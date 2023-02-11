Anzeige
Sonntag, 12.02.2023
Anglo American ist eingestiegen! Aktie geadelt und schon fliegt das Geld nur so zu!
WKN: A3CNND ISIN: CA03169D1024 Ticker-Symbol: 601A 
Tradegate
10.02.23
21:38 Uhr
0,221 Euro
-0,008
-3,50 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.02.2023 | 00:06
33 Leser
AmmPower Corp. Announces Board and Management Changes

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmmPower Corp. (CSE: AMMP) (OTCQB: AMMPF) (FSE: 601A) (the "Company" or "AmmPower") is pleased to announce that Mr. Ryan Ptolemy has joined the Company as Chief Financial ?Officer.

Mr. Ptolemy is a Chartered Professional Accountant, Certified General Accountant, and ?CFA charter holder with 20 years of accounting, tax and corporate finance experience. Mr. ?Ptolemy is serves as Chief Financial Officer of various Toronto Stock Exchange and NEO ?Exchange listed public companies in the investment, fintech, and mining industries. Mr. Ptolemy ?holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Administrative and Commercial Studies from Western ?University in Canada.?

The Company also announces that Mr. Christopher Lilla has resigned from the board of directors of the Company and as ?Chief Financial Officer, and would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Lilla for his valuable ?service and to wish him the very best in his future endeavours. ?

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Gary Benninger
Chief Executive Officer

About AmmPower

AmmPower is a clean energy company focused on the production of green ammonia. The Company is based in Toronto, Ontario, with a research and manufacturing facility in Southeast Michigan. The Company is active in all facets of green ammonia production, including the production of green fertilizers, carbon free shipping fuel, and the 'cracking', or moving of green hydrogen as ammonia. The Company is working on the development of proprietary technologies to produce green ammonia and green hydrogen at scale, including the investigation of unique catalytic reactions to bring down costs and to take advantage of carbon credits in the renewable energy space. AmmPower currently holds several LOIs with ports in Brazil, the United States, and is currently completing its IAMMTM prototype to create green ammonia for the agricultural industry. The Company also holds a lithium exploration property in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec and an option on the Titan Property located in Klotz Lake area in Northwestern Ontario.

For More Information please visit:
www.ammpower.com
Or Contact AmmPower Investor Relations:
+1 248-662-5565
invest@ammpower.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
