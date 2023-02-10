Illumina Receives Highest Distinction in the 2023 S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2023 / Illumina has been included in the 2023 S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook for the fourth consecutive year. This year, Illumina's S&P Global ESG Score is in the top 1% and is the top-performing company in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry.

Out of more than 7,800 companies assessed, the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook highlights the top 700 companies leading in their industry across environmental, social, and governance metrics.

This recognition highlights Illumina's industry leading ESG program and the tremendous work the company is doing to create a more sustainable and equitable world focused on unlocking the power of the genome.

