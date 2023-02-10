MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) reported consolidated revenue of $348.7 million in this year's fourth quarter compared to $340.4 million in last year's fourth quarter. Reported operating income in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $41.2 million compared to $40.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Reported diluted earnings per share was 69 cents in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 65 cents in the fourth quarter of 2021. Foreign currency translation decreased revenue by approximately 3% and earnings per share by approximately 6% in the current quarter.

The 2022 fourth quarter reported results included income related to an earnout payment received in connection with the divestiture of our yogurt fruit preparations business, which in total increased 2022 fourth quarter net earnings by $1.9 million ($0.04 per diluted share). The 2021 fourth quarter reported results include divestiture & other related costs and operational improvement plan costs, which in total decreased 2021 fourth quarter net earnings by $3.0 million ($0.07 per diluted share). The 2021 fourth quarter reported results also include the operations of the divested product lines, which were not material to the results in the fourth quarter of 2021. The adjustments to our reported results are described in more detail under "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts" at the end of this release.

BUSINESS REVIEW

Reported Revenue Quarter Year-to-Date Flavors & Extracts 0.8% -0.2% Color 7.8% 10.8% Asia Pacific -3.3% 6.1% Total Revenue 2.4% 4.1% Adjusted Local Currency(1) Revenue Quarter Year-to-Date Flavors & Extracts 2.7% 5.8% Color 11.9% 15.0% Asia Pacific 6.4% 14.4% Total Revenue 5.9% 9.7% (1) Adjusted local currency percentage changes are described in more detail in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts" at the end of this release.

The Flavors & Extracts Group reported fourth quarter revenue of $178.9 million compared to $177.4 million in last year's fourth quarter, an increase of 0.8%. Adjusted local currency revenue increased 2.7% in the quarter. The Group benefited from pricing across all of its product lines. Segment operating income was $21.5 million in the current quarter compared to $21.9 million reported in the comparable period last year, a decrease of 2.0%. Adjusted local currency operating income decreased 4.1% in the quarter. The lower operating income was primarily due to higher input costs and lower volumes, partially offset by favorable pricing. Foreign currency translation decreased segment revenue by approximately 2% and was not material on segment operating income in the quarter.

The Color Group reported revenue of $147.8 million in the quarter compared to $137.1 million in last year's fourth quarter, an increase of 7.8%. Adjusted local currency revenue increased 11.9% in the quarter. The Group benefited from higher pricing and higher volumes. Segment operating income was $24.6 million in the quarter compared to $24.1 million in last year's comparable period, an increase of 2.0%. Adjusted local currency operating income increased 7.8% compared to the prior year's fourth quarter. The higher operating income is primarily a result of the higher volumes and favorable pricing, partially offset by higher input costs. Foreign currency translation decreased segment revenue by approximately 4% and segment operating income by approximately 6% in the quarter.

The Asia Pacific Group reported revenue of $34.6 million in the quarter compared to $35.7 million in last year's fourth quarter, a decrease of 3.3%, primarily due to foreign currency translation. Adjusted local currency revenue increased 6.4% in the quarter, primarily as a result of higher pricing. Segment operating income was $6.6 million in the quarter compared to $7.2 million in last year's fourth quarter, a decrease of 7.9%, primarily due to foreign currency translation. Adjusted local currency operating income increased 3.6% in the quarter, primarily as a result of the higher pricing, partially offset by higher input costs. Foreign currency translation decreased segment revenue and operating income by approximately 10% and 12%, respectively, in the quarter.

Corporate & Other reported an operating loss of $11.5 million in the current quarter compared to $12.8 million in last year's fourth quarter, a decrease of 10.5%. In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company recorded $2.5 million of divestiture related income related to an earnout payment received in connection with the divestiture of our yogurt fruit preparations business. The fourth quarter results of 2021 include $0.8 million of divestiture and operational improvement plan costs. Adjusted local currency operating expenses for Corporate & Other increased 16.1% in the quarter primarily due to higher performance-based compensation.

2023 OUTLOOK

Sensient expects 2023 full year GAAP diluted earnings per share to be flat to low-single digit growth compared to our 2022 reported GAAP diluted earnings per share of $3.34.

The Company expects 2023 revenue to grow at a mid-single digit rate on a local currency basis compared to the Company's 2022 revenue. The Company expects 2023 diluted earnings per share to be flat to low-single digit growth on a local currency basis compared to the Company's 2022 adjusted diluted earnings per share(2) of $3.29. The Company expects 2023 adjusted EBITDA(2) to grow at a mid-to-high single digit rate on a local currency basis compared to the Company's 2022 adjusted EBITDA(2).

