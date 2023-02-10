BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Statement re Submission of Documents
PR Newswire
London, February 10
DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc(LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)
Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:
Annual Report and Financial Statements (year ended 30 November 2022)
Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting
These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
10 February 2023
Graham Venables
Director | BlackRock | Closed End Funds
Phone: +44 20 3649 3432