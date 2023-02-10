Anzeige
Freitag, 10.02.2023
WKN: A0J30B ISIN: BE0003846632 Ticker-Symbol: TG4 
Frankfurt
10.02.23
09:05 Uhr
0,014 Euro
+0,002
+15,25 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.02.2023 | 19:34
155 Leser
Oxurion NV: Oxurion Receives Transparency Notifications

Oxurion Receives Transparency Notifications

Leuven, BELGIUM, Boston, MA, US - February 10, 2022 - 7.30 PM CET Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with clinical stage assets in vascular retinal disorders, today announced that, pursuant to Belgian Transparency legislation1 it has received a transparency notification as follows:

Oxurion received a transparency notification on February 9, 2023 from Negma Group Ltd. indicating that as of February 3, 2023, it held 12,528,163 shares of the then outstanding 466,875,130 shares, and therefore crossed below the threshold (3%) by virtue of disposal of voting securities. See Annex 1

Oxurion received a transparency notification on February 8, 2023 from Negma Group Ltd. indicating that as of February 1, 2023, it held 17,693,115 shares of the then outstanding 466,875,130 shares, and therefore crossed below the threshold (5%) by virtue of disposal of voting securities. See Annex 2

In addition, Oxurion informs the markets that it has updated the Transparency Notifications section of its investor relations website) to incorporate additional transparency notifications from Negma, Thomas M. Clay/Epacria Capital Partners LLC and Philippe Vlerick/Bareldam SA disclosing their positions having crossed below the threshold (3%) by virtue of the issuance of new voting securities in late 2022.

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, which are designed to improve and better preserve vision in patients with retinal disorders including diabetic macular edema (DME), the leading cause of vision loss in working-age people, as well as other conditions. Oxurion intends to play an important role in the treatment of retinal disorders, including the successful development of THR-149, its novel therapeutic for the treatment of DME. THR-149 is a potent plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed as a potential new standard of care for the up to 50% of DME patients showing suboptimal response to anti-VEGF therapy. Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with corporate operations in Boston, MA. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking". Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company's Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV
Tom Graney
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +32 16 75 13 10



" tom.graney@oxurion.com



Michael Dillen
Chief Business Officer
Tel: +32 16 75 13 10
michael.dillen@oxurion.com

US
Conway Communications
Mary T. Conway
mtconway@conwaycommsir.com





ICR Westwicke
Christopher Brinzey
Tel: +1 617 835 9304
Chris.Brinzey@westwicke.com

________

1. Article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings.

ANNEX 1

ANNEX 2

Attachments

  • OXUR Transparency Notification (NL) 2023.2.8.FINAL (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d42cb64b-a2cc-466f-8559-3e6e809b312d)
  • OXUR Transparency Notification (EN) 2023.2.8.FINAL (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c197ce28-ae0f-4ab2-87b8-8839fa8e1d27)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
