Brooklyn, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2023) - The Museum of Digital Experiences has announced that it will be hosting a Grand Opening Event later in 2023 to bring attention to its immersive art exhibits. The Museum is a brand new space focused around artists from all over the world and the community it works to serve. The MoDE is thrilled to offer new experiences for its patrons, as it hopes to stand out in the bustling and ever-changing art-world of New York City.

The MoDE is set to debut its Grand Opening Event in 2023, bringing attention to its one-of-a-kind immersive art exhibits. Utilizing the latest technology, including Artificial Intelligence and advanced regenerative computing, the MoDE offers patrons a fully interactive and innovative way to experience the world of art and design.

The idea for the Museum of Digital Experiences came from native New Yorker and former finance VP, Shaiful Chowdhury, who explains his excitement for this project's upcoming Grand Opening, as he worked alongside Co-Founder and media technology entrepreneur, Eddie Yang. Working to be the "first of its kind," The MoDE captures the passions of both co-founders and works to incorporate new and transparent communication between viewer and artist creating a space where visitors can "experience joy while interacting with the installations," as Chowdhury explains.

"Creating a sanctuary where people can actively cultivate joy is the driving force behind my museum," says Chowdhury. "I understand that the pursuit of happiness is a universal human desire and experience, yet it can be elusive. My museum offers a unique opportunity for individuals from all backgrounds to immerse themselves in the art exhibits, fostering mindfulness and tranquility, and creating a space for them to not only find joy but also share the memories they make here." Interactive art is a fairly recent development in the playspace of art within New York City communities. From interactive walls to free-flowing installations, The Museum of Digital Experiences is excited for its newest showcases and updates. Through these digital and physical installations, visitors can participate in activities that play with light, sound and motion.

Their flagship projects have encouraged the Founders and team at The MoDE to work more closely on the development of new art projects, which they hope will allow artists the ability to reach a wider audience and to explore creative ideas that wouldn't have been possible before.

In its current state of development, The Museum of Digital Experiences features 14 digital art installations that patrons can interact with. The doors are open to Ticket Holders who are welcome to stay as long as they please during operating hours. According to the Museum's websites, the average time spent experiencing the showcase is approximately 40 minutes.

With the world having changed so greatly since the pandemic, and continuing to change every day, the art institutes of New York have needed to expand their horizons when it comes to their showcases and featured exhibits. With The Museum of Digital Experience's latest updates, this brand hopes to continue making a name for itself in Brooklyn. The MoDE aims to be the first of its kind, fostering transparent communication between viewer and artist and creating a space where visitors can "experience joy and delight," as Chowdhury explains.

The Museum of Digital Experiences is an interactive art showcase located in the Dumbo area of Brooklyn, NY. The artspace is excited to be a host to new art exhibits and works to develop immersive experiences for its patrons.

Their current regular weekly hours are as follows:

Thursday-Friday: 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Saturday-Sunday: 1:00 PM - 9:00 PM, with a final show starting at 8:30PM

For more information regarding The MoDE, see their website.

