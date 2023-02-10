LONDON, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In advance of Round 1 of the 2023 World Superbike Championship at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit in Australia on the 24th to the 26th of February, the ROKiT BMW Motorrad team have unveiled their new livery which features the logos of the team's Title Partner, ROKiT.

Commenting, Jonathan Kendrick, the co-founder and Chairman of the ROKiT Group of Companies said "We're absolutely delighted with the team's livery and we can't wait for the new season, our first season in World Superbikes, to start. If the bikes go as fast as they look, we're in for a tremendously exciting year ahead!"

The ROKiT Group of Companies, co-founded by Jonathan Kendrick and John Paul DeJoria have has invested heavily in building brand awareness for its diverse portfolio of innovative business products and services in recent years in a variety of motorsports internationally including the highly innovative ROKiT Racing Star programme, designed to unearth and develop the next generation of superstar drivers.

For more information, please visit www.rokit.com and https://www.worldsbk.com/en and https://rokit-bmwmotorradworldsbk.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1999631/ROKiT_BMW.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rokit-bmw-motorrad-team-unveil-the-2023-worldsbk-season-livery-301743385.html