The Assembly Show South Partners with The Tennessee and Nashville Chambers of Commerce Making a Commitment to Southeast Manufacturing

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2023 / BNP Media is committed to supporting the Southeast manufacturing industry and recently announced their membership in the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry/Tennessee Manufacturers Association as well as the Nashville Chamber of Commerce. For the first time, the publishers of ASSEMBLY Magazine will host The ASSEMBLY Show South at the Music City Center in Nashville from April 4-6 to bring together hundreds of vendors and solutions providers in the growing Southeast manufacturing industry. According to the Tennessee Manufacturers Association, Tennessee's growth in manufactured goods increased nearly 33% from 2010- 2017 with $55.7 billion in total output from Tennessee manufacturing. The industry employs 346,800+ people and exports $31.88 billion in goods.

"These numbers alone are staggering and continue to grow which is why we are so excited to be bringing The ASSEMBLY Show South to Tennessee and partnering with these influential organizations," said Bill DeYoe, Publisher of ASSEMBLY Magazine. "We look forward to welcoming thousands of professionals to experience our sold-out trade show floor which will feature 150 leading vendors with working machinery and live demonstrations for attendees to interact with and evaluate. Emerging trends and technologies related to assembly equipment and products including solutions for autonomous & electric mobility, robotics, automated assembly, fastening tools, pressing & riveting, and Industry 4.0 will be showcased."

"We are thrilled that The ASSEMBLY Show South will be held in Nashville in April and invite our members in the region to make plans to attend this important industry event to learn about the newest technologies that are being made available," said Jim Skelton, Director, Member Services & Programs · Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry/Tennessee Manufacturers Association. "For more than 100 years, the Tennessee Manufacturers Association (TMA) has advocated for economic development and competitiveness for the manufacturing industry in Tennessee. We are certain that large corporations and small businesses that TMA represents will find a benefit in supporting this trade show and conference."

"Representatives from each organization will help us open the trade show on Wednesday, April 5 and we invite the entire manufacturing industry to join us," added DeYoe. "If you are involved with assembly equipment in manufacturing plants, you definitely want to attend this event which will draw thousands of suppliers, buyers and users of assembly equipment. Plan to join us in Nashville where you will connect face-to-face with like-minded peers, learn from business thought leaders, and uncover emerging trends and technologies related to assembly technology equipment and products."

Registration is now open for The ASSEMBLY Show South taking place Wednesday, April 5 and Thursday, April 6, 2023 with pre-conference workshops scheduled for Tuesday, April 4, at the Music City Center, Nashville, TN. Buyers and users of assembly equipment, products and services for manufacturing plants can register to attend the event for free if they register before February 28, 2023.

The ASSEMBLY Show South taking place on April 4-6, 2023 at the Music City Center in Nashville, TN and The ASSEMBLY Show taking place on October 24-26, 2023 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL are sponsored by ASSEMBLY (www.assemblymag.com) the leading brand covering the processes, technologies, and strategies for assembling discrete parts into finished products. ASSEMBLY offers an integrated portfolio of products including the industry's leading trade show. The trade show and conference are produced by BNP Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events, and market research. For more information, visit www.bnpmedia.com.

