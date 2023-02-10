Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2023) - Libero Copper (TSXV: LBC) (OTCQB: LBCMF) (FSE: 29HA) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on February 8th, 2023 at 2 pm ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.

For more information and to register: https://redcloudfs.com/rcwebinar-lbc-3/.

Commodities to be covered: Copper, molybdenum.

About Libero Copper

Libero Copper has a set of strategic copper projects in the Americas, including the flagship Mocoa project, with over 600 million tonnes of inferred resources containing over 2 million tonnes of copper and one of the world's largest undeveloped molybdenum deposits. As the world is transitioning to clean energy, critical metals like copper and molybdenum are the new oil, and Libero is working directly with Colombia to use Mocoa as a catalyst for a new prime industry.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a comprehensive capital markets platform that provides a full range of unconflicted corporate access and media related services. Offering these services as a unified platform provides the ultimate value proposition for junior resources companies in their efforts to broaden their capital markets presence.

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is an IIROC-regulated investment dealer focused on providing unique comprehensive capital market services and innovative financing alternatives to the junior resource sector. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

