Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2023) - Puranium Energy Ltd. (CSE: UX) (FSE: 2DK) (the "Company" or "Puranium") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed the first tranche of a private placement offering. As part of the closing of the first tranche, the Company issued 1,388,000 units for gross proceeds of $200,700.

In connection with the closing of the first tranche, the Company paid $2,400 cash finder's fees and 16,000 Finders Warrants to eligible Finders.

Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering

Puranium opened a non-brokered private placement offering of 3,333,333 Units at a price of $0.15 per unit for proceeds of up to $500,000 with a potential overallotment-option of up to $250,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (a "Share") and one half of one (1/2) common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each full Warrant shall entitle the holder to acquire one Share at a price of $0.25 at any time prior to the date which is two years from the date of issuing the Units.

About Puranium Energy Ltd.

Puranium Energy is focused on the uranium exploration of its 85% interest in seven EPLs (the "Estate Uranium Properties") totaling 93,514 hectares in the Erongo Province of Namibia, which accounts for approximately 8% of the world's uranium production. The Company also has an option to purchase a 100% interest in 35 mineral claims in Ontario.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

