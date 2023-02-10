Anzeige
10.02.2023 | 17:42
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Statement re Submission of Documents

PR Newswire

London, February 10

DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc(LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)

Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:

Annual Report and Financial Statements (year ended 30 November 2022)
Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting

These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

10 February 2023

Graham Venables

Director | BlackRock | Closed End Funds

Phone: +44 20 3649 3432

