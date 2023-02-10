The Diverse Income Trust plc



It is announced that at the close of business on 09 February 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:



With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:



Including current period revenue to 09 February 2023 99.40p per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 97.83p per ordinary share







10 February 2023



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45