The Company expects its 2023 diluted earnings per share to be impacted by higher interest rates and a higher tax rate. The Company currently expects interest expense to increase by approximately $11 million ($0.20 per diluted share) in 2023 compared to the Company's 2022 full year interest expense of $14.5 million. The Company also expects its full year 2023 tax rate to be approximately 25%.

Based on current exchange rates, the Company expects foreign exchange rates to be a headwind for the beginning of the year, and modestly favorable for the full year.

The Company's guidance is based on current conditions and economic and market trends in the markets in which the Company operates and is subject to various risks and uncertainties as described below. We do not anticipate any divestiture related costs, operational improvement plan costs, or results of divested business in 2023 at this time.

(2) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts" at the end of this release for more information.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company's non-GAAP financial measures eliminate the impact of certain items, which, depending on the measure, include: currency movements, depreciation and amortization, non-cash share-based compensation, divestiture & other related costs and income, operational improvement plan costs and income, and the results of the divested operations. These measures are provided to enhance the overall understanding of the Company's performance when viewed together with the GAAP results. Refer to "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts" at the end of this release.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its 2022 fourth quarter financial results at 8:30 a.m. CST on Friday, February 10, 2023. To participate in the conference call, contact Chorus Call Inc. at (844) 492-3726 or (412) 317-1078, and ask to join the Sensient Technologies Corporation conference call. Alternatively, the call can be accessed by using the webcast link that is available on the Investor Information section of the Company's web site at www.sensient.com.

A replay of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through February 17, 2023, by calling (877) 344-7529 and referring to conference identification number 7722006. An audio replay and written transcript of the call will also be posted on the Investor Information section of the Company's web site at www.sensient.com on or after February 14, 2023.

This release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Federal securities laws including under "2023 Outlook" above. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors concerning the Company's operations and business environment. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements and that could adversely affect the Company's future financial performance include the following: the Company's ability to manage economic and capital market conditions and the impact of recessions and economic downturns; the impact of macroeconomic and geopolitical volatility, including inflation and shortages impacting the availability and cost of raw materials, energy, and other supplies; the availability and cost of labor, logistics, and transportation; the impact and uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to manage it on the global economy, including, but not limited to, its effects on our employees, facilities, customers, and suppliers, governmental regulations and restrictions, and general economic conditions; the uncertain impacts of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine on our supply chain, input costs, including energy and transportation, and on general economic conditions; the pace and nature of new product introductions by the Company and the Company's customers; the Company's ability to anticipate and respond to changing consumer preferences and changing technologies; the Company's ability to successfully implement its growth strategies; the outcome of the Company's various productivity-improvement and cost-reduction efforts, acquisition and divestiture activities, and operational improvement plan; industry, regulatory, legal, and economic factors related to the Company's domestic and international business; the effects of tariffs, trade barriers, and disputes; growth in markets for products in which the Company competes; industry and customer acceptance of price increases; actions by competitors; currency exchange rate fluctuations; and other factors included in "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as updated and supplemented by the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and in other documents that the Company files with the SEC, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 that will be filed by March 1, 2023. The risks and uncertainties identified above are not the only risks the Company faces. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that it currently believes to be immaterial also may adversely affect the Company. Should any known or unknown risks and uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on our business, financial condition, and results of operations. This release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management's best analysis only as of the date of this release. Except to the extent required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied herein will not be realized.

