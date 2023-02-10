Anzeige
Freitag, 10.02.2023
Dopamin fürs Depot? Die große Kurswette im Februar…
WKN: A1CWRM ISIN: NL0009434992 Ticker-Symbol: DLY 
Tradegate
10.02.23
15:52 Uhr
92,09 Euro
+0,21
+0,23 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
10.02.2023 | 15:50
101 Leser
LyondellBasell Awarded EcoVadis Gold Medal for 2022 Sustainability Rating

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2023 / We are excited to announce that LyondellBasell has received a Gold Medal from EcoVadis for our 2022 Sustainability Rating. This award places LyondellBasell among the top nine percent of all companies rated by EcoVadis globally in our industry for their overall sustainability performance. Our company achieved a 10-point improvement in the Sustainable Procurement pillar. The EcoVadis platform is used to assess the sustainability performance of businesses, with a global network of more than 100,000 rated companies.

LyondellBasell, Friday, February 10, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from LyondellBasell on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: LyondellBasell
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/lyondellbasell
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: LyondellBasell

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738939/LyondellBasell-Awarded-EcoVadis-Gold-Medal-for-2022-Sustainability-Rating

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
