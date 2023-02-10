An international consortium led by Israel's Al-Zahrawi Society has launched the Regace project to develop agrivoltaic solutions for greenhouses. It will investigate the performance of a new tracking system across locations and climates and use carbon dioxide enrichment to improve crop yield.An interdisciplinary consortium coordinated by Israel's Al-Zahrawi Society, a Triangle Research and Development Center entity, has launched Regace, a new agrivoltaics research project for greenhouses. It will install Trisolar's crop-responsive PV tracking system in greenhouses across six locations. "The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...