ABOUT SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients. Sensient uses advanced technologies and robust global supply chain capabilities to develop specialized solutions for food and beverages, as well as products that serve the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and personal care industries. Sensient's customers range in size from small entrepreneurial businesses to major international manufacturers representing some of the world's best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Sensient Technologies Corporation (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Consolidated Statements of Earnings Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Revenue $ 348,736 $ 340,448 2.4% $ 1,437,039 $ 1,380,264 4.1% Cost of products sold 237,232 228,065 4.0% 947,928 925,603 2.4% Selling and administrative expenses 70,279 71,963 (2.3%) 292,360 284,633 2.7% Operating income 41,225 40,420 2.0% 196,751 170,028 15.7% Interest expense 4,799 2,752 14,547 12,544 Earnings before income taxes 36,426 37,668 182,204 157,484 Income taxes 7,305 10,439 41,317 38,739 Net earnings $ 29,121 $ 27,229 6.9% $ 140,887 $ 118,745 18.6% Earnings per share of common stock: Basic $ 0.70 $ 0.65 $ 3.36 $ 2.82 Diluted $ 0.69 $ 0.65 $ 3.34 $ 2.81 Average common shares outstanding: Basic 41,896 41,890 41,888 42,077 Diluted 42,255 42,173 42,213 42,258 Results by Segment Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, Revenue 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Flavors & Extracts $ 178,893 $ 177,448 0.8% $ 738,003 $ 739,427 (0.2%) Color 147,842 137,104 7.8% 604,017 545,270 10.8% Asia Pacific 34,567 35,749 (3.3%) 143,581 135,348 6.1% Intersegment elimination (12,566 ) (9,853 ) (48,562 ) (39,781 ) Consolidated $ 348,736 $ 340,448 2.4% $ 1,437,039 $ 1,380,264 4.1% Operating Income Flavors & Extracts $ 21,495 $ 21,942 (2.0%) $ 105,424 $ 98,660 6.9% Color 24,584 24,113 2.0% 114,619 103,575 10.7% Asia Pacific 6,615 7,184 (7.9%) 29,492 26,330 12.0% Corporate & Other (11,469 ) (12,819 ) (52,784 ) (58,537 ) Consolidated $ 41,225 $ 40,420 2.0% $ 196,751 $ 170,028 15.7%

Sensient Technologies Corporation (In thousands) (Unaudited) Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,921 $ 25,740 Trade accounts receivable 302,109 261,121 Inventories 564,110 411,635 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 47,640 42,657 Total Current Assets 934,780 741,153 Goodwill & intangible assets (net) 434,315 435,009 Property, plant, and equipment (net) 483,193 446,478 Other assets 129,326 122,853 Total Assets $ 1,981,614 $ 1,745,493 Trade accounts payable $ 142,365 $ 125,519 Short-term borrowings 20,373 8,539 Other current liabilities 109,415 98,247 Total Current Liabilities 272,153 232,305 Long-term debt 630,331 503,006 Accrued employee and retiree benefits 26,364 28,579 Other liabilities 53,168 43,178 Shareholders' Equity 999,598 938,425 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,981,614 $ 1,745,493

Sensient Technologies Corporation (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 140,887 $ 118,745 Adjustments to arrive at net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 52,467 52,051 Share-based compensation expense 16,138 9,573 Net loss on assets 276 331 Net (gain) loss on divestitures and other charges (2,532 ) 14,021 Deferred income taxes (11,010 ) (6,071 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable (46,086 ) (34,571 ) Inventories (159,014 ) (36,323 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (5,055 ) (6,057 ) Trade accounts payable and other accrued expenses 17,489 21,326 Accrued salaries, wages, and withholdings 3,486 7,321 Income taxes 4,422 4,275 Other liabilities 602 597 Net cash provided by operating activities 12,070 145,218 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment (79,322 ) (60,788 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 264 216 Proceeds from divestiture of businesses 2,532 37,790 Acquisition of new businesses (22,714 ) (13,875 ) Other investing activities 792 1,097 Net cash used in investing activities (98,448 ) (35,560 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from additional borrowings 328,597 112,194 Debt payments (171,447 ) (110,168 ) Purchase of treasury stock - (42,511 ) Dividends paid (68,915 ) (66,694 ) Other financing activities (2,056 ) (582 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 86,179 (107,761 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (4,620 ) (927 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (4,819 ) 970 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 25,740 24,770 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 20,921 $ 25,740 Supplemental Information Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Dividends paid per share $ 1.64 $ 1.58

