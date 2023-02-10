COVINGTON, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:"AFBI") (the "Company"), the holding company for Affinity Bank (the "Bank"), today announced net income of $1.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $1.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, net income was $7.1 million, as compared to $7.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.
At or for the three months ended,
Performance Ratios:
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Net income (in thousands)
$
1,699
$
1,861
$
1,783
$
1,791
$
1,318
Diluted earnings per share
0.26
0.27
0.27
0.26
0.20
Common book value per share
17.73
17.37
17.51
17.58
17.60
Tangible book value per share (1)
14.92
14.57
14.68
14.75
14.87
Total assets (in thousands)
791,283
776,390
766,679
760,208
788,088
Return on average assets
0.84
%
0.95
%
0.95
%
0.97
%
0.66
|
%
Return on average equity
5.78
%
6.30
%
6.13
%
5.97
%
4.36
%
Equity to assets
14.80
%
14.84
%
15.05
%
15.31
%
15.35
%
Tangible equity to tangible assets (1)
12.75
%
12.75
%
12.93
%
13.17
%
13.29
%
Net interest margin
3.85
%
4.12
%
4.06
%
4.47
%
3.60
%
Efficiency ratio
71.38
%
67.62
%
67.23
%
69.00
%
74.29
%
(1) Non-GAAP measure - see "Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and reconciliation to GAAP.
Net Income
- Net income was $1.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $1.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, as a result of an increase in interest income partially offset by an increase in deposit interest expense.
- Net income was $7.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $7.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, as a result of lower interest and fee income on PPP loans and an increase in salaries and employee benefits, partially offset by a decrease in interest expense primarily related to the recognition of remaining purchase accounting fair value discounts upon the payoff of acquired Federal Home Loan Bank advances.
Results of Operations
- Net interest income was $7.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to $6.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 due to an increase in loan interest, partially offset by a decrease in PPP loan-related interest and fee income. Net interest income was $29.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to $29.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase was a result of the recognition of remaining purchase accounting fair value discounts upon the payoff of acquired Federal Home Loan Bank advances, off set by the lower fee income on PPP loans.
- The Company's net interest margin increased to 3.85% from 3.57% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021. Net interest margin for the year ended December 31, 2022 increased slightly to 4.14% from 4.04% for the year ended December 31, 2021. The Company anticipates it will experience margin compression in 2023 as a result of recent increases in market interest rates.
- Noninterest income was $566 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and $572 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, noninterest income was $2.4 million compared to $2.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The decreases were a result of the Company recognizing gains on sale of other real estate and death benefits received from bank owned life insurance in previous periods.
- Non-interest expense was $5.6 million and $5.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Non-interest expense was $22.1 million and $21.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The increases were due in part to the increases in salaries and employee benefits as a result of the Company's strategic initiative to attract and retain talent.
- In fourth quarter, the Company implemented an arbitrage strategy where $31.5 million in securities with 6.05% average yield was purchased using funds of $34.9 million in brokered deposits with average yield of 4.50%. The brokered deposits have optional call dates ranging from six to twelve months.
Financial Condition
- Total assets increased $3.2 million to $791.3 million at December 31, 2022 from $788.1 million at December 31, 2021.
- Total net loans increased $61.1 million to $636.9 million at December 31, 2022 from $575.8 million at December 31, 2021. The increase was due to non-PPP loans increasing $79 million, offset by a continuing decline in PPP loans as such loans continued to be repaid.
- Deposits increased by $44.4 million to $657.2 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $612.8 million at December 31, 2021, in part due to increases in CDs of $29.2 million and in savings of $14.9 million.
- Borrowings decreased by $39.0 million to $10.0 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $49.0 million at December 31, 2021 as we repaid Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings.
Asset Quality
- Non-performing loans decreased to $6.7 million at December 31, 2022 from $7.0 million December 31, 2021.
- The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans was 138.8% at December 31, 2022, as compared to 122.7% at December 31, 2021.
- Allowance for loan losses remained consistent at 1.46% of total loans at December 31, 2022, and 2021.
- Net loan recoveries were $62,000 for the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $1.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.
About Affinity Bancshares, Inc.
