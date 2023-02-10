Anzeige
WKN: A1J88N ISIN: IE00B8KQN827 
Tradegate
10.02.23
19:19 Uhr
159,50 Euro
+3,68
+2,36 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
10.02.2023
People, Processes and Practices: Eaton's Employee Inclusion Index

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2023 / Eaton:

Listening matters

In 2021, 74% of our global workforce took part in the employee survey that Eaton conducts every other year to listen to our employees, improve our culture and make us a better company. This level of engagement marked a 4% increase over our 2018 results, which was the last time we conducted a global employee survey. The survey found that 86% of employees who participated said they were proud to work at Eaton.

This was also the first year we added optional demographic questions. Where possible, employees were asked about their disability, LGBTQ+ and veteran status. Our intention was to gain visibility into how we could create a more inclusive experience for our workforce.

"We learned from our most recent survey that our teams want more transparent conversations, increased recognition, stronger cooperation across departments and equitable career opportunities."

Melissa St. Clair (she/her) Manager, Organizational Effectiveness

Our inclusion index rose from 74.2% to 74.8% in 2021

Our inclusion index score is measured by these four questions:

(Percentages reflect employees who completed the survey and agreed or strongly agreed with each statement.)

  • Eaton employees learn from past mistakes - 71.4%
  • I can be myself at work - 81.5%
  • I feel like I really belong at Eaton - 76.6%
  • I feel valued as an employee at Eaton - 69.7%

Read the full report here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Eaton on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Eaton
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/eaton
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Eaton

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738980/People-Processes-and-Practices-Eatons-Employee-Inclusion-Index

