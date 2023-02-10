Anzeige
Freitag, 10.02.2023

WKN: A1J0S4 ISIN: IM00B7S9G985 Ticker-Symbol: PL8 
Frankfurt
10.02.23
08:14 Uhr
6,550 Euro
+0,050
+0,77 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
10.02.2023 | 22:06
Tecnologia en Entertenimiento Caliplay, S.A.P.I. de C.V.: Caliplay corrects recent update by Playtech plc regarding strategic agreement

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecnologia en Entretenimiento Caliplay, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ('Caliplay'), the leading Mexican online casino and sports betting company (known in the market as Caliente Interactive), wishes to clarify certain essential information in response to an announcement this week by its partner, Playtech plc.

Playtech plc's subsidiary, Playtech Malta, has commenced proceedings in the English Court and is seeking a declaration from the Court on a point of disagreement concerning a redemption option (the 'Option') in the strategic agreement between Caliplay and Playtech Malta. Both sides are currently engaged in a mutually agreed resolution process. Contrary to Playtech plc's announcement, Caliplay is not aware that any claim has been issued against it by Playtech plc, as opposed to its subsidiary, Playtech Malta.

The Option allows Caliplay to redeem the additional services fee element payable to Playtech Malta pursuant to the strategic agreement. The Option remains exercisable for a period of 45 days following the approval of Caliplay's audited accounts for the fiscal year 2021 by Caliplay's board of directors.

As Playtech plc correctly notes, Caliplay believes the option has not expired. Caliplay made this clear to Playtech plc on 23 December 2022.

Caliplay remains keen to resolve this matter swiftly, and is committed to the ongoing discussions.

Enquiries

Please contact IR@caliente.mx for further information.

About Caliplay

Tecnologia en Entretenimiento Caliplay, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ("Caliplay") is a leader in the regulated Mexican online casino and sports betting market. Caliente Interactive is the leading online gaming and sports betting operator in Mexico that provides customers with an array of offerings such as real-money online casino wagering and online sports wagering. The company's mission statement is "More Action, More Fun", as it seeks to provide the highest quality online games with a positive atmosphere to make winning safe and fun. The company's online casino, or "iGaming", offerings include traditional land-based casino games such as blackjack, roulette, and slot machines. Its online sports wagering offerings provide users the opportunity to place bets on more than 25 sports. Caliente Interactive also offers users the opportunity to place bets on in-progress sports games and offer live streams of NFL, NBA, MLB, MLS, NHL and La Liga games, as well as major tennis tournaments, most major European soccer leagues and thousands of other events.

For more information, visit www.caliente.mx

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/caliplay-corrects-recent-update-by-playtech-plc-regarding-strategic-agreement-301744426.html

