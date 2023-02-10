Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2023) - Boxabl recently held the grand opening of its second factory in North Las Vegas. Boxabl's Founders Paolo and Galiano Tiramani were joined by North Las Vegas government officials to help employees mark the milestone. The new facility will allow Boxabl to increase its production of its 375-ft.2 homes and offer them to more customers, primarily in the western half of the United States.





"We are proud of just how far we have come in five short years," says Galiano. "We have gone from having a vision and an idea on the internet to producing over 300 units. With our second Las Vegas factory, we aim to ramp up production and produce many more."

Boxabl has been dedicated to research and development since its inception, resulting in a unique process for manufacturing houses like cars. The new Las Vegas facility will enable Boxabl to expand their manufacturing and drastically reduce the time it takes to make a Casita. To further speed up production, Boxabl has also invested $15 million in new machinery and equipment.

The company has also announced its latest project: a Boxabl community to tackle a workforce housing shortage in Arizona, where the cost of homes continues to rise.

"Units for the Arizona project will use components that are produced in our new Vegas factory, which is just one of many projects we will be working on in 2023," says Paolo. "We also continue to build out our plan for a billion-dollar factory to produce housing at a rate that has never been seen before."

About Boxabl:

Boxabl, a building construction technology startup with a valuation of over $3B, is the creator of the Casita, a 375-ft2 home that can be unpacked in only an hour. Resistant to bugs, water, mold, fire, and wind, it is redefining the future of sustainable living.

