Solid State Relays (SSR) are contactless switches widely used to control large current loads with a small input control signal. ATO's SSR product line includes single-phase and three-phase relays with load currents ranging from 10A to 120A, including DC-AC and AC-AC options. The compact industrial SSR provided by ATO has a DC control AC with long current ranges of 60 amps, 80 amps, and 350 amps, making it suitable for various applications.

ATO is a supplier of solid-state relays (SSR) for various industrial applications. The product line includes single-phase AC-AC and DC-AC SSR relays with current ratings ranging from 10A to 120A. The company also offers 3-phase AC-AC and DC-AC SSR relays with an input voltage of 3-32V DC and an output voltage of 24-480V AC. ATO provides industrial SSR relays with load currents ranging from 60A to 350A and with a high switching speed and no noise. The company also offers SSR heat sinks designed for single-phase and 3-phase SSR relays and DIN rail mount SSR relays with high strength, impact resistance, and strong vibration resistance. All products are available for factory direct sales at wholesale prices.

In addition, ATO also offers a wide range of Timer Relays, including analog timer delay relays, digital timer relays, and programmable timer relays. These relays have a wide range of time settings and can be operated at DC 12V, DC 24V, and AC 220V. Timer relays are used in a variety of applications, including control of household appliances, electric bicycles, mobile phone batteries, home anti-theft systems, and more.

ATO provides a range of timer relays to meet various time control needs in automatic control circuits. The analog timer relay offers different voltage and time options for its users. The digital timer relay features a LED display, an on-delay timer, and a time setting range from 0.01 to 990 hours, with various supply voltages such as 12V DC, 24V DC, 24V AC, 220V AC, 240V AC, and 380V AC. The programmable timer relay is a versatile device that acts as an all-in-one solution, with simple PLC functions and a range of inputs and outputs options, ensuring high quality and affordability.

Consequently, ATO is not only dedicated to the research and development of quality relays, the company's R&D team can also develop new products according to customers' special requirements. The products meet international standards and are mainly exported to Europe, the United States, Southeast Asia, and South Africa.

ATO is an original equipment supplier in China, it continues to provide high-quality relays and relay accessories for top brands in the industry over 10 years. The company's product line includes solid state relays, electromagnetic relays(EMR), signal relays, thermal overload relays, timer relays, and much more. ATO's products are widely used in automobiles, household appliances, meters, display equipment, electromechanical equipment, power supplies, and power grids.

For further information, visit https://www.atorelays.com.

