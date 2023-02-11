Redlands, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2023) - Tax Debt Consultants, a Redlands-based tax consulting company, aims to help those who may be in trouble with the IRS for not filing their taxes. The company, founded and led by Carlos Samaniego, understands the fear of being behind on taxes and the struggles that can accompany this more-than-prevalent problem. Tax Debt Consultants LLC hopes that by hiring more professionals to provide the tools to get those in debt out of it, it can support even more of those who need to get out of debt.

"Tax Consultants LLC believes in action," holds Samaniego. "We instill this value in our clients first and foremost, as the only way to get out of tax debt is to face it head-on." Tax Consultants LLC understands the pain of living with tax problems, as Samaniego did for years. "I understand what it is to suffer at the hands of IRS tax problems. I plan on expanding my team of professionals who are knowledgeable in tax law and have extensive experience working with the IRS."

The company believes new additions to the team will further help it provide its clients with the best solutions possible when dealing with the IRS. It will continue to strive towards remaining up-to-date when educating its clients on the proper ways of filing their taxes. Part of the Tax Consultants LLC strategy educates clients on the taxpaying world: where it's been, where it is now, and where it's headed.

With the addition of new team members to the Tax Consultants LLC team, Samaniego hopes to address these issues in a way that brings in new, innovative ideas from the outside.

Tax Debt Consultants LLC is a tax consulting company that helps clients handle tax debt and problems with the IRS. The company is pleased to expand its arsenal of professionals that understand the methods and solutions to getting financially free and out of debt. To learn more, email Carlos Samaniego at carlos@taxdebtconsultant.com and visit TaxDebtConsultant.com.

