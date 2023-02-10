DJ METAVISIO: METAVISIO (THOMSON Computing) mandates Riverside Management Group LLC, through its wholly-owned US broker-dealer subsidiary BCW Securities LLC, to raise funds to support the international d

PRESS RELEASSE

METAVISIO (THOMSON Computing) mandates Riverside Management Group LLC, through its wholly-owned US broker-dealer subsidiary BCW Securities LLC, to raise funds to support the international development of THOMSON Computing and the opening of a distributor in each country.

Pontault-Combault, February 10, 2023, 6:00 p.m. - METAVISIO (THOMSON Computing) (ALTHO) ("METAVISIO"), a French company specialized in the research, creation, marketing and commercialization of THOMSON laptops, whose shares are listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris, signed an engagement letter granting Riverside Management Group LLC, through its wholly-owned US broker-dealer subsidiary BCW Securities LLC , an exclusive mandate for the purpose of raising funds in the perspective of its listing on Nasdaq.

This fundraising is expected to allow the company to develop internationally and to support the opening of a distributor in each country, knowing that the company has opened 24 additional countries beyond France since the beginning of 2023, following on the year 2022 which has allowed the company to reinforce its sales team and thus to strongly develop the country openings.

The fundraising is expected to be carried out in two stages, with a first capital raise planned to be completed before the end of the first quarter of 2023 and another capital raise planned to be completed at the same time as the listing of the company's shares on the Nasdaq market in the United States (which could take the form of a dual listing or a merger with a company already listed on Nasdaq). A Nasdaq listing is expected to improve the company's visibility with the public, with the Wall Street research analyst community, and with global retail and institutional investors; enhance the stock's liquidity, facilitate the company's ability to fund acquisitions and future growth, and overall enhance shareholder value.

About Riverside Management Group LLC and BCW Securities LLC

Westport, Connecticut-based Riverside Management Group is a merchant banking firm founded in 1996 which provides financial advisory services to companies, funds and entrepreneurs. Riverside Management Group seeks to leverage its experience in principal investing and managing businesses to provide expert advice to clients.

BCW Securities, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Riverside Management Group, is a broker-dealer specializing in the sale of securities for private placement transactions. BCW Securities is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

More information: www.rmginvestments.com

About METAVISIO

METAVISIO is a French company specializing in the research, design, and marketing of laptops under the THOMSON Computing brand. Created in 2013, METAVISIO - THOMSON Computing offers a range of products with "the latest technologies at the best price". The total number of employees as of 31/12/2021 is 40. METAVISIO is eligible for the PEA-PME and has the qualification of innovative company (FCPI). More information on: www.metavisio.eu

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the company's intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the company's ongoing and planned product and business development; the company's intellectual property position; the company's ability to develop commercial functions; expectations regarding product launch and revenue; the company's results of operations, cash needs, spending, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies; the industry in which the company operates; and the trends that may affect the industry or the company. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, as well as market and other conditions. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

Shareholder Information Financial Press Relations Corporate Press Relations Investor Relations METAVISIO ACTIFIN AYA Communication ACTIFIN Isabelle DRAY Alexandre Borreil Jean-Yves BARBARA contact.investisseurs@metavisio.eu idray@actifin.fr aborreil@aya-communication.fr jybarbara@actifin.fr Tél.: +33 1 60 60 45 74 Tél.: 01 56 88 11 29 Tél.: 06 76 32 27 69 Tél.: 01 56 88 11 13