Sensient Technologies Corporation (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts The Company's results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 include adjusted revenue, adjusted operating income, adjusted net earnings, and adjusted diluted earnings per share, which exclude divestiture & other related costs, operational improvement plan costs and income, and the results of the divested operations. Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Revenue (GAAP) $ 348,736 $ 340,448 2.4 % $ 1,437,039 $ 1,380,264 4.1 % Revenue of the divested product lines - (663 ) - (30,062 ) Adjusted revenue $ 348,736 $ 339,785 2.6 % $ 1,437,039 $ 1,350,202 6.4 % Operating income (GAAP) $ 41,225 $ 40,420 2.0 % $ 196,751 $ 170,028 15.7 % Divestiture & other related costs - Cost of products sold - 58 - 86 Divestiture & other related (income) costs - Selling and administrative expenses (2,532 ) 579 (2,532 ) 14,052 Operating loss (income) of the divested product lines - 518 - (1,880 ) Operational improvement plan - Selling and administrative expenses (income) - 115 - (1,895 ) Adjusted operating income $ 38,693 $ 41,690 (7.2 %) $ 194,219 $ 180,391 7.7 % Net earnings (GAAP) $ 29,121 $ 27,229 6.9 % $ 140,887 $ 118,745 18.6 % Divestiture & other related (income) costs, before tax (2,532 ) 637 (2,532 ) 14,138 Tax impact of divestiture & other related costs(1) 636 1,809 636 2,092 Net loss (earnings) of the divested product lines, before tax - 518 - (1,880 ) Tax impact of the divested product lines(1) - (130 ) - 460 Operational improvement plan costs (income), before tax - 115 - (1,895 ) Tax impact of operational improvement plan(1) - 427 - 471 Adjusted net earnings $ 27,225 $ 30,605 (11.0 %) $ 138,991 $ 132,131 5.2 % Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.69 $ 0.65 6.2 % $ 3.34 $ 2.81 18.9 % Divestiture & other related (income) costs, net of tax (0.04 ) 0.06 (0.04 ) 0.38 Results of operations of the divested product lines, net of tax - 0.01 - (0.03 ) Operational improvement plan costs (income), net of tax - 0.01 - (0.03 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.64 $ 0.73 (12.3 %) $ 3.29 $ 3.13 5.1 %

Note: Earnings per share calculations may not foot due to rounding differences. (1) Tax impact adjustments were determined based on the nature of the underlying non-GAAP adjustments and their relevant jurisdictional tax rates.

Sensient Technologies Corporation (In thousands) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts - Continued Results by Segment Three Months Ended December 31, Adjusted Adjusted Revenue 2022 Adjustments(2) 2022 2021 Adjustments(2) 2021 Flavors & Extracts $ 178,893 $ - $ 178,893 $ 177,448 $ (221 ) $ 177,227 Color 147,842 - 147,842 137,104 (442 ) 136,662 Asia Pacific 34,567 - 34,567 35,749 - 35,749 Intersegment elimination (12,566 ) - (12,566 ) (9,853 ) - (9,853 ) Consolidated $ 348,736 $ - $ 348,736 $ 340,448 $ (663 ) $ 339,785 Operating Income Flavors & Extracts $ 21,495 $ - $ 21,495 $ 21,942 $ 491 $ 22,433 Color 24,584 - 24,584 24,113 27 24,140 Asia Pacific 6,615 - 6,615 7,184 - 7,184 Corporate & Other (11,469 ) (2,532 ) (14,001 ) (12,819 ) 752 (12,067 ) Consolidated $ 41,225 $ (2,532 ) $ 38,693 $ 40,420 $ 1,270 $ 41,690 Results by Segment Year Ended December 31, Adjusted Adjusted Revenue 2022 Adjustments(2) 2022 2021 Adjustments(2) 2021 Flavors & Extracts $ 738,003 $ - $ 738,003 $ 739,427 $ (27,837 ) $ 711,590 Color 604,017 - 604,017 545,270 (2,080 ) 543,190 Asia Pacific 143,581 - 143,581 135,348 (295 ) 135,053 Intersegment elimination (48,562 ) - (48,562 ) (39,781 ) 150 (39,631 ) Consolidated $ 1,437,039 $ - $ 1,437,039 $ 1,380,264 $ (30,062 ) $ 1,350,202 Operating Income Flavors & Extracts $ 105,424 $ - $ 105,424 $ 98,660 $ (2,368 ) $ 96,292 Color 114,619 - 114,619 103,575 575 104,150 Asia Pacific 29,492 - 29,492 26,330 (87 ) 26,243 Corporate & Other (52,784 ) (2,532 ) (55,316 ) (58,537 ) 12,243 (46,294 ) Consolidated $ 196,751 $ (2,532 ) $ 194,219 $ 170,028 $ 10,363 $ 180,391 (2) For Revenue, adjustments consist of revenues of the divested product lines. For Operating Income, adjustments consist of the results of the divested product lines, divestiture & other related costs and income, and 2021 operational improvement plan costs and income.

