Freitag, 10.02.2023
Dopamin fürs Depot? Die große Kurswette im Februar…
WKN: 927079 ISIN: US4523271090 Ticker-Symbol: ILU 
Tradegate
10.02.23
17:36 Uhr
182,68 Euro
+0,22
+0,12 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
10.02.2023 | 16:26
Illumina Receives Highest Distinction in the 2023 S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2023 / Illumina has been included in the 2023 S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook for the fourth consecutive year. This year, Illumina's S&P Global ESG Score is in the top 1% and is the top-performing company in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry.

Out of more than 7,800 companies assessed, the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook highlights the top 700 companies leading in their industry across environmental, social, and governance metrics.

This recognition highlights Illumina's industry leading ESG program and the tremendous work the company is doing to create a more sustainable and equitable world focused on unlocking the power of the genome.

Learn more about Illumina's CSR program here.

Illumina, Friday, February 10, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Illumina on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Illumina
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/illumina
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Illumina

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738946/Illumina-Receives-Highest-Distinction-in-the-2023-SP-Global-Sustainability-Yearbook

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
