Singapore-based VFLowTech is manufacturing compact, scalable vanadium redox flow batteries with 24/7 operation over lifespans of 25 years. It is now setting up a 200 MWh production line, with plans to scale up the production of modular, long-duration storage solutions.VFlowTech said it had raised $10 million in a Series A funding round, so it can set up a 200 MWh capacity manufacturing line and scale up the production of modular, vanadium-based, long-duration energy storage solutions. The Singapore-based company has developed a modular vanadium redox flow battery energy storage system, PowerCube. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...