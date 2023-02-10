International WELL Building Institute: Enlivant Earns WELL Health-Safety Rating for Second Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, NY and CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2023 / Enlivant, one of the nation's largest senior living providers, and the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), the leading authority for transforming health and well-being with its people-first approach to buildings, organizations, and communities, announced today that Enlivant has been awarded renewal of its WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management for its entire portfolio of 214 senior living communities. The rating recognizes Enlivant's commitment to promoting a safer and healthier environment for its employees and residents.

This prestigious distinction affirms that Enlivant's portfolio of communities actively maintained the requirements of the WELL Health-Safety Rating, by addressing consistent cleaning and sanitization protocols, emergency preparation plans, access to health service resources, and stakeholder engagement and communications.

The WELL Health-Safety Rating is an evidence-based, third-party verified rating for all new and existing building and space types focusing on operational policies, maintenance protocols, stakeholder engagement and emergency plans to address the current public health crisis and broader health and safety-related issues into the future.

"We are honored to be the first senior living organization to achieve the WELL Health-Safety rating for its entire portfolio and thrilled to earn this rating for the second consecutive year," said Dan Guill, CEO of Enlivant. "This renewal recognizes our ongoing commitment to providing healthy and safe environments for anyone who walks through our doors."

"People-first places are vitally important for our seniors and those who care for them," said Rachel Hodgdon, President and CEO of International WELL Building Institute. "Enlivant is continuing to set the bar for senior living owners and operators with its renewal of the WELL Health-Safety Rating across its entire system. We applaud their leadership and celebrate this exceptional achievement."

About Enlivant

Since 1981, Enlivant has delivered a pioneering approach to senior living designed to give their residents a supportive, stimulating environment where they thrive in mind, body, and soul. With more than 200 communities across the United States and more than 7000 residents, the company strives to be the nation's most trusted senior living provider. Enlivant is a certified "Great Places to Work" for four years in a row and is the first senior living portfolio to earn the WELL Health-Safety Rating, recognizing their ongoing commitment to support the health and safety of everyone who walks through their doors. Learn more at www.enlivant.com.

About the International WELL Building Institute

The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) is a public benefit corporation and the world's leading organization focused on deploying people first places to advance a global culture of health. IWBI mobilizes its community through the administration of the WELL Building Standard (WELL) and the WELL Health-Safety Rating, management of the WELL AP credential, the pursuit of applicable research, the development of educational resources, and advocacy for policies that promote health and well-being everywhere. More information on WELL can be found here.

International WELL Building Institute, IWBI, the WELL Building Standard, WELL v2, WELL Certified, WELL AP, WELL Portfolio, WELL Portfolio Score, The WELL Conference, We Are WELL, the WELL Community Standard, WELL Health-Safety Rating, WELL Health-Safety Rated, WELL Health-Equity, WELL Performance Rating, WELL Performance Rated, WELL Performance, WELL and others, and their related logos are trademarks or certification marks of International WELL Building Institute pbc in the United States and other countries.