The Company is a Maryland corporation based in Covington, Georgia. The Company's banking subsidiary, Affinity Bank, opened in 1928 and currently operates a full-service office in Atlanta, Georgia, two full-service offices in Covington, Georgia, and a loan production office serving the Alpharetta and Cumming, Georgia markets.
Forward-Looking Statements
In addition to historical information, this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which describe the future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "assume," "plan," "seek," "expect," "will," "may," "should," "indicate," "would," "contemplate," "continue," "target" and words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. We are under no duty to and do not take any obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this report. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to, changes in general economic conditions, interest rates and inflation; changes in asset quality; our ability to access cost-effective funding; fluctuations in real estate values; changes in laws or regulations; changes in technology; failures or breaches of our IT security systems; our ability to introduce new products and services and capitalize on growth opportunities; our ability to successfully integrate acquired operations or assets; changes in accounting policies and practices; our ability to retain key employees; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and the effects of natural disasters and geopolitical events, including terrorism, conflict and acts of war. These risks and other uncertainties are further discussed in the reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Average Balance Sheets
The following tables set forth average balance sheets, average annualized yields and costs, and certain other information for the periods indicated. No tax-equivalent yield adjustments have been made, as the effects would be immaterial. All average balances are monthly average balances. Non-accrual loans were included in the computation of average balances. The yields set forth below include the effect of deferred fees, discounts, and premiums that are amortized or accreted to interest income or interest expense.
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:
Loans
$
650,922
$
8,032
4.90%
$
576,358
$
7,060
4.86%
Investment securities held-to-maturity
8,809
130
5.85%
-
-
-
Investment securities available-for-sale
42,653
323
3.00%
46,191
237
2.04%
Interest-earning deposits and federal funds
53,238
485
3.61%
115,390
46
0.16%
Other investments
758
8
4.19%
2,476
23
3.69%
Total interest-earning assets
756,380
8,977
4.71%
740,415
7,366
3.95%
Non-interest-earning assets
50,538
56,127
Total assets
$
806,918
$
796,542
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing checking accounts
$
95,200
$
42
0.18%
$
90,924
$
47
0.21%
Money market accounts
$
161,901
470
1.15%
142,447
91
0.25%
Savings accounts
$
103,772
499
1.91%
90,992
93
0.41%
Certificates of deposit
$
117,102
610
2.07%
99,235
339
1.36%
Total interest-bearing deposits
$
477,975
1,621
1.35%
423,598
570
0.53%
FHLB advances and other borrowings
$
2,717
20
2.92%
49,007
132
1.07%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
480,692
1,641
1.35%
472,605
702
0.59%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
209,683
203,108
Total liabilities
690,375
675,713
Total stockholders' equity
116,543
120,829
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
806,918
$
796,542
Net interest rate spread
3.36%
3.36%
Net interest income
$
7,336
$
6,664
Net interest-earning assets
$
275,688
$
267,810
Net interest margin
3.85%
3.57%
For the Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:
Loans
$
624,908
$
30,045
4.81%
$
588,976
$
31,484
5.35%
Investment securities held-to-maturity
2,220
130
5.86%
-
-
-
Investment securities available-for-sale
45,594
1,150
2.52%
35,109
709
2.02%
Interest-earning deposits and federal funds
45,674
771
1.69%
98,554
180
0.18%
Other investments
1,027
38
3.70%
2,324
80
3.43%
Total interest-earning assets
719,423
32,134
4.47%
724,963
32,453
4.48%
Non-interest-earning assets
51,397
63,373
Total assets
$
770,820
$
788,336
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing checking accounts
$
96,892
$
176
0.18%
$
88,852
$
185
0.21%
Money market accounts
154,237
752
0.49%
133,835
469
0.35%
Savings accounts
89,015
856
0.96%
93,113
403
0.43%
Certificates of deposit
97,948
1,449
1.48%
110,742
1,623
1.47%
Total interest-bearing deposits
438,092
3,233
0.74%
426,542
2,680
0.63%
FHLB advances and other borrowings
9,887
(854)
(8.64)%
44,811
497
1.11%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
