with the most advanced technology," says Saeema Shakir, Director of Hair Color Product Development at Clairol. "As one of the leaders in the at-home hair coloring category, these new products were created to deliver the best results across all hair types and textures so anyone at home can use them."

Root Touch Up Color + Volume 2-in-1 Spray is available in five shades: Black, Dark Medium Brown, Medium Brown, Light Brown, Light Blonde.

Natural Instincts Bold comes in six shades: Dragon Fuchsia, Copper Sunset, Achiote Auburn, Deep Burgundy Acai, Blue Black Colibri and Violet Passiflora.

About Clairol

The pioneer in hair color, Clairol was the original company that brought hair color to Canada, and the first to bring retail innovation to the masses with the launch the first ever hair color sold in retail stores for at-home use back in the 1950's. Since then, the brand has transcended generations with rich innovations, from the launch of Nice'n Easy, a revolutionary shampoo-in color, to the launch of Natural Instincts as the first hair color to include plant-derived and natural ingredients in the 1990s, to Root Touch-Up, the first root touchup product to hit the beauty aisles in the 2000's. Clairol's mission is simple: to make every woman feel beautiful and confident and help her live colorfully through accessible, easy-to-use products. The color expert, Clairol strives to offer a color solution for every need. For more information, visit www.clairol.com/en-CA

About Wella Company

Wella Company is one of the world's leading beauty companies, comprised of a family of iconic brands including Wella Professionals, O·P·I, ghd, Briogeo, Nioxin, Sebastian Professional and Clairol. Wella Company is a team of innovators who seek to inspire consumers and beauty professionals through their brands to look, feel, and be their true selves. Wella Company is committed to building the best beauty company in the industry where its 6,000+ employees across more than 100 countries can bring their best selves to work. Further information about the Wella Company can be found here: www.wellacompany.com.