Sensient Technologies Corporation (In thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts - Continued The following tables summarize the percentage change in the 2022 results compared to the 2021 results for the corresponding periods. Three Months Ended December 31, Revenue Total Foreign

Exchange

Rates Adjustments(3) Adjusted

Local

Currency Flavors & Extracts 0.8% (1.8%) (0.1%) 2.7% Color 7.8% (3.8%) (0.3%) 11.9% Asia Pacific (3.3%) (9.7%) 0.0% 6.4% Total Revenue 2.4% (3.3%) (0.2%) 5.9% Operating Income Flavors & Extracts (2.0%) (0.1%) 2.2% (4.1%) Color 2.0% (5.9%) 0.1% 7.8% Asia Pacific (7.9%) (11.5%) 0.0% 3.6% Corporate & Other (10.5%) 0.0% (26.6%) 16.1% Total Operating Income 2.0% (5.6%) 9.3% (1.7%) Diluted Earnings Per Share 6.2% (6.1%) 19.1% (6.8%) Adjusted EBITDA (4.3%) (4.6%) N/A 0.3% Year Ended December 31, Revenue Total Foreign

Exchange

Rates Adjustments(3) Adjusted

Local

Currency Flavors & Extracts (0.2%) (2.2%) (3.8%) 5.8% Color 10.8% (3.8%) (0.4%) 15.0% Asia Pacific 6.1% (8.0%) (0.3%) 14.4% Total Revenue 4.1% (3.4%) (2.2%) 9.7% Operating Income Flavors & Extracts 6.9% (0.9%) (2.5%) 10.3% Color 10.7% (5.1%) 0.7% 15.1% Asia Pacific 12.0% (10.1%) (0.4%) 22.5% Corporate & Other (9.8%) 0.0% (29.4%) 19.6% Total Operating Income 15.7% (5.2%) 8.4% 12.5% Diluted Earnings Per Share 18.9% (5.3%) 14.3% 9.9% Adjusted EBITDA 8.7% (4.1%) N/A 12.8% (3) For Revenue, adjustments consist of revenues of the divested product lines. For Operating Income, Diluted Earnings per Share, and Adjusted EBITDA, adjustments consist of the results of the divested product lines, divestiture & other related costs and income, and 2021 operational improvement plan costs and income.

The following table summarizes the reconciliation between Operating Income (GAAP) and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021. Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Operating income (GAAP) $ 41,225 $ 40,420 2.0 % $ 196,751 $ 170,028 15.7 % Depreciation and amortization 13,205 13,223 52,467 52,051 Depreciation and amortization, divested product lines - - - (146 ) Share-based compensation expense 3,662 3,142 16,138 9,573 Divestiture & other related (income) costs, before tax (2,532 ) 637 (2,532 ) 14,138 Results of operations of the divested product lines, before tax - 518 - (1,880 ) Operational improvement plan costs (income), before tax - 115 - (1,895 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 55,560 $ 58,055 (4.3 %) $ 262,824 $ 241,869 8.7 %

Sensient Technologies Corporation (In thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts - Continued Year Ended December 31, Debt 2022 2021 Short-term borrowings $ 20,373 $ 8,539 Long-term debt 630,331 503,006 Credit Agreement adjustments(4) (10,180 ) (14,900 ) Net Debt $ 640,524 $ 496,645 Operating income (GAAP) $ 196,751 $ 170,028 Depreciation and amortization 52,467 52,051 Depreciation and amortization, divested product lines - (146 ) Share-based compensation expense 16,138 9,573 Divestiture & other related (income) costs, before tax (2,532 ) 14,138 Results of operations of the divested product lines, before tax - (1,880 ) Operational improvement plan income, before tax - (1,895 ) Other non-operating (gains) losses(5) (866 ) 1,027 Credit Adjusted EBITDA $ 261,958 $ 242,896 Net Debt to Credit Adjusted EBITDA 2.4x 2.0x (4) Adjustments include cash and cash equivalents, as described in the Company's Third Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (Credit Agreement), and certain letters of credit and hedge contracts. (5) Adjustments consist of certain financing transaction costs, certain non-financing interest items, and gains and losses related to certain non-cash, non-operating, and/or non-recurring items as described in the Credit Agreement. We have included each of these non-GAAP measures in order to provide additional information regarding our underlying operating results and comparable period-over-period performance. Such information is supplemental to information presented in accordance with GAAP and is not intended to represent a presentation in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation. Rather, they should be considered together with GAAP measures and the rest of the information included in this release and our SEC filings. Management internally reviews each of these non-GAAP measures to evaluate performance on a comparative period-to-period basis and to gain additional insight into underlying operating and performance trends, and we believe the information can be beneficial to investors for the same purposes. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. With respect to Net Debt to Credit Adjusted EBITDA, this represents our leverage ratio as calculated for purposes of compliance with covenants under our Credit Agreement. In addition to use for these purposes, management utilizes this measure to assess leverage trends and may from time to time disclose it to investors to be used for these purposes.