447,979
2,379
0.53%
471,353
3,177
0.67%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
204,842
200,756
Total liabilities
652,821
672,109
Total stockholders' equity
117,999
116,227
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
770,820
$
788,336
Net interest rate spread
3.94%
3.81%
Net interest income
$
29,755
$
29,276
Net interest-earning assets
$
271,443
$
253,610
Net interest margin
4.14%
4.04%
AFFINITY BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
(In thousands except share amounts)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
2,928
$
16,239
Interest-earning deposits in other depository institutions
23,396
95,537
Cash and cash equivalents
26,324
111,776
Investment securities held-to-maturity (estimated fair value of $26,251)
26,527
-
Investment securities available-for-sale
46,200
48,557
Other investments
1,082
2,476
Loans, net
636,909
575,825
Other real estate owned
2,901
3,538
Premises and equipment, net
4,257
3,783
Bank owned life insurance
15,724
15,377
Intangible assets
18,558
18,749
Other assets
12,801
8,007
Total assets
$
791,283
$
788,088
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Non-interest-bearing checking
$
190,297
$
193,940
Interest-bearing checking
91,167
89,384
Money market accounts
148,097
145,969
Savings accounts
101,622
86,745
Certificates of deposit
125,989
96,758
Total deposits
657,172
612,796
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings
10,025
48,988
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
6,983
5,336
Total liabilities
674,180
667,120
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock (par value $0.01 per share, 40,000,000 shares authorized;
66
69
Preferred stock (1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares outstanding)
-
-
Additional paid in capital
63,130
68,038
Unearned ESOP shares
(4,795
)
(5,004
)
Retained earnings
65,357
58,223
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(6,655
)
(358
)
Total stockholders' equity
117,103
120,968
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
791,283
$
788,088
AFFINITY BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(In thousands except per share amounts)
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$
8,032
$
7,060
$
30,045
$
31,484
Investment securities
461
260
1,318
789
Interest-earning deposits
485
46
771
180
Total interest income
8,978
7,366
32,134
32,453
Interest expense:
Deposits
1,621
570
3,233
2,680
FHLB advances and other borrowings
20
132
(854
)
497
Total interest expense
1,641
702
2,379
3,177
Net interest income before provision for loan losses
7,337
6,664
29,755
29,276
Provision for loan losses
50
100
704
1,075
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
7,287
6,564
29,051
28,201
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
406
380
1,611
1,506
Other
160
192
791
1,172
Total noninterest income
566
572
2,402
2,678
Noninterest expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
3,002
2,866
12,221
10,663
Occupancy
725
606
2,523
2,935
Advertising
150
43
476
339
Data processing
471
457
1,947
1,975
Write-down of premises and equipment
-
311
-
1,199
FHLB prepayment penalties
-
-
647
-
Other
1,293
1,093
4,312
3,857
Total noninterest expenses
5,641
5,376
22,126
20,968
Income before income taxes
2,212
1,760
9,327
9,911
Income tax expense
513
442
2,193
2,338
Net income
$
1,699
$
1,318
$
7,134
$
7,573
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
6,628,847
6,872,634
6,669,389
6,911,576
Diluted
6,708,922
6,956,955
6,761,771
6,969,402
Basic earnings per share
$
0.26
$
0.19
$
1.07
$
1.10
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.26
$
0.18
$
1.06
$
1.09
Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Reported amounts are presented in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation table below for details on the earnings impact of these items.
At or For the Period Ending
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Tangible book value per common share reconciliation
Book Value per common share (GAAP)
$
17.73
$
17.37
$
17.51
$
17.58
$
17.60
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles
(2.81
)
(2.80
)
(2.83
)
(2.83
)
(2.73
)
Tangible book value per common share
$
14.92
$
14.57
$
14.68
$
14.75
$
14.87
Tangible equity to tangible assets reconciliation
Equity to assets (GAAP)
14.80
%
14.84
%
15.05
%
15.31
%
15.35
%
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles
(2.05
)%
(2.09
)%
(2.12
)%
(2.14
)%
(2.06
)%
Tangible equity to tangible assets (1)
12.75
%
12.75
%
12.93
%
13.17
%
13.29
%
(1) Tangible assets is total assets less intangible assets. Tangible equity is total equity less intangible assets.
